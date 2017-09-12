Intel: Tech Stock At A Discount

Today, Intel is one of the cheapest stocks on DJIA index stock, trading at just 13.4X P/E.

Despite the stellar dividend, and strong top-line growth over the past 18 months, Intel continues to lag the market, down 1.3% YTD.

Analysis

We believe the market is undervaluing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares. The Street seems too caught up in punishing Intel for missing mobile, than rewarding Intel for investing in the IoT. We look past the technical arguments around performance, and focus on the cold hard numbers. Intel's initiatives to transform the business appear to be taking off. Combine that with a depressed P/E, and a healthy dividend yield, and Intel's shares look worthy of investment from dividend investors.

Intel's On-Going Transformation

Intel's image as one of the world's preeminent technology companies has lost some of its luster over the past decade with the continuing decline of the personal computer market which account for most of Intel's PC chip sales.

Until recently, Intel was the world's largest semiconductor chip maker in terms of sales revenues, a distinction it held since 1992 but lost to Korean chipmaker Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) last July, when it bested Intel's second quarter 2017 sales. Despite Intel reporting a 14% increase in second quarter revenues, Samsung overtook Intel during the second quarter on account of the Korean company's strong sales of memory chips used in mobile devices (smartphones and tablet computers).

In its 2016 Annual Report, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich cites the ongoing transformation of Intel from a PC company to "one that powers the cloud and billions of smart, connected computing devices" (the internet of things). Publicly criticized for having failed to make any headway in the lucrative mobile computing market, Intel seeks to evolve into a company that will dominate the market for chips in corporate data centers, which is the backbone of cloud computing, while maintaining its market position in client computing (PC microprocessors and chips). It would also pursue initiatives in the internet of things and the non-volatile memory business areas.

Recent Financial Results and Upgraded Guidance for Full-Year 2017

Intel's 2016 and second quarter 2017 results are showing that the company's transformation process from being just a PC company is working. Coming from 2016 revenues of $59.4 billion (up 7% from 2015), Intel posted strong second quarter revenues of $14.8 billion, an increase of 14% year-on-year (YoY).

Main contributors to this growth was the strong performance of client computing (despite the declining PC market) which was up 12% and the data center business which was up 16%. These two business segments accounted for 85% of Intel revenues during the second quarter.

The strongest growth however came from the internet of things (up 26%) and non-volatile memory solutions (up 58%); although revenue contribution is still modest at this time, the potential of these new business segments are promising.

Earnings were up for the quarter as well, at $0.58 EPS, thanks to strong topline growth and gross margin improvement.

Encouraged by the quarter's results, Intel upgraded its full-year revenue and earnings per share outlook. The new full-year revenue target is $61.3 billion, a projected increase of 3.2% over last year, while full-year EPS guidance was raised to $2.66 (compared to actual 2016 EPS of $2.12).

Collect the Dividend while Waiting for the Growth Initiatives to Mature

It's no secret, Intel has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1992. One of the most attractive things about Intel shares today is the dividend.

There are three factors in particular we like about Intel's Dividend.

One, the dividend yield. The 3% yield is certainly attractive in low interest environment.

Two, the payout ratio. At just 40% of earnings, we believe it is sustainable, even without dipping into the $12B in cash sitting on the balance sheet.

Third, the dividend growth. Despite the last five years being a tough environment for Intel, the dividend has steadily grown. Over the past five years, cash dividend payout has grown from $0.78/share in 2011 to $1.04/share in 2016, a modest compounded annual growth rate of 5.9% over this period.

Should Intel maintain this growth rate, by 2022, Intel shares could be paying an annual dividend of $1.43 per share. It seems feasible that Intel could maintain that annual growth rate, in part by levering up the payout ratio, and in part, by the increased earnings Intel's growth initiatives will produce as they develop further. As these initiatives take off and become the core profit drivers for the company, we believe the dividend yield would compress down towards the industry average 2.1%. This would value the shares at $68 dollars per share, almost 2x today's level.

Conclusions

Intel's strong top line performance over the past 18 months is a clear sign that its initiatives to evolve beyond its PC chipmaker identity have gained ground. Main revenue drivers were its client computing and data center businesses; despite the declining PC market, client computing was able to post a strong 12% growth YoY. Its new business initiatives, internet of things and non-volatile memory solutions were Intel's main growth drivers, although their revenue contributions are still relatively low compared to client computing and data centers.

With the attractive 3% dividend yield, investors will get paid to watch these growth initiatives mature into the future cash cows for the company. Not to mention, no matter how you slice it, the stock is cheap (P/E of 13.4 vs. industry average 23, or dividend yield 3% vs. industry average 2.1%).

Therefore, we believe Intel shares could be an attractive investment for Dividend Investors who buy into the vision for Intel's new business initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.