GoPro Is Following The Right Steps

If you've been holding it appears relief is on the way, and if you're looking to own now may be the time.

Since calling a bottom in GoPro (GPRO) in my last article at the beginning of August, more news has fueled a confirmation in the reversal. Going even further back, I said it would take continued successful execution on the part of management to bring an uplift to shares.

It seems the check marks in the success column are finally starting to add up.

After a successful Q2 with estimates beaten and Q3 guidance raised, the company last week confirmed Q3 is set to come in on the high end of the guidance range while expecting non-GAAP profitability. According to my path to turnaround, this is another check in the success column.

This consistent performance is exactly what GoPro needed in order to get the stock to respond favorably - and favorably it has. After a boost to shares following Q2, the preannouncement has reinvigorated shares beyond recent highs.

GPRO data by YCharts

So, what else do we have to look forward to in order to sustain this upward momentum? A successful product launch into the holiday season for one.



We have a little insight into this as well as the Citi conference, which occurred later in the preannouncement day, touched on this important subject:

The product execution on HERO6 has been phenomenal and we're actually now selling HERO6 product into the retail and distributor channels. It'll be a true global launch and the first true global launch the company has ever had.

This means GoPro has executed well ahead of release time in order to ship product. With a positive outlook this early on, it seems the company didn't struggle with production of the product like it did last year. Combined with even lower inventory channels than known at Q2 earnings, the channels are ready to be filled.

This should allow the company to sustain some momentum heading into the holiday quarter with product sell-thru. We'll know more on how that is going when we hear Q4 guidance in another month or so.

The important takeaway from this string of news is exactly that: a string of good news. This is precisely what I wrote was needed in order for the stock to make the turn and value the company as one not on a cash burn path to bankruptcy. Instead, with the company producing non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of schedule, the valuation should rise to at least 1.5-2.0x sales. This implies a $14-$18 price target.

With the stock last holding the 200-day moving average and a launch above the 20-day moving average, the stock has set itself up for a very bullish move. The most notable indicator is the 50-day moving average crossing over the 200-day. This signifies a change in the trend and momentum. The reason this is significant is due to the massive volume it has moved on.

This likely is an indicator of bearish capitulation with shorts covering, especially as the short float starting to decrease after second quarter earnings. With 26% of the total shares still held short after earnings, this preannouncement has likely sent more shorts covering as the momentum has shifted, both business wise and chart wise.

For those holding for the last year it appears the turnaround is finally occurring and relief is on the way. For those looking to initiate a position, file this one in the section of your portfolio for high risk/high reward and fill your position accordingly. Guidance in another month is the next catalyst and playing options the week of earnings can create some additional income.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on GoPro, along with other tech and consumer companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

If you'd like to see more of what I own in my growth portfolio and get a head start on your new or growing portfolio, then I invite you to join me in my marketplace service, The Millennial Accord.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.