Pacira's EXPAREL Reducing Opioid Consumption

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) is a $1.5 billion market cap company trading at $37.75 per share focused on non-opioid acute pain control. With rising costs and concerns of addiction caused by the use of opioids for pain control, there is an opportunity for investors in non-opioid products. Strong Bio regards the opportunity for investment in Pacira Pharmaceuticals as a chance to jump in with a company with a proven track record and activist stance with functional products in non-opioid pain control. Its product called EXPAREL is a local analgesic that utilizes bupivacaine in combination with it's product delivery platform, DepoFoam.

PCRX refers to EXPAREL as "the only single-dose long-acting local analgesic for postsurgical pain." Depofoam is a multi-lamellar vessicle liposomal platform designed to encapsulate drugs and release them unchanged over a period of 1-30 days. PCRX has discontinued sales of DepoCyte, which is indicated for treatment of lymphomatous meningitis, a serious complication of lymphoma, but had only a very small percentage of the company's revenue over the past couple of years (1-4%).

The safety of EXPAREL has been evaluated in 21 clinical trials which include over 1300 subjects in the safety database. EXPAREL administered locally into the surgical site was evaluated in 10 randomized, double-blind clinical studies involving 823 patients undergoing various surgical procedures. Patients were administered a dose ranging from 66 mg to 532 mg. EXPAREL is indicated for administration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. On the clinical front, results of confirmatory phase 4 study in 139 patients were published in the Journal of Arthroplasty highlighting the statistically significant superiority of EXPAREL over bupivacaine for reducing or even eliminating opioids (decrease in total opioid consumption was 78%) for total knee arthroplasty.

The study also provided a statistically significant improvement in postsurgical pain for total knee arthroplasty surgery (reduction in pain score from 209.3 in bupivacaine group to 180.8 EXPAREL). Finally, the company is encouraged by the progress of it's J&J partnership with their sales and medical education teams now actively supporting EXPAREL in the orthopedic space. Looking ahead, PCRX management is making confident statements for near- and long-term prospects.

In July 2017, the company reported top-line results from two Phase 3 studies evaluating EXPAREL as a single-dose nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia and believes data from these two studies will satisfy the questions previously raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a CRL. Specifically, the company cited upper extremity data that showed EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) significantly reduced pain scores and opioid use. Lower extremity study was reported to have defined safety and pharmacokinetic profile through 120 hours. PCRX expects to resubmit its sNDA to FDA later in 2017, seeking expansion of the EXPAREL label to include administration via nerve block. According to the company, the sNDA will be based on significant pivotal efficacy study results including a lower extremity study in femoral nerve block plus the recently completed upper extremity study in brachial plexus block, safety and pharmacokinetic data through 120 days, and data from other peripheral nerve block comparator studies.

PCRX recently discontinued its sales of DepoCyte (cytarabine liposome injection), a sustained-release liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic agent cytarabine utilizing Pacira's DepoFoam technology. DepoCyte is indicated for the intrathecal treatment of lymphomatous meningitis, a life-threatening complication of lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system. The drug was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in 1999 and full approval in 2007. As opposed to conventional cytarabine, which is administered in the hospital twice weekly by spinal injection, DepoCyte extends the duration of cytarabine efficacy to allow for injection once every two weeks in an outpatient setting. Sales were falling off and its likely the company will be better off using its resources for EXPAREL expansion.

Q2 2017 financial results reported EXPAREL net product sales at $69.8 million an increase of 6% over 2Q 2016. Total sales were $70.9 million. Total operating expenses were $86.7 million in 2Q 2017. The company recorded a one-time charge of $5 million for DepoCyte discontinuation. GAAP net loss was $19.7 million, or $(0.49) per share. PCRX ended 2Q 2017 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at $382.4 million. PCRX announced a $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes via private placement in March 2017. This should be enough cash to further develop label expansion and confirmation studies for EXPAREL and initiate other projects as the company attempts to turn the corner on positive cash flow.

Risks for investing in the company include lack of guidance on future directions for growth once the label expansions are obtained for its EXPAREL product. There is a lot to be gained for the company in the non-opioid pain control market, but it may choose to go a different route. Moreover, there is no obvious drug candidate for its Depofoam platform in terms of a pipeline diagram on the website. Still, it has the potential to be used as a carrier for a multitude of immediate to long-term drug delivery needs. It could be argued that such a move is to prevent competition from being forewarned about its current and future plans. The company does not appear to be at risk of dilution.

The company lost its CEO recently to go to a private oncology company, but it does not appear to signify a serious risk at this point. FDA regulatory approval for label expansion for nerve block is also a risk, but most of that delay should have been played out since the CRL was issued in 2015 and the company has generated encouraging data and guidance. Label expansion should be regarded as a lower risk than initial approval in the FDA setting, as much of the same safety and formulation data, requirements, and GMP compliance hurdles apply.

The company guidance expects net sales of about $300 million for EXPAREL in 2017. Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be about 70%. Research and development expense expected to be about $55 million. General and administrative expenses expected to be about $150 million in 2017, with stock-based compensation of about $32.5 million. As research and development costs fall due to completion of studies, and if the upcoming label expansion sNDA expected to be submitted in late 2017 is approved by FDA, the profit margin should be quite positive. The company continues to be very encouraged by the progress of our J&J partnership with their sales and medical education teams now actively supporting EXPAREL in the orthopedic space.

The FDA has been actively recommending companies start pulling opiates for use of pain control from the market, which should only open up the non-opiate pain control frontier. Due to the serious problems being caused by opioid addiction, these selective sanctions will only get more strict. Moreover the company's research indicates patients prefer non-opioid treatments whenever available, even if at greater consumer cost. Strong Bio regards the current time as a good one to look for a dip in price for PCRX. Analyst's are positive as well, with Yahoo Finance's 13 analyst consensus target at $55.92, a healthy 50%+ premium over the current price.

