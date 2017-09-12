AT&T And Time Warner: Coming Down The Home Stretch

It has been three weeks since our last update on the prospective AT&T (T) and Time Warner (TWX) merger, so let us review the latest developments. Last week there was a DOJ leak saying the deal is on target to close later this month. This was the same kind of headline that came out in the summer To be honest, we shrugged off the first report calling for a September closing as wishful thinking (our last merger update can be read here: AT&T And Time Warner: Latest Merger Update). The company itself continued to target the end of the year. But now we have the same leak again. This sure makes us think that there is something to it. At a Merrill media conference last week, the AT&T director who is currently in charge of integration planning and will be in charge of the legacy Time Warner business unit, John Stankey, was asked about the DOJ rumor. He maintained that the end of the year was the target, but he would be happy with an earlier closing. So he did not exactly endorse the rumor, but he certainly did not refute it. He explained that great strides were being made in the negotiations. He said the same was true for the Brazilian negotiations. With these being the last two regulatory approvals in waiting, Stankey was clearly confident.



The market has the current offer priced at a 4.94% premium to TWX stock. This is certainly better than the low 20's we saw in the early stages of the deal. But this is pretty high for a deal that has the potential to close in a few weeks. And at the time of our last article, the spread was 5.3%, so the compression has been marginal at best. Dividends are a small wildcard as the next pair is slated for the first week of October (AT&T and TWX have aligned their dividend dates hence the term "pair"). If the closing goes beyond this dividend date (approximately October 6), the deal premium shrinks to 4.64%. Whatever the case, this is a high return in a low interest rate environment. We think the market is not assuming a timely Brazilian close. When asked about potentially ring-fencing the Brazil operations in order to move forward with the merger, Stankey said this was something they were not anticipating doing. The market might think this could lead to a delay (despite Stankey saying they were making progress). The annualized rate of return to the end of the year is 15.3% which is in the right range but definitely on the high side.

We think a reason for the relative spread weakness is the outright pressure on T. Obviously it has been a terrible performer this year with more pain coming recently. We previously had said that some of the weakness was coming from hedge funds heavily shorting T in the merger-arbitrage trade. We stand by this (Short Interest Ratio is 9.8 days but this is only as of Aug 15), but now we think directional selling pressure is driving the bus. On the same day that AT&T presented at Merrill, both Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA) gave warnings. DIS said profits would only remain flat this year, and Comcast said it was expecting video subscriber losses. The whole media space was pressured lower. The TWX losses were masked because the stock had popped a couple of percent after the DOJ headline. In the aftermath of the media bloodbath, sellers turned to AT&T. If media is going to be weak, then attacking the one with potential integration headaches makes sense. We understand this from a short-term trading perspective, but we do not think it holds water in the long term which this merger is all about.

Speaking of the long term, AT&T's Stankey spoke at length about the overall strategy behind the merger. He was extremely confident in the vertical integration and its resulting synergies. But one thing he made clear was that this would not be a routine merger that just aggregated business units and cut costs by using a centralized back office or systems. He articulated how it was AT&T's mission to develop and monetize ways for the Time Warner content to be disseminated to its giant customer base. When asked a question referencing the AT&T "mothership," he basically said the large, centralized holding company structure of the past was being dismantled. The management power would come from the division heads. Specifically on the media division, he was adamant in his support for the creative power behind Time Warner. His job would be to find the best way to deliver and monetize that content.

Stankey also spoke about the legacy AT&T businesses and the hurdles they faced. He talked about the churn they and the industry are experiencing in mobile and cable/content delivery. With so many new choices on the market, customers are experimenting (his word). He expects many customers to return. But he also emphasized that they were most interested in getting the high-quality customer. They want a multi-product customer that has a much higher lifetime value than your stand-alone wireless contract. Stankey thinks the inflection point for this...where churn stabilizes and high quality customers are outgrowing the low quality departures... will be next year. In terms of products and current content, a full DVR rollout is expected for DirecT Now by the end of the year. And the NFL Sunday Ticket is impervious to general ratings declines (Sunday Ticket subscribers passion for football outstrips any political noise). One spot of difficulty will be in the incredible upheaval and destruction in the wakes of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Houston has been a stronghold for AT&T, so they will see big customer losses. And capex on infrastructure spending will obviously be well above forecast. But these should be short term hurdles with normalization down the road. No timetable was given as everything with these storms and their damage is still mostly guesswork.

One topic of concern on the TWX side has been the dismal box office this summer. It has been the weakest in 25 years according to industry watchers. We cannot argue with the facts. But our logical assumption is that this is just an anomaly. We do not think this is a permanent change in trend. For what it is worth, TWX just had a blockbuster weekend with Stephen King's "It." It had the second highest rated R release ever and the highest fall season release ever. It grossed $123mm. Generally speaking, TWX had a better summer than most other studios (Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, and Annabelle: Creation.)

Another point of perceived soreness for AT&T is T-Mobile's (TMUS) aggressive tactics. The "Un-carrier" recently introduced a promotion with free Netflix for family data plans. There is no doubt that T-Mobile is a tough competitor in the wireless space. And Netflix is a nice add-on. But this just reinforces the logic behind the TWX acquisition. Bundling a full spectrum of content with delivery will surely outlast a narrow offering in a commoditized space. Previously we claimed that TMUS was not the proper peer comp when assessing the risk/reward of the TWX arbitrage. TMUS has roughly half the subs and half the revenues as AT&T...and this is only one business unit of the forward looking AT&T.

All in all, we are still bullish on the arbitrage trade and the long term prospects for the newco entity. Given this combination, we are still just long TWX without shorting the accompanying T shares. To be fair, the downside of the arbitrage trade (in case of a deal break) has mathematically worsened thanks to the poor performance of the media comps (last month we said the downside was worse because of the strong performance in the spread). And we have been using a 95% implied probability of completion. So we cannot squeeze any more "return" from that. Nonetheless, we are still comfortable with the risk/reward metrics especially given the chances for an earlier close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.