PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm

Introduction

PureCycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO) describes itself on its website as follows:

"We are a vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that contracts with landowners, land developers, home builders, cities and municipalities to design, construct, operate and maintain water and wastewater systems. As a vertically integrated wholesale service provider, we own all assets necessary to provide water and wastewater services to customers....We design, construct, manage, operate and maintain water and wastewater systems."

Until now, it has probably been more accurate to describe PureCycle as a development stage company that has plans to be "a vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider...". It currently provides these services to a few small communities of a couple of hundred homes each, as well as the Arapahoe County fairgrounds. It also periodically sells water to frackers.

PureCycle's main asset is "water rights." In water short Colorado, water rights are a valuable asset and a "mineral right," somewhat similar in concept to oil. Surface water, as well as underground water supplies, can be owned separately from the land where they are located. In order for development to occur in Colorado, the developer must pay the owner of the water rights a certain amount to have access to that water, a necessary precondition for a building permit to be issued. The company owns rights to almost 27,000 acre feet of water, most of which is not yet committed. This is enough to supply in excess of 60,000 single family homes, or the "equivalent" amount of multifamily or commercial property ("SFE's"). Approximately .4 acre feet of water is considered necessary for each SFE.

In addition, PureCycle owns a 931 acre undeveloped property, Sky Ranch, which is adjacent to I-70, 20 miles east of the state capital building in Denver. It is just east of Aurora in unincorporated Arapahoe County. This property has approval to be developed with as many as 4850 SFE's. Other assets the company owns include oil interests and two potentially valuable reservoir sites.

The map below, from the company's 2016 10-K, shows PureCycle's major assets and the core of its potential service area. I-70 can be seen just north of Sky Ranch (in pink), while the Lowry Range (in yellow), the source of the bulk of PureCycle's water assets as well as the location of its two potential reservoir sites, is in the lower half of the map. Denver International Airport is a few miles to the north, while downtown Aurora and Buckley Air Force Base are a few miles to the west. This map should be of assistance in my detailed explanation of the company's major assets below.

Why Do I Say: "Third Try Should be the Charm"?

PureCycle has been in existence for in excess of 25 years, but for the most part, has simply been laying the groundwork for future revenue growth, through the acquisition of undeveloped assets, building some infrastructure and negotiating approvals of its development plans. Also, as hinted at in the article title, PureCycle has had two occasions in the past 10 years when it appeared significant revenue was imminent, only for investors to be disappointed.

Ten years ago, a major developer, Lend Lease of Australia, was planning to build a significant mixed use development and purchase the required water from PureCycle. As the housing bubble burst, however, that project was cancelled.

A few years ago, as fracking exploded in the Denver area, PureCycle began selling significant quantities of water to energy companies to frack new wells. This business collapsed last year along with oil prices, but now seems to be picking up again.

The Denver housing market is currently one of the strongest in the nation, and it appears that development in PureCycle's service area is finally about to get underway in a significant fashion, which is why I am currently optimistic.

Water Rights - You CAN Have your Cake and Eat It Too

In order for a building permit to be issued in Colorado, the builder/developer must have an assured source of water, which usually needs to be purchased. The purchase price is known as a "tap fee." The price is somewhat determined by simple supply/demand economics, although an ample amount of government regulation is thrown into the mix.

PureCycle estimates that the current value of each of its 60,000 "taps" is in excess of $26,000. In addition, PureCycle gets to charge a sewer tap fee. These are worth almost $5000 each. PureCycle estimates that the cost of providing each "tap" is about 50% of the fee. Time to do some math:

60,000 x ($26,000+$5000) x 50%= $930 million pre-tax.

Not bad for a company with a market cap of about $175 million and no debt. However, it is possible they will never sell all the "taps" and, at a minimum, it will be many years before the bulk of them are sold. On the other hand, unlike oil, I don't believe tap fees have ever gone down and they have generally appreciated at a steady rate.

When a tap is sold, PureCycle also becomes the water and sewer utility provider for the homeowner. Average revenue for water and sewer service is about $1500 annually. Again, the company estimates the cost is no more than 50% of the revenue, so that's potentially $90 million of revenue per year and $45 million or more of pre-tax income. As a result, the more tap fees the company sells, the more annual revenue and profits increase. Hence my point about being able to have your cake and eat it too.

It's also worth mentioning that a new home purchaser may never be aware of the tap fee issue. This is simply an expense the builder incurs, just like land or construction expenses, and helps determine the price at which the home must be sold in order for the builder to be profitable.

How Did They Get These Water Rights in the First Place?

Almost all of PureCycle's water rights (27000 acre feet) were acquired in 1996 from the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners (the "State Land Board" or "SLB") and consist of the water supplies, both ground and surface, available on the 37 square mile portion of the former Lowry Bombing and Gunnery range which is controlled by the Land Board (out of an original total of about 40 square miles.) PureCycle refers to the Lowry Range water rights and associated assets in its documents as the "Rangeview Supply."

Although PureCycle is commonly considered the "owner" of these water rights, they actually have a complex contractual agreement with the Land Board. The agreement was entirely renegotiated in 2014 and expires in 2081, at which time a portion of the water rights (14,850 acre feet) and improvements revert to the Land Board, although PureCycle would continue to be the wastewater provider. The company must also pay a royalty to the Land Board of as much as 12% of gross revenues for any water sales. PureCycle has the exclusive right to provide water for any development on the 37 square mile portion of the Lowry Range controlled by the Land Board.

Home, Home on the Range

The Lowry Range is immense, and is considered by some to be the largest developable parcel of land in any major Metropolitan area of the country. It is currently used for a number of purposes, including recreation, gravel mining, oil drilling, cattle grazing and wheat farming. There is also a multi year effort to clear potentially unexploded ordnance from the site and some areas remain off limits as a result. The Lowry Range website can be found here.

The charter of the Land Board is to generate revenue for the Colorado public school system. As a result, it has an incentive to encourage residential (as well as commercial) development on the range, so there is a strong possibility many people will make it their home in the not too distant future. The Land Board is a politically appointed body, however, so the enthusiasm for development may vary a bit from administration to administration.

The canceled Lend Lease of Australia development project referred to earlier was to be on the Lowry Range. Although the deteriorating real estate market had much to do with the cancellation of the project, there were a number of other complicating factors as well, as described in this press release from PureCycle dated October 27, 2008. Nine years later, nothing has yet happened, although the Lowry Range website does say "local and national developers are approaching the SLB about purchasing its piece of the range for considerable sums. It is anticipated that development of the SLB portion of the range could occur relatively rapidly in the coming years."

Even though PureCycle has great potential, episodes such as the one with Lend Lease do highlight some of the risks of investing in this company, or any development stage company for that matter.

"Buy Land By the Square Mile/Sell It by the Square Foot"

I'm plagiarizing a line that Mark Harding, PureCycle's president, recently used. Nonetheless, it's entirely apropros with respect to the company's ownership of Sky Ranch. PureCycle bought the 931 acres of Sky Ranch, almost 1 1/2 square miles, in a foreclosure sale from Bank of America in 2010, for a grand total of $7 million plus about $500,000 in expenses. If you look carefully at the map near the beginning of this article and have just a bit of imagination, you can see there are 6 blocks of roughly 160 acres or so each. (The PureCycle "Rorschach test".) The purchase included not just the property, which had already been approved for roughly 4850 home sites, or equivalent, and for which a lot of expensive planning work had been completed, but also 841 acre feet of water rights, good for about 2000 homes, and some mineral rights.

Over the past seven years, as the Denver housing market has recovered and prospered, PureCycle sought and received approval for modified plans based upon current market conditions. In particular, their revised plans reflect the extreme scarcity of starter homes in the Denver metropolitan area. Late in 2016, PureCycle received revised zoning approval for 4400 homes and 1.35 million sf of commercial and retail space.

In June, PureCycle reached an agreement with three national home builders, KB Homes, Richmond American, and Taylor Morrison, for the development of the first 506 home sites on close to 160 acres of the project. The agreements are now within the due diligence period. For those of you who have passed the PureCycle Rorschach test AND are still awake, the section under discussion is the 1/6 section which juts out to the west (or left) in the Sky Ranch parcel. Here are the detailed plans for that section with the portions allocated to each of the three home builders delineated in red, blue or green. The first phase of about 200 homes is shaded in brown in the center:

Each of the 506 home sites is 110' deep by 45' to 55' wide. PureCycle will deliver them to the builders as finished lots, meaning there will be lot grading as well as roads. In addition, curbs, sewers, storm drains etc. will be installed. The cost of this for the first 200 lots is estimated to be about $6 million, or $30,000 per lot. An additional $10 million will need to be spent for construction of the Monaghan Rd. access ($2 million), drainage ($2 million), a wastewater facility($5 million), and water storage/treatment ($3 million). Allocating this over the full 506 lots in the first phase adds roughly $20,000/lot to the cost, although some of this investment may be relevant for later phases of Sky Ranch.

Using these allocations, the cost per finished lot in the initial phase will be about $50,000 to PureCycle, plus a small cost allocation to the initial purchase price of Sky Ranch (no more than $1000 or so per lot). The average contracted sale price is about $70,000/ lot, or a profit of $19,000 each.

More math:

$19,000 x 200 lots = $3.8 million pre-tax profit.

$19,000 x the remaining 306 lots = $5.8 million pre-tax profit.

[In addition, the sewer/water tap fees will add $15,500/lot profit (at a 50% margin on $31,000), so the gross pre-tax profit on each lot should approach $35,000.]

What's the timing? Well, take a close look at the aerial view map near the beginning of this article and you will note a development just a mile or so to the west of Sky Ranch. It is a major project where Lennar Corp. built a substantial number of homes and where Richmond-American is completing two subdivisions, one entry level, and one trade up. This past January, I attended the PureCycle stockholder meeting (a great excuse to go skiing in Colorado) and then visited the model homes in these two Richmond-American projects. My sense was that they were selling a total of 20 or more homes/month. This suggests to me that the first 200 homes should sell out in about a year and the full first phase of 506 homes in 2-3 years. This is consistent with estimates the company gave in their Q3 conference call. (Transcript available here)

The next significant item to note regarding the Sky Ranch development plans is that PureCycle is actively discussing "phase two," which encompasses the three 160 or so acre blocks which run north to south in the project, a total of about 480 acres, or roughly half of the entire property. The northernmost 160 acres, which is adjacent to a highway interchange, is zoned for commercial and retail use. An initial rendering of the plans for this section is below:

The company plans to begin marketing some of the property soon, with initial prices at about $3 s.f. (They really are selling it by the square foot.) It expects the build out to take around 8 years, with prices for the later parcels possibly selling for $7 or more per sf. The two 160 acre sections below the commercial block will be multifamily, as well as attached and detached single family homes.

Well, The Next Thing You know Ole' Jed's a Millionaire

Just like Jed Clampett of "Beverly Hillbillies" fame, PureCycle bought land for one purpose, and by pure luck (well, possibly there was just a touch of skill involved as well), oil was discovered underneath. In Jed's case, the purpose was to "go huntin' for some food" while in PureCycle's case, their main incentive was to obtain and/or utilize water rights.

It turns out that Sky Ranch is located in the Niobrara oil formation, an area that became a prime location for oil extraction as the economics of fracking improved and oil prices increased a few years ago. PureCycle acquired the oil and mineral rights to 640 of Sky Ranch's 931 acres when it purchased the property. In 2011, PureCycle signed a three year lease with Anadarko Petroleum and received an upfront payment in excess of $1.2 million plus a royalty of 20%. No drilling was done during the term of the lease. The lease was eventually purchased by Conoco Phillips and then extended for an additional two years with a payment of a supplemental $1.2 million. Wells were drilled, and oil production began in March 2015, as luck would have it, just as oil prices had decreased by 50% within the preceding 6 months or so. Despite that, PureCycle received royalties totaling $412,000 for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year which ends on August 31. In 2016, royalties were $344,000 and in the first nine months of FY '17, they were $164,000. These are not huge amounts, but they do help pay the bills.

PureCycle also owns mineral rights to the oil under 13,900 acres of farmland in the Arkansas River Valley, over 100 miles southeast of its service area. A number of years ago, PureCycle had acquired a total of 16,000 acres of irrigated farmland there with thoughts of eventually piping the water to the Denver area for residential and commercial use. In 2016, PureCycle sold the farmland for about $40 million in cash but retained the mineral rights that had come with portions of the farmland.

PureCycle's 2016 10-K states that these mineral interests have an estimated value of approximately $1.4 million, representing the market price for which this interest could be sold. Although any projections of eventual production, if any, would be entirely speculative, but the acreage is more than 20 times the Sky Ranch acreage subject to the mineral interest there, and the Sky Ranch interest is producing a few hundred thousand dollars of income per year and should continue for a number of years.

Meet the Frackers

There are extensive oil and gas producing formations in multiple layers underneath eastern Colorado, and extending northward into Wyoming and Montana. The top few formations are known as the "Niobrara". The portion which covers northern Colorado from the Front Range east (Denver is on the western edge) is variously referred to as the Denver or Denver-Julesberg basin. Starting in 2009, when fracking in combination with horizontal drilling started to be used in the region, and as oil prices began a rapid ascent, the Denver-Julesberg went through a boom in oil production. The major lease holder and producer in PureCycle's immediate service area is currently Conoco-Philips.

Fracking a well has typically required about 10 million of gallons of water, and PureCycle has been the sole supplier to Conoco-Philips (NYSE:COP) for its local wells. The company is able to charge about 10c per gallon, considerably more than residential rates, so it is a quite profitable business. Revenue from water sales for fracking peaked at $782,000 in FY 15, and then plummeted to a grand total of $600 in FY 16. In the first nine months of FY 17, there has been intermittent fracking revenue, but none in the most recent quarter.

According to the company's May 31 quarterly report, drilling activity has picked up in their area for multiple operators. Additionally, there is a new technique being used on some of the wells which requires double the amount of water of the old technique. It therefore appears that there should be more consistent water revenue from fracking sales in upcoming quarters.

The President Just Talks About Infrastructure; PureCycle Actually Builds it

There are two sets of infrastructure projects in which PureCycle is involved; the first is as a member of the WISE partnership and the second relates to projects it is doing itself.

The WISE ("Water Infrastructure Supply Efficiency") partnership is a consortium of about 13 Denver area water suppliers which are building a pipeline system to connect their systems and provide the flexibility to supply each other as needed and more efficiently use the water supplies controlled by each of them. PureCycle has invested close to $3 million into WISE to date and anticipates an additional funding obligation over the next four years of about $5 million.

PureCycle's major infrastructure investment over the past year has been the construction of an 8 mile pipeline from the Lowry Range to Sky Ranch at a cost of about $4.5 million. A photo of the pipeline installation in progress is below while the aerial map at the beginning of this article indicates its location. (Labeled as "proposed" but it has subsequently been completed.)

Pipeline from the Lowry Range to Sky Ranch being installed-January 2017 (Author's photograph)

But Wait, There's More!

Just like in those late night infomercials, if you act now and buy the product, you get a second one free. However, in this case, instead of a cheap plastic doohickey, you get a second reservoir site (reservoir not included).

PureCycle's "Rangeview" assets actually include two potential reservoir sites on the Lowry Range. The company will eventually need one of the sites for its own use, but the City of Aurora has expressed an interest in purchasing the second site. Vague estimates are that the site may be worth roughly $25 million.

The Balance Sheet- A Thing of Beauty

A summary balance sheet for PureCycle is below:

Source: PureCycle's website-slide deck for the Chicago IDEAS conference

First, it should be noted that $27.4 million of PureCycle's $70 million in assets is cash or marketable securities, while the company has absolutely no debt and total liabilities are less than $2 million. The large cash balance is mainly the result of the 2015 sale of the Arkansas River Farmland for $45 million, which net of debt payments generated about $38 million in cash. Recent investments have been the major reason for the subsequent decrease to the cash balance.

Sky Ranch is on the books at $5.6 million. It was acquired in a foreclosure sale in 2010 for $7 million in cash. A portion of the purchase price was allocated to the water rights which came with the property.

The initial 506 lots at Sky Ranch are expected to generate a pre-tax profit of about $19,000 each or roughly $10 million. The property is approved for an additional 3900 residential units, some of which are multi-family, which have lower development costs. Some of the needed infrastructure will have already been in place as well, so if one assumes a roughly $30,000 per unit profit, the pre-tax profit on those lots totals almost $120 million. The 160 acres (7 million sf) of commercial property is expected to sell for $3 to $7/sf. If we assume $5 sf gross and $3 net of expenses and losses for roads etc., this would be an additional $21 million. These numbers suggest that once Sky Ranch is fully developed roughly $150 million in pre-tax profit may be generated.

Of course, PureCycle's most significant asset is its investment in water and water systems, even though it's only on the books at $34 million. These figures include not only the purchase price of the water assets, including the reservoir sites, but also the improvements they've invested in so far as well, including the $4.5 million capital investment in the past year for the 8 mile pipeline from the Lowry range to Sky Ranch and its investments in the WISE system.

During the past year, PureCycle acquired a small water system, Wild Pointe Ranch, for $1.6 million. Wild Pointe currently has 120 customers and the potential to expand to 300. The Denver metropolitan area has approximately 50 separate water utilities, many of which are small, and there are likely to be similar acquisition opportunities in the future.

Totaling It All Up

PureCycle's current market cap is about $175 million. Here is a summary of the potential realizable value of various PureCycle assets:

THE SUM OF SOME OF THE PARTS $000'S Pre-tax Profit from Sky Ranch Sales (land only): Residential Phase 1 $9,600 Residential Later Phases $120,000 Commercial Sales $21,000 Pre-Tax Profit from Tap fee Sales $930,000 Pre-Tax Profit from Reservoir Sale $25,000 Total Pre-tax profit from Asset Sales $1,105,600 Tax at 35% $386,960 Potential Net Profit From Asset Sales $718,640 Plus Net Book Value of PCYO Assets $67,930 Potential Net Cash From Asset Sales $786,570

In addition, at water system build out, water/sewer utility fees are estimated to be $45 million pre-tax, or about $30 million net annually. There is also the question of how PureCycle will redeploy the cash it will be generating, some of which will likely go into the acquisition of other revenue producing water systems. In addition, there is the potential for PureCycle to leverage its assets, and there are miscellaneous assets such as the oil and gas reserves to consider as well.

It will be many years, if ever, before PureCycle's assets are completely monetized, and so a substantial discount needs to be applied to them. On the other hand, assets, until they are sold, will most likely continue to appreciate in value, and metered water/sewer rates will almost undoubtedly increase in the future as well.

Serendipity

By chance, as I was writing this article on Labor Day weekend, A Seeking Alpha article mentioning PureCycle was published. The article, Forensic Analysis Value Stock Selections-September, can be found here. It uses a proprietary stock screening tool and among the thousands of public companies that had sufficient data available to be screened for value, PureCycle was ranked #5. The author, JD Henning, is a hedge fund manager and an MBA, with a Phd related to the subject of identifying financial anomalies, and his model appears to have analytic merit. It was interesting that using a totally different approach, he came to a similar conclusion to mine regarding PureCycle's valuation.

PAR For the Course

No, as far as I know, PureCycle is not providing water to golf courses. I am actually referring to one of PureCycles's major investors, PAR Capital Management, a private investment firm, sometimes described as a hedge fund, headquartered in Boston. PAR was one of the activist investors involved in getting a new chairman of United Airlines appointed in early 2016. It owns almost 6 million shares of PCYO, 25% of the total, and Arthur Epker III, a board member since 2007, is a VP at PAR. Trian Investment, based in Chicago, also has a significant stake.

When looking at a small cap (ok, I'm being polite, micro cap) stock such as PureCycle, it provides some comfort that sophisticated financial investors have seen some value and invested. On the down side, with a few large long term holders, trading volume and liquidity are limited.

True Confessions: I'm an Information Junkie

I have occasionally made minor investments in small cap stocks as a result of positive commentary and a convincing analysis I may have seen in the financial press. However, I have almost always become frustrated with an inability to find subsequent detailed information and analysis on the company and usually ended up selling my stake within a year or so, fortunately usually at a modest profit.

PureCycle has been a major exception. The company makes a commendable effort to tell its story in its SEC filings (sometimes with pretty pictures and diagrams and such) supplemented by slide decks in its periodic conference calls, and explanatory information on its website. I've also been able to independently verify and refine the story through newspaper articles, government filings, minutes of various public entity meetings, and a bit of on-the-ground research, only a portion of which I've referenced here. I've been able to see the progress the company is making even though it has not yet been reflected in the financials. As a result, I have periodically added to my position, instead of selling, over the past few years.

Conclusion

I see PureCycle Water as one of the most unusual investment opportunities I've ever come across. Although nothing is guaranteed (and the company has experienced more than its share of disappointments), I see a great deal of upside potential in the stock. Even with great uncertainties, it is hard to imagine a scenario where PureCycle is not worth a multiple of its current market cap. Almost as importantly, I see the risks as being somewhat unique to the company as well, which makes it a good portfolio diversification play.

