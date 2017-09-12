Kinder Morgan: Political Risk Revisited

A recent article has contended that Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline will almost certainly be scuttled, but a review of the political and legal realities shows this isn't the case.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is a company many people love to hate. Not only does it operate in an industry that has become a lightning rod for political protest in recent years but its management has also signed shareholders with impromptu dividend cuts. Yet, I have still made the case that Kinder Morgan is a bargain at current price levels and that a promised return to increasing dividends represents only a small part of the true bull thesis, namely that the company is poised for tremendous growth through expansion and add-ons to its current infrastructure, as well as through green-field projects.

But that is not to say that the Kinder Morgan story is all roses. I wrote a lengthy piece on the political risks surrounding one project in particular, the Trans Mountain expansion project, which runs from Alberta through British Columbia (B.C.). Vocal opposition from the new B.C. government, led by a coalition of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Greens, as well as protest and legal challenges from First Nations groups, have dampened investor sentiment about the prospects of the project. Yet, I have explained in detail how the various political and legal forces operating in Canada at the national and provincial levels will likely break down that opposition over time, and that the threat is principally one of delay rather than a true challenge to the future of Trans Mountain.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha attempted to rebut my thesis on the nature and scope of political risk facing Trans Mountain. I have no problem with being taken on by an opposing viewpoint. But I do take exception to insinuations that I was being naïve or deliberately misleading when I concluded that the NDP’s desire to accommodate its Green coalition partner (necessary to its tenuous hold on power), would likely result in delaying tactics and extraction of concessions rather than a sustained effort to actually kill the project. The author states: “With all due respect to the author [me], this statement is not only simplistic and inaccurate, but liable to mislead Kinder Morgan shareholders.”

I would contend that I gave a clear and accurate portrait, not just of the actions being taken by the B.C. government but also the political and legal calculus it has to make in the context of Canadian politics generally, as well as in NDP party politics. The recent rebuttal makes claims under three chief headings, so let us address them in turn to see if they meaningfully shift the political risk calculus as I previously articulated it.

Government Action

It should be no surprise to anyone that a leftist minority government, supported by Greens, would be unfriendly toward a pipeline project. But the fact that the NDP, even with Green support, can only muster a working majority of one seat means that its hold on power is extremely tenuous. The appointment of legendary jurist and anti-pipeline litigator Thomas Berger is more a political than a practical legal statement. There was never any doubt that the provincial government would put up some fight. But that does not mean it will succeed, or even that it really wants to.

As I have already pointed out, the real question is how far the government can act, and how far the provincial NDP can act, before it hits a wall. In the case of the government, its delaying actions are not unexpected, but it is still limited by the fact that actual authority over inter-provincial pipeline activities belongs to the federal government, which is led by the Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau, still Canada’s most popular leader by a mile.

Perhaps more importantly, the NDP itself is in the process of painful rebuilding after a humbling national defeat at the last general election. Furthermore, the NDP is so marginalized that it now controls just two provinces: B.C. and Alberta, the other province interested in the Trans Mountain expansion. The Alberta NDP rules without a coalition partner and is very much in favor of the expansion. Were the project killed, it would likely empower Alberta’s Conservative Party, which has traditionally ruled in that province.

For a party seeking to rebuild, scuttling itself in the one province it controls outright would be suicidal, especially when it would only be to favor another provincial government that is itself controlled by a wafer-thin majority and could fall at any time.

Legal Challenges

This the only real meaty threat to Trans Mountain. But the author of the rebuttal argument seems to be trying to portray this threat in more severe terms than is deserved. It is true that the 15 lawsuits have been consolidated, but that was a part of B.C. obtaining intervener status; it did not “make matters worse” but was part of what it means to be granted that status (as the source that the author cited actually states).

The author fails to mention that Alberta has also been granted intervener status on the other side of the challenge. Likewise, the article fails to mention the fact that, given the nature of the federal review process and its jurisdiction, these legal claims have little hope of standing up in court, celebrity litigator or not.

Is it impossible for B.C. to make something stick? Of course, not. But is it the sort of existential threat being portrayed here? Certainly not.

Civil Disobedience

Here again, we face a rather trite argument that First Nations groups will create a standoff, as has happened in the past, which will force hard decisions from the national government. Yet the examples the author cites did result in strong government action, not a First Nations victory. And, turning to more recent examples, we could look to the Standing Rock standoff. Even with the US federal government opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline, the protests still ultimately failed, and that pipeline is up and running as we speak.

Civil disobedience can only go so far. It can cause delays. But a company with billions of dollars on the line doesn’t just walk away because some activists try to protest. To suggest otherwise would be to ignore virtually every recent conflict of this kind in the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, the Trudeau administration is actually committed to Trans Mountain. That is a different dynamic than faced by, for example, Dakota Access. It would be a major political blow for the Liberals if they were to back off. They will fight to protect Trans Mountain. The court will have the final say, but the odds are in favor of Kinder Morgan.

Conclusion

With billions of dollars on the line, Trans Mountain represents the biggest near-term risk for Kinder Morgan. Yet it is still not the only element of the company’s growth trajectory. And, given its current price levels, a high degree of uncertainty is already priced into the stock.

As with any political or legal decision, there is always risk. But the nature of actual power, and looking to precedent, it is far more likely than not that the project will go ahead, albeit with delays and perhaps some higher costs.

For investors leery of the political risk, it may not be a bad idea to hold off until a final decision is reached. But sitting on the sideline runs the risk of missing the boat upon alleviation of political tension. With the legal cloud cleared even marginally, Kinder Morgan should see a significant appreciation in share price, running to $25 in the short term. On the downside, much is already priced in, but we could certainly expect some short-to-medium term decline as Kinder Morgan regroups.

Overall, the investment thesis shows more upside than down under the current circumstances.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.