Time To Reduce Exposure To J. Henry And Associates

It is time to take profits in J. Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) ($103). Let me start by saying that I like the company; I like its underlying fundamentals and I own the stock. But the stock is overvalued and technically overextended.

Before getting into the numbers, I use a Valuation Model that creates a 'Valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. Based on these calculations, the J. Henry & Associates Sell zone's lower boundary is $98. Accordingly, I Sold one half of my holding on Monday.

I will continue to Hold the remaining position in the company's stock as long as the fundamentals don't change. In this case, I bought JKHY in October of 2008 at roughly $19/share. So even with this sale, my Portfolio will still have a sizeable position. But again, this discipline insures that I raise cash at Market highs.

With that, here are the major financial/price criteria that I use in calculating the 'Valuation envelope':

JKHY Industry S&P EXP EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 10.0% 9.0% 7.1% NET MARGIN 18.0% 14.0% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 37.0% 27.0% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 0.0% 27.0% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 31 28 18.8 PRICE/SALES 5.6 0.43 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 6.7 1.5 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 24.3 13.1 13.5 Data courtesy of Value Line and Zack's

Clearly, JKHY's financial performance has been and I expect it to continue be well above average. However, in my opinion, its anticipated growth in profits and dividends are not sufficiently superior to its industry colleagues to warrant a valuation in the order of magnitude that now exists.

From the technical standpoint, a picture is worth a thousand words. JKHY stock is at the upper reaches of its long term uptrend (blue lines); that boundary is apt to provide resistance to a further advance. It is also in very steep intermediate term (purple lines) uptrend. While any of these trends could push to higher levels, the current momentum is going to be difficult to sustain. (Chart from Investools)



Bottom line: my decision to Sell Half of my J. Henry & Associates holding is not grounded in fundamentals, except to the extent that I see nothing that would alter the company's secular growth rate to the upside. It is based on pricing---investors are simply paying too much for the fundamentals; and I can't see the impetus for much higher prices over the next three to five years and plenty of room for a correction. My hedge for being wrong is that I still own half of my original position. Plus I am selling high in order to have the opportunity (CASH) to buy low.

