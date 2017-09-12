Replacing My Paycheck With Dividends

Finally, this article uses my criteria to pick the first five dividend growth stocks to add to the portfolio.

I am beginning a personal stock portfolio based on my research into dividend growth investing. My goal for investing in stocks is simple: to generate a portfolio of dividend-growth stocks to the point where my passive dividend income will equal my current paycheck, which I am currently earning as an attorney. This leads to a goal target number of $5,500 per month, which is what is leftover of my current monthly salary after taxes are taken out. My target date is 2042, or 25 years from now (I will be 58).

Of course, I would hope that in 25 years, my monthly paycheck will be significantly higher. However, because I know that my current paycheck is very livable, at least for my circumstances, and for the sake of having a definite number, I will stick to my target of $5,500.

How To Replace My Paycheck With Dividends Within 25 Years

Running the numbers through the dividend ladder calculator, there are numerous possibilities to make my 25-year goal a reality. However, the best way I have found to get to my goal, and considering my circumstances, is a portfolio that will have to maintain the following over the 25 year period:

Average Annual Dividend Yield: 3.5% or greater

Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 7.5% or greater

Reinvest all dividends

Additional contributions of at least $2,100 per month into the portfolio

These requirements appear challenging, but not impossible. As I see it now, the most difficult task will be to commit over $2,000 into the portfolio on a monthly basis. My plan is to start with a smaller regular monthly contribution (just a few hundred dollars per month for the first year), and then consistently build upon it, to the point where I will eventually meet and exceed the amount of $2,100 per month. My strategy for consistently increasing the monetary contributions to the portfolio will be the following:

Every time I receive a raise through my work, the increase in monthly salary will get redirected to the portfolio.

Each time I pay off a student loan debt (after law school I have plenty of these) or other loan, the monthly payments that formerly went to those debts will go into the portfolio.

Why Focus On A Cash-Flow Goal And Not Total Portfolio Value?

I believe a portfolio goal focused on monthly income generation has several advantages over one related to total portfolio value. Most importantly, a monthly income goal fundamentally changes how I look at my stocks. Instead of being concerned when the market declines, I will be thrilled to purchase more shares when dividend growth stocks go on sale—and have a greater yield to further help my income flow. In short, focusing on monthly income will help me “buy low, sell high;” or, ideally, buy and hold forever, should a stock continue to show great dividend growth.

Dividend Stocks Will Be Analyzed Against Other Investments

Along with my goal of building a dividend income generating portfolio, I will also be testing my hand-picked stocks against two other investments: (1) real estate investments I will make (and have made) over the years; and (2) my Roth IRA, which is currently being handled by a Mutual Fund at the advice of my Certified Financial Planner. For Number (2), I am particularly interested to see if I, as a novice dividend investor, can outperform a mutual fund with a solid track record and “low” management fees. Should any of my three methods of investing significantly outperform/underperform the others, I will likely re-allocate my investments accordingly.

My Criteria To Invest In High Quality, Dividend Growth Stocks

My main criteria for adding a stock to my portfolio are based on some of the fundamentals of dividend investing. Many of these were cherry picked from the dividend growth investing book, “Smart Investors Keep it Simple: Creating passive income with dividend stocks” by Giovanni Rigters.

In deciding what stocks to invest in, I am looking for “great” companies that have the following qualities:

Consistent upward trend of total revenue and net income over the last 5-10 years;

Market competitive advantage, or “moat” as termed by Warren Buffett;

History of solid stock buybacks over the past 5-10 years;

Debt to Equity Ratio less than 1.0 (with exceptions for certain industries);

Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) consistently greater than 10%;

Solid history of dividend increases, using David Fish’s CCC list as a guide. Since the portfolio should be averaging 7.5% dividend growth per year, I will for stocks that have historically been able to do this;

Payout ratio of 60% or less (with exceptions for REITS); and

Price to Earnings or P/E ratio under 23, with exceptions based on industry as well as other factors.

Additionally, since I am investing for the long-term, I want there to be a compelling long term thesis to invest in any particular stock. I also intend to have a mix of high-yield stocks (the portfolio as a whole should yield 3.5% or higher), along with stocks with smaller yield but high dividend growth numbers (dividend growth of 10% or more for at least 5 years). The portfolio also needs to be adequately diversified.

Why Use These Standards?

Companies that meet the standards outlined above, I believe, are likely to continue producing ever-increasing dividend income over the long term. For instance, companies that can consistently increase their income (total revenue) demonstrate an ability to increase the price of their goods, create new products, or sell to new markets. If the company’s bottom line (net income) consistently increases as well, this is usually the result of management operating efficiently.

A competitive advantage is a must for long-term dividend growth. A moat can take several forms. Commonly though, a moat means that a company is able to sell the same product for a number of years, and that consumers of the produce are less likely to buy products from a competitor, even if at a lesser price (think Coke or Pepsi versus the thousands of cheap knockoffs). These reliable products bring in cash and, because the nature of the product hardly changes, a company is not expending as much money to improve/change the product.

Additionally, stock buybacks cause many good things to happen for a shareholder, including increasing the ownership percentage for current shareholders. Consistent buybacks also show that the company has a good ability to increase its earnings.

The debt to equity ratio (D/E) is used to calculate a company’s debts in relation to its shareholder equity. Debt, while not always a bad thing, can kill profits if too much cash needs to be expended to keep up with debt payments, (again, after paying for law school, I am VERY aware of this) particularly in economic downturns. A Debt to Equity Ratio under 1 generally means that the company is not using a lot of debt to finance the company, which bodes well for the company in just about any market.

Payout ratio is the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends to shareholders. This metric is used to determine the sustainability of a company’s dividend payments. For example, if a company has a payout ratio above 100%, this means the company is paying out more in dividends than it makes in net income. In my opinion, and depending on a company’s industry, a payout ratio consistently less than 60% bodes well for future dividend growth.

Payout Ratio = Dividends per Share (DPS) / Earnings per Share (EPS)

Return on Equity (ROE) tells us how much net income is generated based on shareholder equity. In short, Return on Equity measures a corporation's profitability. High ROE numbers (consistently above 10%) also tend to show that a company in fact has a competitive advantage in the market.

ROE = Net Income/Shareholder Equity

Because companies can manipulate ROE, it is also worthwhile to look at Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

ROIC = Net income –dividends / total capital

These numbers can quickly be found on most finance websites, including Seeking Alpha, Morningstar, or Google Finance.

Of course, these criteria are all based on a stock’s past performance, while the portfolio goal is to have future dividend growth. Because of this, it is also important to analyze the changing nature of the companies behind each stock, in order to make a calculated guess that the companies will perform well in the future. Basically, past performance, while important, is only a starting point.

I will be applying these portfolio criteria and other research in order to help me pick high quality dividend growth stocks that can hopefully perform well over the long term. I do not intend to use these criteria as a simple formula; but rather, to use the above as a starting point to help me evaluate stocks that have great potential to get me the dividend growth I need over a 25 year period. Because of this, there will be scenarios where a particular stock favorite of mine will be added even when it does not meet all the criteria, so long as the stock has are other positives that make it a compelling buy, such as extremely good performance on some of my other criteria. After all, the primary purpose of these standards is to help me shift through all the “noise,” trending stocks, and to prevent me from buying my stocks based on the advice of others. While the rules can be bent slightly, I will not be adding any stocks to the portfolio if they do not match the vast majority of my criteria.

Strategy In Purchasing Stocks

I will be trading my stocks with Robin Hood, which is my favorite stock trading app. I highly recommend this app that allows for free trades, which saves about $8 per trade as compared to my first stock trading broker. Over time, those savings will likely be massive.

When purchasing stocks, I am not sticking strictly to any particular system. Instead, I will utilize a “hybrid” system of dollar-cost averaging, along with purchasing a larger number of shares when I see great value (lump sum investment).

Phase I - Dollar Cost Averaging

For the first year that I get my portfolio up and running, and while the total value of my portfolio is less than $10,000, I will simply use dollar cost averaging to purchase my initial 5 stocks every month, with more or less equal weight to each stock. I find this is the best way to enter the market as a novice, with little cash at risk, and with a long-term horizon.

Funds To Start My Portfolio

I am initiating my positions with a current investment of just $1,500. This is definitely a small start, but since I do not have a pile of cash sitting around, it will have to do. I am also committing (through an auto debit from my personal account to my Robin Hood account) several hundred dollars per month to be added into the portfolio on a continual basis.

I will begin with five stocks in the portfolio. Over time, I will add a number of other stocks, but I do not expect to purchase more than 20, as the research would be too time consuming. Apart from these initial stocks, I will also have a “wish-list” of stocks that I may add if I can get them at a good value.

First Stocks Added To Portfolio

The first five stocks I am adding to the portfolio are:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Aqua America (WTR)

Cisco (CSCO)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

How Did I Choose These 5 Stocks?

I began by looking at the list of David Fish's Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC list).

This list shows all stocks that have increased dividend payments for at least 5 years, and shows the total yield, as well as the dividend growth rate (10 yrs, 5 yrs, 3 yrs, 1 yr) for each stock. I filtered out companies that only had 5 or 6 years of dividend growth. Ideally, my portfolio will be filled with stocks that show at least 10 years of growth, and hopefully much more. If I came across a company with consistent dividend increases for 7 or more years, and liked the dividend growth rates (around 7% or more for the last 10, 5, and 3 years), then I would look to see how the stocks met my criteria. I could filter through the numerous stocks using my criteria primarily by using the Seeking Alpha and Morningstar websites.

There were around 30 stocks that met, or nearly met, all of my criteria. From this list of 30, I performed further research into to each company. I paid particular attention to each stock's 10 year total revenue and net income growth, focusing on a company's overall ability to deliver consistently good returns. I also wanted a good long-term thesis for why each company could continue increasing their earnings, and thus their dividends, well into the future.

For example, I am a firm believer in the long term growth prospects of Omega Healthcare Investors, which provides financing to the long-term care industry, particularly skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. This industry as a whole, I believe, will continue to have tremendous demand in the future, given the continued aging of the population and general increase in life expectancy, which will in turn spur demand for Omega's industry services.

I also like utility stocks as dividend growth investments, primarily because they are able to earn revenue consistently. After all, even in a severe economic downturn, people will continue to pay their basics like electricity, garbage, and water, to companies like Aqua America. Aqua America provides water and water services to a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. While most utilities do not qualify under my criteria, either due to high P/E ratios, or lower revenue and dividend growth numbers, Aqua America has shown remarkable revenue and net income growth, and has thus been able to increase their dividend payments to shareholders for over 25 years.

How My Stocks Perform According To My Criteria

Below is a look at how these stocks stack up to some of my criteria. Note that some of the criteria identified above (Revenue and income growth/stock buyback history/moat) do not appear. I find these best to be analyzed separately. Also, because OHI is a REIT, I apply a number of separate criteria.

Criteria Portfolio Standards JNJ WTR CSCO TROW OHI ROE < 10% 22.62% 13.10% 14.81% 28.6% 9.83% ROIC <10% 16.46% 6.45% 10.68 24.35% 10.21 D/E >1 0.38 0.96 0.93 --------- 1.16 Payout Ratio >60% 53.11% 55.95% 57.89% 45.47% 129.87% 3 year dividend growth rate 7.5% (avg.) 6.96% 8.59% 15.17% 11.11% 8.82% 5 year dividend growth rate 7.5%(avg.) 7.17% 8.4% 31.47% 11.59% 8.93% P/E >23 22.33 25.6 16.63 14.11 17.87 Yield 3.5% (Avg.) 2.54% 2.41% 3.65% 2.78% 7.90% Years of Consecutive Dividend Increases <10 55 25 7 31 15

Some of the BOLD numbers highlight areas where the stocks have not met the Portfolio’s standards, or in the case of OHI, indicates a criteria (payout ratio) that does not apply to this REIT stock.

Based on the above, with an equally balanced portfolio, the average yield for the entire portfolio will begin at 3.86%. Historically, each of these stocks have been able to consistently increase their dividends by at least 7% per year, and a few of these stocks have shown much higher growth.

Conclusion

This first article was an overview of how I will begin my goal of replacing my paycheck with dividend income. I plan to provide regular portfolio updates, as well as provide more insight into the individual stocks in the portfolio. I hope that I can help break the myths that stock investing should be left to the financial experts, or that only those with a lot of cash on hand can start a stock portfolio.

I look forward to hearing your comments on this article, and would welcome any comments regarding stocks not mentioned here that would fit my criteria. I would be more than happy to add any such stocks to my wish-list!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, CSCO, OHI, WTR, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.