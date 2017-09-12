Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P 2500?

Vol continues lower into the morning session. We look at the F1-F2 and a ask our readers some questions.

The collective sigh of relief as Hurricane Irma fortunately did not inflict as much damage as originally feared, combined with temporarily easing tensions over North Korea, have sovereign yields on the rise. At one point on Friday the US Ten-Year (IEF) Note traded near 2.00%.

The rush higher in yields may have acted as a proximate cause for dollar strength (UUP). King Dollar has been dethroned of late, which may be nothing more than a momentum trade, or perhaps there is more of a fundamental basis to the move. In any event, the currency has registered a very weak showing as we highlighted in yesterday's MVB.

The iShares global equity ETF known as "ACWI" demonstrates that equities surged quite strongly in Monday trade. That went for Europe and Asia, and not just the US.

US equities were notable in terms of their performance on Monday, as the S&P 500 (SPY) recorded a new all-time closing high, and the Dow (DIA) passed through the 22k mark. The VIX traded down by about 12% or so on the day, and is down again in premarket trade. Investors await the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone event, where investors anticipate that the company will announce a new Apple TV, a new Apple watch, and three new iPhones.

Shout Out

Today we point out a "heads up" piece by David I. Templeton, CFA entitled S&P and MSCI May Change the Composition of the Telecommunications Sector.

The author points out that July marked an announcement that S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI were considering altering the composition of the Telecom sector. Currently the sector constitutes about 2% of the S&P 500; alterations that would effectively amount to reallocating firms from other sectors (largely tech - XLK) toward the new "Communications Services" sector (VOX, IYZ).

Mr. Templeton goes on to share a chart that delineates how the reshuffle - which would be announced in November and go into effect in 2018 - would likely play.

The final paragraph of the piece reads (emphasis added):

It is likely investors will be well served to stay abreast of S&P's and MSCI's ultimate decision given the popularity of indexing and the specific companies involved with this potential change. The companies that will ultimately comprise the sector have not have been finalized and there are certainly some firms that fall into a grey area. Just because the Real Estate Sector was pretty much a non-event, this does not ensure the same outcome with an expanded Communications Services Sector.

Thank you Mr. Templeton for keeping us apprised! We appreciate your work here on SA.

Thoughts on Volatility

As spot continues its downward descent, the F1 - which expires on Sep19 - plunges. The graphic below demonstrates how volatility markets punished the F1 contract yesterday. Spot fell by approximately 12% in Monday trade, and appears to continue that trend in early morning on Tuesday.

The F1-F2 contango looks pretty nasty at this point (13.17%) for anyone short the spread. We still have a week, but the jitters around the Fed meeting next week appear to lack the sizzle the short contract will require. See below for how crushed F1 got between Friday and Monday close.

Call it recency bias, but spot sure does look headed sub-10 again. Recall that on Sep1 - jobs Friday - VIX hit a low on the day of 10.05; we've been in this region fairly recently.

This tweet from Pat Hennessy, CMT highlights a big trade that paid off handsomely yesterday. Of course, we don't know what the other holdings of the call purchaser were. Still, not a bad return at all on those for the weekend. As a side note, we're not big Twitter guys, but a couple readers have suggested some good resources for tracking astute observations on vol, so we're going to give it a shot.

Yesterday we asked readers three questions about spot VIX and the term structure. We got the MVB out quite late yesterday (near close) and did not get as much readership as usual. We'd like to open the floor a second time to readers for these three questions:

Do you see spot VIX ever breaching 20 this calendar year? Do you find the current F1-F2 tradable? Too wide? What do you think about the Jan-Feb at 1.46% contango? Attractive to do the debit?

We've gotten a couple good responses thus far, but we'd love more if possible. Chime in!

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options really took a beating over the weekend, and have edged down a touch lower going into the Tuesday session as ES has held its gains overnight and have in fact traded a bit higher; 2500 has to be on traders' minds.

The monthly contract is trading very near to the buy zone; at the rate it's dropping and given the backdrop, we'd probably hold off till about 7.1 before placing the buy. Also, we might suggest an iron condor or something gentler than a raw straddle.

We are of the opinion that vol could get pretty darn shaky here, though the June "Tech Wreck" and the mid-June pull back that started around SPX 2453 come to mind for the potential of a quick little, but ultimately unsustainable, rip lower. For those kinds of plays a two-week strangle can be a good choice.

Conclusion

Strap in if you're long vol! Global equities plumbing new heights and geopolitical concerns on the ebb, in conjunction with the recent historical record makes vol more of a sell or at least a "don't buy" in our eyes, at least until we get to around the ten handle where we recently saw a bounce.

