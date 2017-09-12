Can A Chinese Dragon Kill The Mighty Bitcoin?

Going forward, we should expect similar moves from other Governments, as there is a deadly need for regulating the way of collecting money from public for ICO based start ups.

Top exchanges in China like OKCoin and BTCChina are yet to hear officially from Chinese Government on this.

There are unconfirmed news spreading around the globe that China plans to put a lock on the key Bitcoin exchanges in the country.

After touching almost $5000, negative news are floating around the entire crypto space, mostly from China in the form of regulations. This was a much awaited move from Chinese Government and I am sure that sooner or later all other crypto supporting Governments around the globe will follow similar steps.

Let us discuss below two events

ICO banning by China Possible Bitcoin trading ban by China

Why China Banned ICOs?

In the first half of 2017, more than 1.7 Billion USD was collected via token sales for various blockchain startups through ICOs. Proper due diligence is missing from ICO investors and there is a possibility that many of them might end up in the wrong side, once the initial hype is over. The situation is even worse in China. In the first half of 2017, China-based ICOs raised about $400 million through 65 offerings with more than 100,000 investors, according to a report from the Beijing Internet Finance Association.

Limitless money is flowing to ICO market from ordinary investors as they do not want to miss the next Bitcoin or Ethereum. There is a huge market risk involved in this unregulated activity as there is no time tested valuation calculations involved in the process.

What could be the success rate for these startups?. In a study by Statistic Brain, the failure rate of all U.S. companies after five years was over 50 percent, and over 70 percent after 10 years. This could be even more in blockchain space. Even if we take an optimistic view, the success rate of these blockchain based startup companies to become game changers would be less than 10%. Even then, there is no rules involved, no valuation matrix, no guidelines or limit to the money to be collected.

This alarming situation has just reached in the eyes of Chinese Government and they have acted on this. Whether they will lift the ban or not, we are not sure. But as conservative long term investors, we should welcome this move as proper regulation is the first step towards legalization of ICOs. There is a possibility that they may lift the ban once proper regulations are set, which would turn out to be a positive future event.

Will China Ban Bitcoin?

Grape wine news spreading around the world that China has banned or going to ban Bitcoin trading via exchanges soon. I would see a least possibility for the same because of below reasons.

China currently accounts for nearly 30% of the total trading volume of entire crypto market. Most of the miners and investors are from China and they are powerful enough to influence even Chinese Government. In July 2017, the domestic spot transactions turnover of crypto coins from China was 30.17 billion yuan. Once regulated properly, the tax that can be collected by authorities from there raising transactions would be a huge sum, which they cannot refuse. Failed attempt in 2013. China one tried banning Bitcoin in 2013 and failed miserably. The Chinese regulators noted three main risks in 2013 for doing so.

Bitcoin was an unsafe investment because the amount in circulation is small and can be easily controlled by speculators, making it highly volatile.

Bitcoin is a largely anonymous product with few controls on it which makes money laundering easy and can be used to support terrorism.

Bitcoin had been used internationally for the purchase of drugs and weapons by criminal organizations.

In one way or other, these reasons are still valid, but now widely accepted as the default behavior of crypto currencies. Let us hope that the Chinese regulators will avoid trying for another attempt because of above reasons.

Conclusion

Let us welcome any moves from any Government to regulate Bitcoin and other crypto currencies which would bring in whales who are waiting for a meaning correction into this space.

Any official announcement to ban Bitcoin trading via exchanges from the Chinese regulators can bring down BTC to above support levels - $4000, $3450, $2950 and $2600. These levels should be used by investors who are looking for fresh entry or adding to existing positions. I am anxiously waiting for more clarity on this whole stories, same as you. Let us wait and see how these events span out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.