In Search Of Growth: Fortinet

I believe this can be achieved by drumming up the strength and efficacy of its key product offerings.

I reiterate my buy rating while emphasizing my conservative nature, as I believe Fortinet would be worth a lot more if it can successfully swipe more market share at a lower cost of capital.

Fortinet remains undervalued heading into 1H 2018 as its strong financials and competitive prowess will continue to propel it toward more market share gains.

Fortinet's depth and breadth of innovation is being overlooked as Mr. market favors faster growth players in the cyber security sector.

The Street continues to value Fortinet like an average player, which it isn't.

Fortinet (FTNT) is one of the few cyber security companies with strong fundamentals that surprisingly trades like a few of its heavily leveraged peers. This strange irrationality from Mr. Market continues to puzzle me. After digging into its financials, competitive posture, demand-size prints and macro exposure, here are the results my findings.

The Street is clearly overlooking something

Fortinet is strongly positioned to compete against big players like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Check Point Software (CHKP) and Cisco (CSCO) in RFPs for its key revenue driver which largely consists of sales of its enterprise firewall appliances. It continues to retain a top position in Gartner's latest magic quadrant for enterprise firewalls. Its key strengths include its competitive price/performance offerings as well as expansive use cases covering nearly all facets of an enterprise network. This has been enabled by the Fortinet Security Fabric, its security architecture which is aimed at melding communication and tighter integration with other security offerings in endpoint, email, and cloud.

With the FortiGate line of firewalls driving over 75% of revenue in 2016, it's easy to worry that Fortinet might be left out in the mass exodus to the public and private cloud where most new wins will come from. As observed by Gartner, the firewall market has reached peak saturation, and it's not surprising that discounting by competition became a talking point, though recent CCs from Check Point and Palo Alto shows more linearity in the sales pipelines for new take-on.

Here is some excerpt from Gartner's latest firewall report:

This is the largest security product market (fast approaching $10 billion), and incremental market growth is significant. Firewall refreshes remain constant at a five-year average, so even if great new products emerge, incumbent firewalls are rarely refreshed before they reach maturity. This refresh dynamic results in the market being linear, rather than having macrorefresh cycles or 'bumps' of refreshes, as in other markets.

In short, notable incremental growth will come from attached subs, support and maintenance services. This favors players who have a strong marketing strategy as enterprises demand firewalls that come with advanced threat solutions, malware sandboxes, CASBs, email and endpoint solutions.

This partly explains the market's tepidness towards Fortinet's near term success and its ability to wrestle market share from big spenders like Palo Alto, Cisco, and Check Point.

SG&A % of Revenue - FY 2016

Regardless, I would still sort Fortinet in the bucket of security vendors who are under marketing their capabilities. Fortinet offers security solutions that cover most need cases by small and large enterprises. Starting from the FortiGate line of firewalls, UTMs, FortiSIEMs, Fortiweb (web application firewall) to the FortiAP (wireless security). However, its sales and marketing strategies do not position it strongly to usurp competition. I believe Fortinet can do better, though recent OPEX prints from the last quarter point to a high single-digit increase in sales and marketing spend. However, the aggressiveness by competition for market share gains means a need to increase spend into the low teens as sales and marketing spend still dropped 400 basis point as a % of revenue, y/y.

This would have been a hard strategy to push, however, Fortinet has one of the most sustainable profit margins in the cyber security industry. This allows it to eat into its ROIC ratios without depleting TRS (total return to shareholders) by landing low-hanging fruits, while they can still be plucked in attached subs like malware sandboxes, cloud and email security, where it currently lags niche and bigger names like FireEye (FEYE) and Palo Alto, respectively.

This was further buttressed by Gartner:

Fortinet focuses most of its development resources on integrating its existing solutions together (Security Fabric), at the expense of other areas. The vendor's investment lags behind the competition in IaaS/SaaS and advanced threat endpoint security. Its attach rate for cloud-based sandboxing is low, and the feature has received few improvements since its ﬁrst release.

Source: Fortinet

Given Fortinet's balanced geographical diversification, its ability to record double-digit revenue growth across key geographies is an indicator of its strength and it proves that relying on home court advantage in North America can be improved upon by expanding its breadth and reach. This is an indication of its superior strength which will serve it in times of macro instability and discounting activities from the less diversified competition.

This will be further strengthened by new opportunities for large enterprise wins as fresh regulatory measures such as the GDPR cuffs enterprises to adopt security compliant solutions. Interestingly, Fortinet continues to win its fair share of large accounts as deals over $1 million grew 25%, last quarter. Also, high-end products continue to account for 39% of total billing. These are strong indications of solid product strengths which can be improved upon by modifying its sales and marketing playbooks to emphasize the breadth and depth of its USPs.

Conclusion

Going forward, I continue to regard Fortinet as one of the few true innovators and bargain deals at its current valuation.

It still trades like highly leveraged and less-profitable competitors such as FireEye and Imperva (IMPV). Its 2018 EV/sales projection is a testament to the bearishness of the Street toward its growth potential, and I believe Fortinet is a name that will surprise all pundits heading into 1H 2018.

Source: Fortinet

Its balance sheet and FCF growth are healthy with a cash position of $1.46 billion. Leading indicators of growth such as deferred revenue remain strong and FCF prints continue to gain from improved profit margins, deferred revenue, and minimal stock-based comps. Therefore, I believe management's resolve to manage all facets of the value chain (which is still valued as short-term neutral to negative due to poor execution in the past) will continue to sustain more market share gain, serving as an early catalyst for more multiples expansion.

I reiterate my buy rating with a modest PT of $40/share.

