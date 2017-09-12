El-Erian, An Angry Trader, And Reflections On Dip-Buying

It's pretty rare when I read something from former trader Richard Breslow and something from Mohamed El-Erian on the same day and end up liking the El-Erian piece better.

Admittedly, part of my affinity for Breslow stems from the fact that he has a penchant for cynicism that's even more pronounced than my own. Even more amusing than that though, is the way the tone of his daily missives gets perceptibly more agitated as the week drags on, a trend that usually culminates on Thursday morning with a note that suggests he's at wit's end with the entire universe.

El-Erian, on the other hand, generally produces boilerplate, carefully worded Op-Eds for big name publications. And although the gist of what he's trying to say is almost always spot-on, he's clearly writing in such a way as to make things as accessible to the masses as possible which means, almost by default, that he never says anything that's "news" to traders.

But on Monday, El-Erian hit on something important about the prevailing market dynamic that Breslow brushes aside with a bit of characteristic disdain. While Breslow's take is good for a chuckle, the cynicism he invokes in his Monday piece is too much even for me, which is saying something considering that almost everything which comes out of my mouth is cynical.

Here's what Breslow had to say on Monday (full note here) about the buy-the-dip mentality that central banks have worked so hard to instill over the past eight years:

For years there’s been this buy the dip pattern in equities that one commentator after another is sure is being done as a direct personal affront to them. It’s true that one day it won’t work. But if you’ve cashed in on the previous one-hundred times it happened you can afford it. Thomas Bayes told you so–as would most street urchins. It’s been a good strategy not because of some P/E ratio nonsense but because sovereign wealth fund, QE and buyback flows have consistently been deployed to contain things. And because they have a time-horizon that bears no resemblance to that of the vast majority of market participants. Should the market go down? Will the next time be different? Successful traders don’t think of it in those terms.

Now obviously, Richard is right about the fact that between CBs, SWFs, and corporate management teams who, by virtue of the global hunt for yield, are incentivized to issue debt and use the proceeds to buy back shares, buying every dip in stocks (SPY) like it's an alpha opportunity has been an infallible "strategy."

But as far as the rest of what he says there, it's not entirely clear to me that he's said anything at all. That is, what does it really mean to say that "if you've cashed in on the previous one-hundred times it happened, you can afford" it if the next dip you buy turns out to be more than a dip? That's like saying "if I win 46 straight hands of poker and in the process accumulate a giant stack of chips, I can afford to lose the next hand." On one hand (no pun intended), that's so self-evident as to be meaningless. But on the other hand, it might not even be true. That is, it hinges entirely on how much you bet on the next hand or on the next dip. If you bet your entire stack and what's been "working" suddenly stops working, well then not only can you not "afford" it, you will go broke.

There is perhaps no better way to illustrate that point in the market context than to imagine a scenario where someone who has multiplied their holdings by trading inverse VIX ETPs on VIX spikes (i.e. betting volatility will quickly "mean revert") goes all-in for the umpteenth time one day, not realizing that if volatility spikes enough in a single session, they will literally be wiped out.

Breslow's contention that "successful traders don't think" about whether "next time [may] be different" is patently absurd. Can you imagine making a successful trade, putting the same trade on again at some later date, and it not even crossing your mind that it might not work out the second time?

Or maybe it's not patently absurd. Maybe Breslow is simply describing the current state of affairs. But if you read his stuff regularly you know that he wouldn't normally advocate for this kind of mindlessness. It seems as though on Monday, he got himself so wrapped up in (justifiably) criticizing the tendency for traders to think too much about what should be happening when they should be thinking about what actually is happening, that he unwittingly penned a defense of the mentality adopted by retail dip-buyers.

That brings us to El-Erian's take on the same subject. Here are some excerpts from his full piece:

Investors’ [are displaying a] willingness to set aside considerable uncertainty. They remain deeply comforted by the notion that central banks continue to cover their backs, that corporate cash will continue to be plowed into the markets via dividends and share buybacks, and, to a lesser extent, that the global economy is in the midst of a synchronized upswing. Indeed, in recent years such faith has richly rewarded investors who have been conditioned to buy the dip, regardless of its causes. As valid as these factors may be they do not directly reduce the uncertainties posed by geopolitics and national politics. In effect, rather than try to internalize them, stock markets are essentially ignoring them — because they are intrinsically difficult to price and because so far they have tended to have limited lasting impact historically. So far, investors have been right to supplement their structural and secular portfolio strategies with a good dose of tactical positioning. In doing so they have been outsourcing uncertainties to institutions (namely central banks) and an economic and financing paradigm (that of a low-volatility new normal) that has emboldened them to take on more market exposure and greater liquidity risk.

Unlike Breslow's narrowly-construed take which seems to suggest that the triumph of the dip-buyers is something akin to everyone having the hot hand in a dice game, El-Erian paints a picture of a mechanical dynamic that feeds on itself and has become self-reinforcing with unpredictable consequences for long-term market stability.

By outsourcing the responsibility to respond to exogenous geopolitical shocks to central banks, markets have relieved themselves of their duty to price risk. It isn't really correct to say that markets are "mispriced" given elevated policy/geopolitical uncertainty. Rather, it's more accurate to say that by virtue of their efforts to condition markets to expect increased central bank accommodation at the first sign of turmoil, policymakers have simply removed the very concept of risk from the equation, thus obviating the need for markets to price it. As is evident from the preceding two sentences, this is a reflexive relationship between policymakers and markets - they influence each other in a loop and every dip that subsequently "mean reverts" serves to reinforce the dynamic.

Here is El-Erian's warning:

This is an attitude that is vulnerable to sudden large tipping points, particularly if one or more of the uncertainties evolve in a significant unfavorable fashion.

And that brings us back to the flaw in Breslow's analysis. Not only does your capacity to absorb the blow when the buy-the-dip strategy finally stops working depend on how much you bet the last time you employed it, it also depends on the extent to which your previous dip-buying and similar behavior exhibited by people like you, has created the conditions for one of El-Erian's "sudden large tipping points."

Because again, there are embedded feedback loops here that, once they reverse, could have dramatic consequences for everything you own - not just for the P&L on that one trade where no one else bought the dip you bought.

Of course your take on all of the above will depend heavily on how you view markets. There's certainly something to be said for Breslow's "hot hand in the dice game" characterization if you view your own account as something that is separate and distinct from the market. But this is almost always a form of self-adulation - something like this: "I'm not a mindless dip-buyer myself, I'm the guy who is buying dips because I realize that other people are mindless dip-buyers."

The ultimate irony in all of this is that when one of El-Erian's tipping points finally does come and the fallout creates real opportunities to buy at prices that are actually (as opposed to "relatively") cheap, no one will be interested in buying those dips because paradoxically, the fact that a real dip happened will serve as "proof" that BTD is no longer a viable strategy.

Actually, I shouldn't say "no one will be interested." Because you can bet that while a nation of former VIX ETP day traders and millennial Wall Streeters who have never had to survive in a down market are trying to figure out what happened, someone's granddad will be sitting on his couch in Omaha buying up billions worth of bluechips while snacking on M&Ms and drinking Cherry Coke.

