Seadrill: No Bankruptcy Today?

Just like everyone else, I was waiting for Seadrill (SDRL) bankruptcy today. As a reminder, Seadrill indicated the following in its second-quarter report: "In July 2017, the company reached an agreement with its bank group to extend the date by which a comprehensive restructuring plan must be agreed until September 12, 2017". September 12 is today; the trading day has already begun and no plan has been announced yet. The market interpreted the absence of news as positive news, sending Seadrill shares up at the beginning of the trading day. This is the kind of risk that I was discussing in my recent article on why Seadrill may not be a good and easy short even if you find shares to borrow.

In my view, it is important to understand that the company will not be able to kick the can further down the road. The company has to meet maturities that are coming due after multiple extensions. If Seadrill is not able to reach a deal with creditors, it will just file for Chapter 11 without a pre-negotiated deal. This is the worst scenario for common shareholders which, in all likelihood, will lead to a complete wipeout. While I can imagine a scenario when a tiny stake or out-of-money warrants are left for common equity in the pre-negotiated plan, the chance that shareholders will get anything through an ordinary Chapter 11 filing is zero.

Therefore, the early trading action seems a bit strange to me - there's nothing to celebrate. At its current stance, Seadrill stock remains dangerous for both longs and shorts. Longs may be dragged into a high-risk momentum play that may end abruptly with bankruptcy announcement. Shorts with lower risk tolerance (side note: it's not a good idea to short penny stocks if your risk tolerance is low) may be kicked out of their positions with losses. One can also expect that if Seadrill does not announce bankruptcy today or tomorrow, rumors of a deal with a Chinese firm will emerge once again. I'd reiterate that any kind of deal with anyone before restructuring is complete does not make sense at all. If any organization in the world was looking at Seadrill as an acquisition target, in whole or in parts, it would wait for the ultimate outcome of the restructuring process.

To sum it up, I continue to expect that Seadrill will announce details of its restructuring this week. In my view, the stock is an avoid for all kinds of investors and traders now. Initiating any position in Seadrill right now will be pure gambling. I also continue to expect that common equity's compensation in the restructuring will be zero or close to zero.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.