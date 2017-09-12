Pollo Loco: Overvalued

Assesses overall profits as declining through 2018, due to sales and cost pressure at both core Los Angeles units (>70% of total sales) and newer locations.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is a quick-casual restaurant chain of about 475 units specializing in Mexican-themed fare featuring grilled, citrus-marinated grilled chicken prepared in an open kitchen setting. Characterizing its fare as 'QSR plus', typical menu items at Pollo Loco are priced below Chipotle's but above Taco Bell's. Nearly 45% of LOCO's units are company operated, and about 75% of total sales (2016) were generated in the greater Los Angeles area.

Since 2015, Pollo Loco's first full year as a public company, LOCO has faced considerable headwinds in meeting its own lofty sales and profit and growth expectations.

Efforts to profitably grow beyond core California markets are being met by a flagging appetite for its product among customers and, in turn franchisees - a key element of its planned expansion. At the same time, LOCO's legacy Los Angeles-area units, which account for an estimated 80% of overall cash flows, have seen profits stagnate.

Disappointing Expansion

Pollo Loco completed its initial public offering in mid-2014 with the purpose of financing growth beyond Los Angeles, where it opened its first store in 1980. Intent on growing its restaurant base "8 - 10% annually", controlling shareholders secondarily viewed its IPO as means to reduce the considerable leverage dating to their original purchase in 2005.

And while these controlling shareholders, which still own 43.3% of the company, have reduced LOCO's borrowings to less than $100 million, from more than twice that level at IPO, top- and bottom-line growth has been far more challenging.

As a matter of fact, in no single year has the company met even the low end of its 8 - 10% annual expansion. And, amid a mature economic cycle and increasing competition, its stated goal to span the country with an additional 1,900 El Pollo Loco restaurants looks increasingly unrealistic.

Indeed, my forecasts for 2017-18 restaurant-count growth of 5% and 4%, are about half LOCO's projected long-term growth levels.

Current expansionary efforts that target the southwestern US echo past regional development initiatives that fell short in execution. Attempts at diversifying beyond southern California have at various times in the past decade been aimed at the Northeast (CT, MA, NJ), Northwest (Portland), Midwest (Chicago), and Southeast / Mid-Atlantic (Atlanta, Hampton Roads). But by 2011-12, all these units had been closed by their fifth or sixth years.

Now in its fourth or fifth year of Southwestern expansion, most of LOCO's planned growth in restaurant count targets Texas and Arizona.

Dec. 2016 Mar. 2014 (Pre-IPO) Corp. Franch. Corp. Franch. CA 157 216 144 208 NV 22 5 17 4 AZ 3 19 0 18 TX 18 16 6 2 UT 1 3 1 1 Totals 201 259 168 233

In late-2014 the company identified Houston as its de facto hub for southeastern expansion, stating, "in Houston, we have identified an initial 80 trade areas for potential restaurant development …" (2014 10-K)

But then in late 2016, Pollo Loco was forced to take an impairment charge to write down the value of one of these Texas units and eight other company-operated Pollo Loco's had opened in Arizona and California since 2014.

More recently, during the current September quarter, LOCO said it would close three corporate Texas restaurants, hinted at further related impairment ($3.4 million), and indicated that in 2018 it would slow expansion in Texas and company-wide.

Meanwhile, in the face of insufficient growth and, more importantly, unattractive returns among franchise partners, unit expansion by franchisees has also begun to slow from already modest levels.

To spur flagging demand among potential franchisees the company began a promotion this past spring offering across-the-board reductions in fees, including a) lower initial franchise fees; b) reduced ongoing royalties; and c) zero-fee for incremental restaurants beyond their initial commitments.

However, since that April promotion (which ends March 2018), new franchise partners and territories remain scarce. In fact, according to my records, no new franchise partners have been announced since early October 2016. The two units slated for Lafayette, Louisiana in that planned partnership are unlikely to be opened before 2018. (If competition in Houston contributed to stunted growth there, perhaps LOCO will find rivalry more hospitable just a few hours' drive into the Cajun and Creole heartland.)

As California Goes, So Goes Pollo Loco

Before 2016 the company boasted several consecutive years of positive quarterly same-store sales growth. But then increased competition, inclement weather, and a more discerning customer base at core Los Angeles units begun to weigh on system-wide results.

De-leveraging these mostly flat comparable sales (and unit volumes) in LA has coincided with legally mandated minimum-wage increases there to drive overall operating costs steadily higher.

These minimum wage hikes in Los Angeles, which mirror city (e.g., San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland) and state-wide increases legislated in 2015, will take the lowest hourly wage to $15 an hour by 2020. Helps explain Pollo Loco's increased urgency to diversify beyond Los Angeles, when as recently as 2013 minimum wage was just $8 an hour (and LA metro was 80% of LOCO's revenues).

The first double-digit (%) jump occurred July 2016, and was followed by a 14% jump this July (2017) - the start of LOCO's current quarter.

Forecasts A Slippery Slope

These labor costs, being mostly fixed at a quick service (PLUS) restaurant, are especially sensitive to changes in sales volumes: In 2016's Q4 restaurant-level margin - the most fundamental measure of unit-level profitability - fell a full three percentage points on a relatively modest decline (0.6%) in comparable sales.

And while the fixed characteristic of these costs makes them relatively predictable, LOCO has a harder time forecasting demand, which makes key restaurant level margin especially difficult to predict.

The following is LOCO's guidance (pulled from successive corporate press releases) for restaurant level profits in the most recent year - which when reported at just 20.4%, the actual result was more than a full percent below management's initial view:

"Restaurant contribution margin of 21.2% to 21.6%" (3/10/16); "Restaurant contribution margin of 21.0% to 21.4%" (5/5/16); "Restaurant contribution margin of 20.8% to 21.2%" (8/4/16); "Restaurant contribution margin of 20.6% to 20.8%" (11/3/16)

Given the important, yet relatively uncertain future levels of restaurant profits, again guided lower at 20.3% to 20.7% for 2017, my 20.2% forecasts appear (for now) relatively conservative.

Pollo Loco Is No Early Chipotle

I initially intended to have LOCO as the third installment in the recent series "Chasing The Next Chipotle.." (CMG) following my recent article on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). After all, both companies served Mexican food into the quick-casual segment and each went public with around 400 to 500 units.

However, it wasn't long after I began my analysis that I learned that not only does Pollo Loco offer far more modest financial characteristics (vs. CMG) - from debt, to growth, to profitability - but LOCO's story is also much more complicated than its early peer's.

Specific non-operational concerns include: 1) Control by outside investors; 2) Planned CEO departure; 3) Costly ongoing litigation defenses (against former franchisees). And finally, unlike Chipotle which incubated under McDonald's (MCD) full ownership, Pollo Loco's had several different owners - each having experimented with its own strategies for the concept.

Valuation Wrap-up

Due to Pollo Loco's geographically concentrated (though decent) cash flows, relatively stagnant profitability and issues mentioned above, the company is likely best served in the private realm - beyond the regulated, growth-centric eye of Wall Street. Indeed, having reduced debt, there is ample scope for an LBO buyer to re-leverage LOCO's assets while re-invigorating executive leadership and control.

As such, my price objective of $8.5 (~25% below recent quotes) represents enterprise value multiples of about 7.1 times and 10.3 times this year's forecasted EBITDA, valuations I think a financial buyer might pay.

