Gold Prices: Pull Back Time?

In the last week, gold prices rose sharply above the $1350 per ounce mark due to geopolitical tension along with other factors.

Investment Thesis

Gold has finally broken its 11-year long downtrend. Gold prices rose sharply to $1355.56 USD/ounce due to the several reasons. Gold is pulling back due to the macro-factors. At this time, I expect a strong pull back.

Macro Factors

This year the USD index (DXY) has been performing poorly. Gold prices often trade inverse to the USD index. As we can see from the chart below, the USD index is down 10.23% while gold is up 15.92%.

Source: Tradingview (notation was added by the author)

Following North Korea’s third test of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, along with the other factors such as the weakening of the USD and Hurricane Irma, the price of gold rose briefly above the $1350 dollars mark. Hurricane Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm this morning but is still producing strong wind gusts that are nearly hurricane force. As for North Korea, the US is trying to ease the geopolitical tensions by drafting sanctions.

The Security Council is due to vote in New York on a US-drafted resolution to impose new restrictions on the rogue state following its sixth and largest nuclear test, carried out just over a week ago.

Following the news, gold prices pulled back by about $16 an ounce. I expect the gold prices pull back will continue for a week at least. Last week the gold futures volume ranked the highest since 2011.

Conclusion

As per ABC news, combined damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma could cost the U.S. economy as much as $290 billion. But however, the president of the New York Federal Bank is convinced Hurricanes Harvey and Irma actually will lead to increased economic activity over the long run.

Speaking just as Irma is about to start battering Florida as a Category 4 storm, William Dudley told the media the initial impact in both human and economic costs will be harmful. But in the long run, economies tend to snap back from such major events, given as communities lift their economies and their surroundings by rebuilding what was broken. Dudley added that he didn't think the near-term economic damage would have much effect on Fed policy. He still believes the central bank will begin unwinding its $4.5-trillion balance sheet "relatively soon" though he acknowledged that the timing of the next rate hike is up in the air.

There are many factors support that the people would leave from gold and invest in stocks. With the absence of volume, I expect a strong pull back in the gold prices.

