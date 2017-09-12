Newlink And The Curious Case Of The Missing Patients

The trial “results” excluded nearly 50% of enrolled patients, which we believe made the trial results look significantly better.

We believe Newlink data-mined for trial “success”

When analyzing biotech companies, we’ve consistently warned investors about companies that data-mine to show successful trial results. In the majority of cases, the data-mining and statistical sleight of hand is subtle as companies slice and dice data in sophisticated ways to generate positive results.

In Newlink’s case, the company took a hatchet to the Phase 2 trial results to generate positive data. It wasn’t particularly sophisticated, and we’re surprised investors fell for it and drove the stock up 75% and 30% on consecutive days.

The market’s reaction appears misguided and we think the true results of the trial are underwhelming. It’s clear that Newlink excluded a significant part of the trial’s total patient population, and we believe the exclusion of these patients served to flatter the trial's results.

Prior corporate presentations clearly show that the Phase 2 trial actually enrolled 94 patients in the indoximod and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combination arm (source here, slide 7). However, when analyzing the efficacy endpoints, Newlink only included patients from that arm who had stayed on the trial for 12 weeks until the first imaging results. This removed 34 patients, or 36% of the patient population. Newlink then excluded an additional 9 patients with uveal melanoma. The remaining 51 patient sub-group was 54%, or just over half, of the original patient population for the indoximod plus Keytruda arm.

It was in this significantly reduced patient sub-group that Newlink claimed promising ORR%, CR%, and PFS results of 61%, 20%, and 12.9 months, respectively, in its press release on Thursday, September 7, 2017 (source here, slide 21).

Why we believe excluding nearly 50% of the patient population is important

Newlink claims it excluded the 34 patients because the company only analyzed “evaluable” patients. We believe this explanation is misleading. At the most basic level, the 34 excluded patients simply didn’t remain on trial though week 12 (i.e. 3 months) when their first images were supposed to be taken after initiation of therapy. This means that if someone in the trial died in the second month of treatment or got much sicker and chose not do the imaging, that patient would be excluded from an analysis such as the one performed by Newlink. While the company’s exclusion criteria may initially sound reasonable, we believe Newlink did it in order to make the results of the trial appear more favorable.

The how and why is straightforward. This is a trial in advanced melanoma. Patients have visible tumors on their skin and have seen their disease progress to an advanced stage. These patients and their doctors can observe when their skin lesions shrink or grow and can quickly make decisions on whether to stay on trial or try other treatments.

Per the trial protocol, patients initiate treatment and continue until disease progression or toxicity (source here, slide 6). A full cycle of therapy is about 4 weeks (source here), which is well before the company’s 12 week imaging cut off.

We believe these 34 excluded patients fall into one of four groups.

They left the trial after enrolling and didn’t receive treatment at all. This is rare, but as explained below these patients are still usually included in the analysis of pivotal trials. They left the trial after initiating treatment, but before the per protocol treatment regimen is over. They completed at least one full treatment cycle (~1 month) but left after seeing disease progression before week 12. They have remained on trial but haven’t yet reached the 12 week mark for imaging. This could happen, but the number of evaluable patients did not grow between Newlink’s initial data presentation in April 2017 (source here , slide 9) and its presentation last week, which rules out this explanation.

Since group 4 can be eliminated here, we conclude that this means that the 34 excluded patients must fit into groups 1, 2, or 3. The trials Newlink presents as comparable trials all include patients who never receive treatment or leave the trial early. By excluding these patients, Newlink inflates its ORR% and CR% results, especially in comparison to the trials to which Newlink compares indoximod. We believe Newlink is particularly misleading because it excludes group 3, or people who progress early. Historically, the FDA requires that clinical trials include all patient groups in any analysis such as ORR% and CR% since they fall into the intent to treat (ITT) population (source here, page 67, section 8.1.4 Intent-to-Treat Analysis). As per the FDA’s Good Review Process, ITT analysis “reduces the risk that bias will be introduced during the trial (dropping patients with an apparent poor prognosis in one arm) or during the analysis (excluding patients from analysis because they are not evaluable).”

Essentially, Newlink appears to have excluded negative patient results by setting an arbitrary cutoff point of 12 weeks post-initiation of treatment. We believe this was particularly flattering to Newlink because it would exclude patients with early disease progression. Disease progression is easy to track because melanoma lesions are visible, and these are late stage melanoma patients who see and consult their doctors regularly. In addition, since the safety results of the trial are good, we don’t believe many patients exited due to toxicity issues.

Including these patients would make the trial’s ORR%, CR%, and PFS results appear much worse. A proper assessment of the patients enrolled in this trial would assess all of the patients who the company intended to treat (i.e. the ITT) population. It is fine to describe a “per protocol” population but including the latter absent the former is inconsistent with best practices as guided by the FDA.

Rightfully including these randomized patients into the ORR% and CR% calculation makes the calculations worse because it increases the number of patients in the denominator. Instead of having a smaller figure of “evaluable” patients in the denominator, the ORR% and CR% calculations would include the larger total patient number and include patients who progressed early. It would also significantly lower the reported 12.9 month PFS figure since this calculation would include patients who progressed before the first 3 month imaging cutoff.

If we include these randomized patients in our adjusted ORR% analysis, the ORR% goes from 61% to 39% and the CR% goes from 20% to 13%, which are unimpressive results for the indoximod + pembrolizumab combo. In fact, it suggests that indoximod has no additional efficacy versus pembrolizumab alone. We couldn’t make a similar adjustment for the PFS calculation because the data has not been disclosed by Newlink or the investigators.

We want to make clear that it is highly unusual for proper clinical trials to exclude patients who don’t stay on trial for a long enough period of time, especially if they’ve received drug treatment. All three of the nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab + ipilimumab trials to which Newlink compared its results calculated ORR% and CR% on an ITT basis, meaning the trial took all-comers and did not exclude people who didn’t stay in the trial long enough for imaging. This is considered best practice. In fact, all three trials even included patients who didn’t undergo a full regimen of treatment or didn’t receive treatment at all in their calculations.

While Incyte (INCY) and Merck (MRK) in their co-sponsored Phase 2 trial for epacadostat and pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma followed a similar procedure as Newlink through week 9 of imaging, the trial still included the vast majority (84%) of patients in their ORR% and CR% analyses, which makes for more trustworthy results, in our opinion, than the results presented by Newlink. In addition, the most common reason Incyte patients were excluded is because they hadn’t received the scan yet. This is appropriate because the patients are still considered on study. In contrast, it doesn’t appear that Newlink had similar on study patients that it excluded since the patient count did not increase between the original report in April and last week’s update.

Another difference between the Newlink trial and the Incyte trial is that the Phase 2 epacadostat and pembrolizumab trial’s imaging cutoff was at 9 weeks, which is almost a month earlier than Newlink’s imaging cutoff of 12 weeks. We believe this longer imaging cutoff gave Newlink two advantages. First, it was able to exclude patients progressing between weeks 9 and 12, which reduced the number of patients in the evaluable subgroup and generated higher ORR% and CR% rates than the trial would have seen under a 9 week cutoff point. Second, it increased the chances of having responding patients see enough tumor shrink to count as partial responses because of the longer treatment time during which patients received Keytruda.

We believe Newlink’s excluded patients are likely to be patients with worse outcomes, and at the very least they increase the denominator when calculating ORR% and CR%. This fact should not be overlooked. Taking the ORR% and CR% on an all-comers basis makes indoximod’s data unimpressive.

We believe the sellside has missed Newlink’s sub-group reporting

We think it is worth pointing out that the sellside analysts who breathlessly covered the updated data from Newlink last week made no mention of these missing patients and the sub-group nature of the analysis. Neither the SunTrust nor the Stifel analyst even mentioned that the data set excluded nearly half of the trial’s enrolled patients. The Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, in his September 10, 2017 report, only mentioned the trial’s small size, stating “We acknowledge a single arm trial without a comparator is a vulnerability.” Lastly, the Jefferies analyst, in his September 8, 2017 report, stated that Newlink’s data is comparable to the Incyte trial “based on the comparison between all comer patients in two studies.” That is simply wrong, since neither trial provided data on an ITT basis.

We believe that Newlink has not made clear to investors that it excluded nearly half of the enrolled patients in the Phase 2 trial and relied on sub-group analysis to present positive results that don't conform with best practices. For instance, no mention of the trial’s total enrollment figures were made in last week’s press release. If this had been made clearer and had the analysts rightfully noted this shortcoming, we believe Newlink’s stock reaction would be much different.

The indoximod trial had healthier patients

We also note that Newlink’s patients are healthier on average than the other trials to which the company provides a comparison. This should lead to better results for Newlink, but it appears to have been overlooked by the market. The biggest difference between the comparable trials is a lower percentage of patients in the most advanced Stage IV M1c stage of disease for Newlink. Stage IV M1c stage patients have the worst prognosis (source here). We believe fewer M1c patients is a significant positive bias in the trial's favor. At a minimum, we believe this difference in baseline patient characteristics is important and should be fully noted.

The Phase 2 ECOG scores in the trial population are also on average better than the comparator trials. A lower ECOG status is associated with better outcomes (source here). As seen below, Newlink’s patient population had ECOG scores that were on the lower end versus the comparable trials.

We note that this was a small, single arm, open-label, non-randomized trial. Small biases can have large impacts in such trials, and we believe Newlink had two prognostic factors that skewed its Phase 2 trial positively (cancer staging and ECOG status). Nevertheless, on an unadjusted basis as shown above, the indoximod and pembrolizumab patients had worse ORR% and CR% outcomes, which makes this combo an inferior option to the competition.

Three ways in which we believe Newlink positively skewed the trial results

To review, we believe there are three things happening with Newlink’s indoximod and pembrolizumab Phase 2 trial that investors should be aware of:

Newlink excluded a significant portion of the trial’s patient population, many of which we believe progressed early in the trial. Newlink excluded uveal melanoma patients in a post-hoc manner. While this makes the trial consistent with the comparable trials, this is still a post-hoc adjustment that we believe was made to superficially flatter the results. The trial’s patients are healthier than its comparators’ trials.

Newlink is desperate for a legitimate pipeline candidate and is running out of cash.

In the past 18 months, Newlink has failed its IMPRSS Phase 3 trial for algenpantucel-L in pancreatic cancer ( here), had its next-generation IDO-inhibitor GDC-919 returned by its partner Genentech ( here) after disappointing Phase 1 results ( here), and appears to have largely mothballed its efforts in Ebola and Zika vaccines. Indoximod is now Newlink’s only development stage asset, and indoximod’s previous trial results so far have been disappointing.

In addition, Newlink is running low on cash. On the 2Q earnings call (here), Newlink stated it will end 2017 with $75 million of cash. Cash burn in 2017 is expected to be approximately $60 million, and 2018 cash burn is likely to rise significantly due to the pivotal trial for indoximod that Newlink is planning.

In fact, Newlink recently used its at the market (ATM) facility and sold shares at under $8.00 to boost liquidity (source here, see “Liquidity and Capital Resources”). This is a really clear signal of what Newlink’s management thinks the value of their stock is. They were willing to sell stock at under $8.00. In addition, Newlink’s co-founder, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer Charles Link sold shares earlier this year at $11.04 and $10.28 per share (link here). With the shares above $17, we believe investors should be fearful of significant dilution soon.

We are short Newlink with a price target of $0

For the reasons above, we believe indoximod is an unattractive pipeline candidate, and we think that Newlink is quickly burning through cash developing an ineffective asset. We don’t believe indoximod has any value, especially considering the competitive landscape. Furthermore, we believe Newlink will deplete its cash resources within the next 18 months. Our target price is $0/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NLNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.