Financial Distress Is On The Table For Blink Charging

Intro - Where Does Blink Fit In The EV Charging Ecosystem?

Thanks to a recent YouTube request, I looked at the electric vehicle charging operator, Blink Charging (OTCPK:CCGID) or (OTCPK:CCGI), and its role in the EV industry.

The more research I did on the Blink, the less enthusiastic I became about the company's prospects (to say the least).

Although Blink is trying to position its business to benefit from increasing adoption of electric vehicles, it has been failing miserably.

Revenue was down 16% in 2016 to $3.3M, while US EV sales grew 37%. It seems that as EV adoption grows, Blink's business is shrinking.

Per my understanding, the biggest flaw in Blink's strategy is the geographic location of its charging stations.

An analysis of the company's charging map shows that the bulk of its infrastructure is located in densely populated urban areas.

The rationale behind Blink's entire business model is questionable. EV owners typically charge at home overnight, and have more than enough range for daily driving.

The main use case for out of the house charging is long distance driving. In these scenarios drivers are looking for a premium rest-stop experience, combined with rapid charging. This is exactly the future Tesla is building across the US with its proprietary Supercharger network.

Tesla is already the dominant player in US EV's, with 45% market share. As the more affordable Mode 3 rolls of the line, this will only increase.

The Supercharger network, combined with home charging, will likely service the majority of Tesla owners charging needs. Competing on price is an uphill battle given Tesla can subsidize its infrastructure with high margin auto sales.

Without having Tesla fully onboard, there's no doubt Blink is missing out on a key EV needle-mover.

Valuation - Seems Absurdly Expensive, Bankruptcy Very Possible

With 82M shares outstanding pre-split, Blink now has about 1.64M shares. At its current price of $16.30 per share, that represents a market capitalization of $27M.

If we assume revenue will decline another 10% this year to $3M (sales were down 34% in the first half of this year), the current price/sales ratio is 9X. This is higher than Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and even Netflix (NFLX).

Given Blink's operating profit margins were worse than negative 200% in 2016, and are trending worse than 300% in 2017, this makes absolutely no sense.

Based on its Q2 '17 run-rate, Blink would need to increase its gross profit of $143K by 17X to break-even, given its $2.5M of operating expenses. With revenue declining and margins shrinking, the company's chances at ever recording a profit are slim to none.

On top of weak operating results, Blink's balance sheet is not in good shape. As of Q2 '17, the company only had $584 in cash, and over $20M in liabilities.

With literally hundreds more times debt than cash, Blink needs to raise capital. Given the core business is losing millions per quarter, without significant funding, it appears Blink is headed straight for insolvency.

When factoring in additional dilution from an impending funding round, Blink's valuation appears increasingly stretched at these levels.

The Only Hope

At this point dilution in inevitable. The best case scenario for Blink is to raise capital to keep itself alive. It needs at least $5-$10M to have a shot.

With this type of capital injection Blink could stay afloat for 2-4 more quarters (assuming a $2.5M burn). This would give the company enough time to pray the the utilization of its network skyrockets.

If Blink can begin to show rapid revenue growth (my guess is 30%+), it has a chance to keep the wheels turning. Perceived strength in the business could be enough to justify a few more capital raises, and give the company a shot at capitalizing on the long-term EV tidal wave.

Additionally, Tesla just anounced it is planning to build more urban Supercharger locations. This has the potential to validate Blink's geographic strategy, but also represents well capitalized future urban charging competition.

Conclusion - Gone In The Blink Of An Eye?

Blink's fiscal situation is remarkably precarious, and its valuation is exceedingly optimistic.

It's almost impossible to justify a 9X price/sales ratio on such an awful business, let alone one that is destined for a mega-secondary or debt-offering.

Although Blink competes in sector of the economy with enormous potential (EV's), its prospects are grim.

Revenue growth needs to accelerate dramatically (double or triple), for Blink to have a shot at ever producing a profit.

At this point bankruptcy is a very realistic ending to this once electric story.

