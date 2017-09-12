Sarepta Belongs Closer To $59 After Golodirsen Data

By Parke Shall

New data recently released by Sarepta (SRPT) begins filling in one of the largest caveat holes as it relates to the company and should prompt the market to revalue SRPT shares back toward the $59 level where the company did an offering post-FDA approval.

It has been a while since we have updated our SRPT bull case, but today we wanted to write a short article talking about why we believe shares are heading significantly higher over the course of the next couple of quarters. SRPT has been a name that has been controversial throughout its history. Bulls of the company argue that they have a rare chance to make a difference in the lives of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and critics of the company have argued that clinical data has not been consistently strong enough to prove efficacy in EXONDYS 51.

Regardless, the company was able to get a conditional FDA approval in late 2016, despite there being controversy around the nature with which EXONDYS 51 was approved. That ship has already sailed and now SRPT is looking forward.

After the company's FDA approval, there was a shift in confidence and sentiment which drove the stock lower to the $26 level. It was at that point that the company started to release guidance which exceeded the expectations of most of Wall Street and, once they made it clear that revenue was going to be coming in consistently, the stock started inch back higher. Many times that SRPT has moved higher, it has promptly sold off. We believe that this time will be different and that the stock will likely continue moving into the high $50 level for one reason: the company is now starting to address one of its biggest caveats, lack of clear clinical data. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, Seeking Alpha reported that SRPT's golodirsen showed positive effects in an early-stage study:

Sarepta Therapeutics is up 17% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1/2 study (4053-101) assessing golodirsen (SRP-4053) in 53 boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 53.

All 25 boys in Part 2 of the study experienced an increase in skipping exon 53 over baseline levels at week 48. Specifically, mean dystrophin protein increased to 1.019 percent of normal compared to a mean baseline of 0.095 percent of normal (p<0.001) determined via biopsies of the bicep muscle.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved EXONDYS 51, for DMD boys amenable to exon 51 skipping, a year ago.

Even those who were bullish on the approval of EXONDYS 51 had scattered worries about some post-approval clinical studies that the company was directed to perform by the FDA. The worry was that a second round of clinical data might not support the FDA's findings to approve the drug, and that it might eventually be reconsidered somewhere down the line. We don't think that the FDA could possibly pull the drug off the market now, especially given some of the stories put forth by the families of those suffering from DMD. However, this variable still was of worry to SRPT investors and likely one of the reasons that the stock traded so low post-approval.

We believe the release of the golodirsen out days ago serves to help validate SRPTs platform and should do well to help shore up some of the doubt in the minds of both analysts and investors worried about clinical data. While this isn't definitive proof that the platform works, it is a nice step in the right direction, and one that we think should continue to give the stock some breathing room.

One question that continues to come up is how to value the company. If the company's platform and pipeline works the way this early data seems to suggest, SRPT could have a long robust life ahead of it in developing various exon skipping facets. Of course, if cold hard objective data continues to support the company's methods working, we would expect the company to be acquired in relatively short order before that happens.

We look at what investors paid for their shares in the company after EXONDYS 51 received FDA approval. The first offering the company did after that was for $59 per share. We wrote about that here and predicted that shares would continue to move in excess of that price. Over the course of the near term, we were mistaken as confidence waned and shares eventually touched as low as $26. Throughout the course of time, we continually updated our thesis claiming that SRPT was undervalued, a sentiment that was eventually echoed by Barron's.

The data has been the only caveat for this company. If SRPT can start to consistently piece together clinical data that shows that their methods may have more efficacy than previously thought by the street, a major sentiment shift could take place in the way that the stock is valued. Based on golodirsen data that was just released days ago, we believe that SRPT stock should be valued at least at the $59 offering price that investors paid for the stock post FDA approval. After all, if they were sold at $59 a share without this new data, imagine with the offering price could have been if performed with the golodirsen data in hand?

We continue to see a bright future for SRPT and its pipeline and believe that shares will likely move into the high $50 level and, depending on data, the company may eventually be looked at from an acquisition standpoint.

