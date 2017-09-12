Oil Glut Continues To Decline

This morning, OPEC confirmed earlier reports that the total OECD commercial oil stocks fell in July to stand at 3,002 mb, and that at this level, OECD commercial oil stocks were 195 mb above the latest five-year average.

The decline in excess oil inventories seen this year (blue line) versus last year's large increase (green line) is eye-opening.

What's more interesting is that OPEC crude oil production, as estimated by secondary sources, declined by 79,000 barrels per day in August, for the first time in four months.



The decrease was primarily due to severe production declines in Libya towards the end of the month. The drop put Libya's output at about 660,000 barrels a day compared with the four-year high of 1.02 million barrels in July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since the drop in Libya's oil production has persisted into September, I would not expect a significant rise in OPEC-14's crude oil production just yet.

Another interesting point is that Iraq's crude oil production declined another 23 kbd, which improved its compliance level to above 50%, although it remains as one of the lowest compliance levels among the twelve OPEC countries that agreed to the cut.

Bottom Line

Inventory declines across the OECD picked up steam in July, and as I discussed in my recent article Oil: Another Bear Argument Bites The Dust, we will likely see continued global oil stock declines in the coming months.

