Regeneron's Frustrating Month: Analysis And Commentary

Overall, I see the main REGN story as largely intact, and the company has many ways to grow for years to come.

A final one relates to some disappointing aspects to an otherwise-positive Phase 3 study on Dupixent in asthma.

Others relate to different Phase 2b studies that could harm Dupixent's competitive position in a few years.

Introduction

Monday's plunge in Regeneron (REGN) was based on the 4th piece of bad news that appeared within the past 30 days. This article will run through them in chronological order, then provide some overall comments.

The RSV drug fails in Phase 3

This was one of the few situations in biotech where I felt that the market was being relatively inefficient.

The story here was that REGN's current big brother/partner Sanofi (SNY) passed on co-developing this reputed improvement on Synagis, a blockbuster developed by MedImmune. Now controlled by AstraZeneca (AZN) and marketed in some countries by AbbVie (ABBV), Synagis is given during cold and flu season to prevent a lower respiratory infection called RSV in high-risk babies. AZN is developing a similar drug to REGN's next-gen version, which REGN had named suptavumab.

The financial upside to suptavumab was a billion dollar-plus annual market opportunity, with REGN in the lead over AZN for similar next-gen drugs. One reason for this lead, though, was that REGN jumped suptavumab straight to a pivotal Phase 3 trial from Phase 1.

If it had succeeded, REGN would have controlled 100% of suptavumab's revenues, with the only offset being a very small royalty to SNY per their agreement. Controlling all of a drug's revenues, and all of the planning and marketing, is an under-rated advantage versus sharing. In any case, it appears to me as though the Street was ignoring this drug entirely, whereas when I bought back into REGN around $470 after an encouraging combination of Eylea sales results in Q2 and a powerful move up on the charts, I estimated about $30 per share present value from suptavumab.

Then, on Aug. 14, shortly after Q2 results were announced, REGN announced this unfortunate news:

Regeneron to Discontinue Development of Suptavumab for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that a Phase 3 study evaluating suptavumab (REGN2222), an antibody to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), did not meet its primary endpoint of preventing medically-attended RSV infections in infants. Suptavumab did show signs of efficacy in a subgroup of patients. Adverse events were generally balanced between suptavumab and placebo. Regeneron plans to discontinue further clinical development of this antibody.

REGN traded both up and down during the day the news was reported. Over the next week, it traded in a tight range, beginning around $470 and ranging between roughly $460 and $480.

It was as if the drug was never around to begin with, and that was a suggestion to me that the market may well have been overly focused on Dupixent.

There were at least two issues with this clinical failure. One was the obvious one, the loss of value to the company, as the pipeline loses a late-stage differentiated candidate. The other was yet another example of a company rushing a drug into Phase 3 without adequate testing in Phase 2, or in this case, any Phase 2 study at all. To support that view, note that the press release shows that a subgroup may have responded to the drug. Perhaps a careful Phase 2 study would have shown a signal for this subgroup, or a negative signal for other groups.

So, that was one negative for the stock, and consistent with my view that the strength of REGN's move up off the low presaged a further move up, the stock held up just fine.

Clearly, this was not the main event for Mr. Market.

But there was more to come...

Possible competition for Dupixent in asthma gets more likely

On Sept. 6, a jointly developed candidate from Amgen (AMGN) and AZN received news of a positive Phase 2b study in asthma. The headline of the press release was worded carefully:

The key term is "broad population," as the press release went on to explain:

Significant and clinically-meaningful reductions in the exacerbation rate were observed independent of baseline blood eosinophil count or other type 2 (T2) inflammatory biomarkers.

This was a clear threat to the key differentiator of Dupixent for its proposed asthma indication. In its own, pivotal, Phase 2b study, Dupixent had appeared effective in "low eo" asthma, the first drug on the market to show this effect. So, if tezepelumab, which represents a conceptually new approach to allergic lung diseases such as asthma, could also treat this group, a portion of Dupixent's sales potential and much of its "sex appeal" for the asthma indication, could be lost.

This AMGN/AZN is only a Phase 2 study, though, so - not definitive by any means.

The same caveat applies to the bad news for REGN the next day:

ABBV's "oral Humira" candidate shines in Phase 2b for atopic dermatitis

This looks impressive and a greater threat to Dupixent than the AMGN/AZN drug. After all, "upa" is given orally, whereas tezepelumab is

ABBV reported on Sept. 7 as follows; headline plus bullet points:

AbbVie's Upadacitinib (ABT-494) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2b Study in Atopic Dermatitis - Study shows positive results for upadacitinib and no new safety signals detected[1]



- All doses achieved the primary endpoint of greater mean percentage change from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score versus placebo at 16 weeks[1]



- Clear or almost clear skin was achieved by 50 percent of patients receiving 30 mg once-daily dose of upadacitinib[1]



- Upadacitinib demonstrated reduction in pruritus (itch) within the first week and improvement in skin within the first two weeks for all doses[1]



- Upadacitinib, an oral agent engineered by AbbVie to selectively inhibit JAK1, is being studied as a once-a-day therapy in atopic dermatitis and across multiple immune-mediated diseases.

Even though the study was fairly small, the numerical trends and P values are so strong that I'm confident that ABBV has a winner here that could pose a real threat to Dupixent in this AD indication, which has to be injected.

The summary table in the press release is a thing of statistical beauty. As an example, 90% clearing of the AD process was seen in only 2% of placebo patients but 26% of patients on "upa" 15 mg and a whopping 50% on the highest dose, 30 mg.

Similar dramatic trends were seen in all parameters, including itch and global assessment of disease by the investigator.

This should hardly be by chance. Congratulations to ABBV for a strong result.

The AMGN/AZN and then ABBV news, one day apart, was a mild to moderate one-two punch. It serves to remind investors that Dupixent, a breakthrough drug, may have more competition than REGN and SNY desire. It does take some time for a drug that has just completed Phase 2b to have Phase 3 study or studies, file the NDA or BLA, then receive FDA approval, then gain market share. So, it's also possible to overreact to the above news.

But one more hit was coming.

After weakening on the above news, REGN hit a wall Monday, and the stock dropped to the $445 range on company news that was perceived as negative for Dupixent's prospects in asthma.

The good news on Dupixent that was not good enough

The story was that a second and final pivotal study on Dupixent was pending. The first pivotal study was actually done as a smaller Phase 2b study and had strong enough results that FDA asked for only one Phase 3 of Dupixent in moderate to severe asthma. This is the headline and lead comments from REGN/SNY:

Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Positive Dupilumab Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial in Uncontrolled Persistent Asthma Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi today announced that the pivotal Phase 3 LIBERTY ASTHMA QUEST study of dupilumab in a broad population of patients with uncontrolled, persistent asthma met its two primary endpoints. Dupilumab, when added to standard therapies, reduced severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and improved lung function.

So far, so good.

The bad news was contained here:

The extent of patient response correlated with allergic or atopic status as reflected by blood eosinophils and other markers. Less activity was observed in patients with less than 150 eosinophilic cells/microliter.

On the one hand, in the study, only 30% of patients were in the sub-150 eo group.

But, REGN had been banging the drum loudly that based on theory and the Phase 2b results, Dupixent could be a one-size-fits-all asthma biologic, with no need even to do a sputum analysis for eo count. This is now in question.

We will just have to see how the data from both pivotal studies plays out and how the companies and regulators, most importantly the FDA, look at matters.

The asthma field is getting crowded with biologics. If the Dupixent approval for asthma does not provide it a clear differentiation from all the other than are on the market or are expected relatively soon, then Street expectations for its sales in that indication may well be too high. Thus, the sharp sell-off Monday on this press release.

Re-reassessing REGN

As an R&D-heavy company, REGN should not, in my view, be viewed on a P/E metric. Price:sales or other metrics make more sense. With a P:S ratio a little above 9X at a share price a little below $450, and with Dupixent off to a seemingly strong start in atopic dermatitis, I wouldn't be bearish on this name. That is especially so given my optimism for the biotech sector looking out to the 2025 time period and beyond.

Nothing in any of the negative news items mentioned above are critical issues, so given strong action in the biotech sector (IBB), I'm not expecting REGN to crash much further below the $450 level. Of course, sector or macro moves in the market will tend to take REGN along for the ride down if that should occur.

There are additional issues for REGN, including ones that may or may not jump up out of the blue and bite it, such as the ones I discussed this past April in A Review Of Certain Regeneron Patent Issues.

Biotech investing is not easy.

Because Seeking Alpha requires authors to disclose whether they have a position in a security they write about, but not in any way providing advice about what anyone else should do, I should mention that after the negative news on suptavumab came out, I waited for REGN to resume the technical uptrend I had identified, then sold my very recently-instituted REGN position at a profit and continued to focus on my other old biotech faves, Celgene (CELG) and Gilead (GILD).

This may be a contrarian position, but at this point, given results with suptavumab and Dupixent, I am not unduly impressed by the REGN pipeline, taking into account what it gains in the short run and gives up in the long run from its deals with SNY and with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) on Eylea. The powerhouse R&D in biotechs now looks to me like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) via its Genentech subsidiary, CELG and ABBV - and possibly GILD again assuming it completes its Kite (KITE) acquisition.

All this pipeline stuff changes like the weather, then changes again. I try not to get unduly affected by it, but of course, it does matter a lot. So, one has to pay attention to the hit-miss story with biotechs and their pipeline efforts.

REGN has many ways to win on fundamentals, and it can trade with or separate from the fundamentals. Right now, among growth stocks with no interest in paying a dividend, such as CELG, personally, I am comfortable sticking with CELG as well as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the tech sector.

As a science-first company, REGN remains one of my favorite biotechs, even though post-suptavumab, I decided to focus either on dividend-paying biotechs and (especially) CELG. I'm staying abreast of developments at REGN and expect the news flow to turn better as Dupixent begins to help numerous atopic dermatitis patients and then gains share in asthma and other indications.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,CELG,GILD,RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.