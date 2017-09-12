The ONE Group Hospitality's Shift To A Licensing Strategy: But First, Dinner

Overview

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is a hospitality company that develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: STK Units, Food and Beverage Hospitality Management Agreements, and Other Concepts. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. STK currently owns and operates 11 restaurants, 13 restaurants and lounges under management agreements, and 1 licensed restaurant in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York. (Source: Capital IQ and Company 10K)

Summary

STK's stock price has fallen nearly ~80% since its IPO in 2013 as a result of poor operational performance and undisciplined capital allocation. STKS is an under-followed, unique concept that is shifting its strategy to realized value for shareholders - and most investors are missing it. At first glance the lackluster operational performance does not seem to warrant a deeper dive, but managements shift to a licensing strategy completely changes the story.

STK has built an upscale, valuable brand with a location in most major cities in the US and some locations in Europe. The story is relatively unknown because of the size of the company ($35m market cap), uniqueness of the business, and lack of sell-side coverage. The company required a large, up-front capital commitment to build out its own restaurant concept early on which caused the company to take on debt and invest heavily into their locations. After thirteen years of building the STK brand, there is a strong demand for licensing agreements in major cities globally. In the second half of 2016, STK management decided to implement a CAPEX light model that relies solely on management and licensing deals (Source). The shift to licensing deals marks a turning point for the business. Licensing deals are more favorable to shareholders because it allows the company to use a CAPEX light model to generate significantly more profit. If management continues to execute on its strategy and improve operational performance by cutting costs the stock will be worth 2-3x where it currently trades.

The STK Brand

It is important to note that STK is far from a typical restaurant. The upscale steakhouse transforms into a lounge in the later part of the evening. STK is the type of lounge that comes with a social status and is often visited by celebrities. It comes at a price too; the average check size is 130$ per person with a minimum spend at some locations of $95 per person. STK has pricing power with its unique concept and strong brand reputation.

STK London

(Source)

End to Exploring Strategic Alternative

The company announced it would be evaluating strategic alternatives in Q3 2016 causing the stock to pop over $3.00/share (Source). If they sold the company at such a low valuation it would not be in the best interest of shareholders. The subsequent change in management’s thinking late in 2016 to shift their strategy to only doing licensing deals makes the company much more attractive and will prove to unlock more shareholder value than an outright sale of the business. Last conference call STK management announced that the company is "terminating its previously-announced process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives, although it may continue to evaluate opportunities as they arise" (Source: Q2 Transcript). The announcement could have caused an impatient seller to unload their position from $1.80/share to Friday’s close of $1.41/share. When you evaluate what the shift in strategy it actually makes more sense to improve the company before selling it in say a middle-market private equity transaction (Source: Q2 Transcript).

Operational Statistics

STK has performed poorly at owned locations over the past decade despite favorable sales mix. In the past 5 years, SG&A expenses have increased from 4% of sales to 15.4% of sales. In 2012, revenue was $60 million with SG&A expense of just over $2 million. In 2016, revenue increased to $72.4 million and SG&A expenses were $11 million (Company Filings). Management gave guidance for gross margin expansion last earnings call, "we expect to generate cost savings in excess of $2.5 million in GA this year on an annualized basis" (Earnings Call Playback). With operational improvements, STK should be able to capture 400bps of gross margin, which is still substantially less than competitors like Del Frisco's Steak House (NASDAQ:DFRG). This seems very reasonable with 39% of sales come from alcohol sales, which is a very high margin item for the restaurant business. Alcohol sales have 75-85% profit margins (Source); meaning nearly half of STK’s sales are at ~80% profit margin. Some of the drag in operating margins compared with peers might be explained by higher rent, but STK should make up for it in volume.

Historical Operating Results

(Company Filings)STK currently has negative operating margins if you cut out management deal EBITDA contributions. The owned restaurants locations have substantial room for margin expansion. If you look at STK’s closest competitor, Del Frisco’s, there is even more opportunity to grow margins. Del Frisco's owns and operates 51 locations compared to STK’s 25 locations, that are split between owned and deals. Del Frisco’s has ~13% EBITDA margin compared to STK’s negative EBITDA margin (Source:SEC Filings and Authors calculations). DFRG is very similar in size and strategy, I do not see why STK can't expand margins to match its close competitor.

SG&A Margin Comparison

Source: Capital IQ

EBITDA Margin Comparison

Source: Capital IQ

Same Store Sales

In 2016, many restaurants experience SSS decline due to decrease traffic, and STK was no different. The company only has 25 locations, so, SSS is very sensitive to any weakness/strength at top locations. According to STK's 2016 10K, STK locations in New York and Las Vegas represented approximately 10% (Downtown), 9% (Midtown) and 17% (Las Vegas) and STK food and beverage operations at the ME Hotel in London represented approximately 15% of our total revenues (both owned and managed properties) in 2016 (Company Filings) . Sales in major locations were affected by an unfavorable mix of events in 2016 such as street closures in front owned locations, the Zika virus, and the Orlando shooting. Management has guided to a more aggressive marketing strategy in efforts to improve SSS which seemed to help lift traffic last quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Transcripts

The thesis does not depend on quarter to quarter results. Same store sales are very sensitive to movement given STK has less than 30 locations – analyzing the primary contributors geographically could help shed light on quarterly performance as a whole. New York has not yet had any rain in Q3, which will help STK comp positive this quarter given the revenue contribution from NYC locations (Source). The impact of Hurricane Irma and Hermine should slightly impact SSR in Austin, Dallas, Miami, Miami Beach, and the Orlando locations although I expect the impact to be minimal as both storms hit on a Monday. Regardless, these events are transitory and do not affect the long term thesis.

Capital Structure

STK spent approximately $4-5 million dollars to open each “owned” location – a high initial investment that has caused the company to burn through capital and take out debt. Now, with ~$14m in net debt, management's best use of capital is to pay down debt. STK will generate somewhere between $8-10m in EBITDA this year that management expects to use to pay down high interest subordinate debt. According to the company’s most recent 10K, STK has $6.3m in subordinate debt with an interest rate of 10% (Source: SEC Filings). Eliminating this debt first will allow STK to generate $630K more FCF by the end of 2018. Management is currently paying down their debt at roughly $300,000 a month; if they bump up payments to 500K a month in 2018 they will be in a net cash position by the end of 2019.

Source: SEC Filings, Capital IQ

Shift Towards Licensing Deals

STK is expecting to complete 4 licensing deals in 2017 and has guided to even more opportunities to sign licensing deals. On average, licensing and management deals add $800k in high margin revenue to STK. Assuming the company can sign 4-5 license agreements each year, they will add $3-5m in EBITDA every year. I think it is very reasonable to expect that management can sign 4-5 licensing deals a year, since they have opened over 4 locations every year for the past 4 years. Management does not have to worry about limited capital just about finding the right partners to do licensing deals.

Commencing Management and Licensing Deals vs. Owned Location

Source: SEC Filings and Author’s Estimates

The average licensing deal contributes ~$800k in high margin revenue with ~$300k in signing bonuses. Since these deals on contracted, the revenue is recurring for several years. Using these numbers, STK should have a run rate of ~$13m in EBITDA from just management and licensing deals by the end of 2017. If you exclude owned locations, this puts STK’s pro-forma EV/EBITDA at ~3.5x. By adding back the 11 owned locations, some of which that do ~$10m in revenue, EBITDA could be significantly higher. So, say STK can achieve 10% operating margins at their owned locations that is an additional $6m in EBITDA (Pro-forma 2.5x EV/EBITDA). With recurring revenue from licensing deals, STKS deserves a higher multiple at 8x forward EBITDA the stock is a triple.

Over the past decade, management has built the STK brand to be unique, upscale, and recognizable. Last conference call management stated, "the demand for our brand is still strong, and thus, we are able to sign attractive deals" (Source). STK locations are only found in large cities and management has shown they are comfortable with expanding abroad with locations including Dubai, London, and Ibiza. There are more than enough opportunities abroad to sustain multiple years of management deals – and most large cities can sustain more than one STK (i.e. Miami and New York).

Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals in Global Cities



(Source)

Valuation

Guidance for 2017 $9-10m in EBITDA, on a pro-forma basis, STK is trading at 5x EV/EBITDA. Additionally, STK is signing 2 more licensing deals at the end of the year that won’t significantly impact earnings this year but will have a material impact on 2018 earnings. With an additional revenue from licensing deals expected to be completed in 2h 2017 and 1H 2018 and an additional $2-3m from improved SG&A margins the company should generate ~$16m in EBITDA in 2018. Not only should margins expand but the multiple should expand as licensing deals are signed, licensing deals are recurring, high margin revenue that demands a higher multiple. As a base case, I have set the EBITDA multiple at 8x.

Conclusion

With operational improvements, SG&A restructuring, and a shift in strategy to licensing deals EBITDA should grow from ($1.8m) to $22-24m by 2019. With a 8x multiple that is $6.29/share, or over 4x higher than its current price. There is reason to believe this is attainable in a 3-year time frame with the new strategy to sign more licensing and franchising deals. Motives are always vital to the thesis, the CEO, Jonathan Segal, owns 27.48% of the company and his interest are aligned with shareholders. Management has made a pivotal decision to shift its strategy and most investors have not realized the potential value the shift could add for STK shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.