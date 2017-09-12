Buyer Beware: Asset Allocation Is Not A Commodity

We all know how important the asset allocation decision is to help us achieve our goals. I have written many articles on the topic including here and here. Identifying your risk preference is the first and most critical part, but actually implementing it into an asset allocation strategy that has the best chance for success is problematic. Though some investors and advisers may view the asset allocation decision as a commodity picked from the "risk menu," due to the wide range of choices and disparate realized returns in this space we will see that this is not the case.

Generally speaking, the actual asset mix needed to support a targeted risk portfolio can be defined very broadly. For example, for a "moderate" risk portfolio the equity weighting will usually be in the 50% to 70% range with a large U.S. component and can include exposures to developed and emerging market equities. Bond exposure is typically centered on a core U.S. aggregate bond portfolio with some exposure to high yield and developed and emerging market debt. Additional exposure to diversifying asset classes like REITs, gold, inflation-bonds, and liquid alternatives can round out the mix. Finally, add into this mix the new school of "factor" investing available in the ETF space plus the "active vs. passive" debate and the potential universe of assets available is very large. Usually, this all nets out to a total portfolio with an expected standard deviation of return of about 7 to 8%; less than the longer term more volatile 15% standard deviation for U.S. stocks, but more than the more stable 4% for core bonds.

Given this wide range of potential asset classes and approaches that can comprise a moderate risk portfolio, we should not be surprised that the actual asset class selection and weighting significantly impacts actual investment returns.

There are many different ways to implement a moderate risk asset allocation strategy. The simplest approach is to invest in one of the many pre-packaged solutions from one of the mutual fund companies. Vanguard offers its popular "LifeStrategy" funds and its moderate risk fund, VSMGX, that takes a simplistic passive approach to asset allocation. Alternatively, the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWENX), is an "active" fund from Vanguard that has consistently earned a Gold-star rating from Morningstar and is at over $100 billion in assets.

You could also choose one of the many target date funds that currently positions into a 50-70% equity mix to get a moderate risk portfolio. Also, though not as deep a market, you can also buy pre-packaged solutions in the ETF space through BlackRock's iShares all-in one solutions, including ticker AOR that targets a 60% equity weighting.

From the data table below, pre-packaged strategic asset allocation funds in the "moderate" risk category produced a very disperse range of returns over the past 1- and 5-year horizons ended September 6, 2017. The 50% -70% Equity category in the Morningstar database includes over 700 mutual funds (including different share classes).

Over the 1-year time horizon, funds in the 50% to 70% Equity Category generated total returns from a high of 18.39% to a low of -5.55% with an average fund return of 8.32%. Over the 5-year horizon the results were similarly disperse with a high of 12.33% and a low of -3.93% with an average fund return of 7.35%. Pity the poor investor who spent five years weathering negative returns during this strong bull market! Target date funds with equity content in the 50% to 70% range had similar disperse performance. Two funds that performed quite well were the Vanguard LifeStrategy Moderate Fund (VSMGX) and Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWENX). Likewise, the iShares Core Growth ETF (AOR) (moderate risk) ETF performed well. Even a 60/40 U.S.-only equity and bond portfolio beat the 1- and 5-year returns of the 50%-70% Equity Morningstar Category average.

Annualized Returns (%)

1-Year 5-Year M* Categories High Low Avg. High Low Avg. 50%-70% Equity 18.39 -5.55 8.32 12.33 -3.93 7.35 Target Date 2025 11.69 3.17 8.93 10.00 4.21 7.46 Target Date 2030 13.36 3.85 10.27 10.96 3.58 8.14 Actual Actual AOR ETF 9.38 7.94 60/40 US-Only 9.19 9.13 VSMGX 8.85 8.02 VWENX 10.23 9.93

Source: Morningstar.com

If you would rather actually execute the portfolio management transactions yourself in the ETF and mutual fund space, the large investment advisory firms are happy to provide you with their specific best guesses for a moderate risk asset allocation. For example, Vanguard and iShares each publish quarterly updates specifying their actual ETF investment recommendations for a range of strategic portfolios ranging from 0% equity and 100% bonds to 100% equity and 0% bonds exposure. To make things a bit more interesting, Vanguard even offers four different "flavors" of asset allocations depending upon which index provider you favor. Additionally, some innovative investment advisory firms are pushing the envelope with their own versions with more esoteric asset allocation variations.

Finally, and not to be overlooked, the burgeoning robo-adviser space is a large purveyor of automated asset allocation services. The start-up players such as Wealthfront and Betterment, and established brokerages such as Vanguard, Fidelity, and Schwab, will all be happy to invest your money into a moderate risk asset portfolio of ETFs according to their computer algorithm. Unlike the pre-packaged solutions, however, we still do not see any standardized performance reporting so it is hard to tell how they are doing.

The wide dispersion of returns amongst the pre-packaged asset allocation strategies is a warning shot for "buyer beware." You cannot just pick a targeted risk strategy and expect it to perform like an index. You need to understand the sources of return and the things that could go wrong. Part 2 of this article will detail an approach to use to improve your odds for success and things to look out for.

