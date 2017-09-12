National Fuel Gas: Not A New Guy For DGI

Subscribers to "Engineered Income Investing" got an early look at this material. Readers can learn more about this income boosting service from this Seeking Alpha Marketplace link.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has been paying and growing its dividend for more than 4 decades. After looking through around a dozen utilities that I do not own, NFG was the first I found that had good potential for growth and was selling at a price that was a good value.

Is NFG a good investment partner?

I have 4 key characteristics that I use to judge whether or not the company has the potential to be a good investment partner. I want a company that has the future potential to grow its markets and revenues, grow its profits, handle its debt well, and grow the dividends it pays me. Often times to judge this I look at how the company has done on these tasks in the past, to better inform me of how it will do in the future. NFG, since a large portion of its business is finding and extracting natural gas, has over the last few years struggled to grow its revenues and profits because the price of gas has fallen and remained low. Despite its stock ticker, NFG is not new to paying and growing its dividend payments. In fact, it has done so each year for some 46 years. Given such a long history of dividend increases, in the past, it has managed to grow its revenues and profits. So rather than focusing on the recent past, I will need to look to the future more than I usually do to see if NFG will be a good investment partner in the future.

I found this presentation, the purpose of which is to make the case for investing in NFG, on the company website. The whole presentation is well worth viewing as it contains a lot of information. I will not go into in this article but that an investor should know. Below, I will present the slides that best support the analysis I did on whether or not NFG would have my 4 key characteristics going forward.

The slide above shows the overall structure of NFG. It has an upstream part, where the low price of natural gas has had the biggest negative impact, a midstream pipeline and storage business and end user utility customers. Primarily, the company’s upstream assets are located in Western New York and Pennsylvania in the natural gas rich Marcellus and Utica shale regions. I see three good size cities in this region: Buffalo, Rochester, and Pittsburg. It looks to me like there is ample opportunity to grow each of the three segments of the business.

The first thing I want to see is a plan to grow revenues and customers. The slide above shows me such a plan. Natural gas demand is predicted to increase, so a plan to grow the amount of gas produced is a good way to increase revenues. The Utica shale area is still fairly underdeveloped, so I think it’s a good plan to devote resources there. I like that the plan is fairly modest, targets the most economic regions to extract gas, and not capital intensive.

On the midstream projects, I like that management’s approach is to first secure long term contracts and then to build the infrastructure. I also like that management has identified needed maintenance and upgrades to let it build a case for rate increases. For pipelines, more capacity with safer transport and less maintenance and higher rates is a good way to increase profits.

On the items listed as corporate strategy, both address key characteristics. As a dividend growth investor, I like that even in these tough times management is renewing its commitment to grow the dividend. And it’s always a good sign when management lists various credit improvement activities as a focus.

Given that much of problems at National Fuel have been caused by the low price of gas, I like seeing that management has worked to reduce the costs of producing that gas. I like that over the last few years, they are drilling more at a lower cost. I am somewhat concerned about the increases in cost projected for 2018, but it’s small (well below the cost of 2016) and is likely driven by switching the areas where drilling is happening. I think a 42% decline in completion costs since 2014 helps offset some of the decline in the price of gas. This should be a big help going forward in profitability.

The slide above shows that the midstream business is growing currently, helping to offset the effects of lower gas prices. This is one of the big benefits of having a diversified operation. Issues in one area can be offset by better performance in other areas.

While it’s a good thing that revenues from the midstream segment have been growing, it’s far more important that future revenues and profits from this segment continue to grow. The slide above shows projects management has in place to do just that. I very much like that the Line D expansion project is nearly done. This should begin adding to revenues and profits before the end of the year. Also shown is that projects have contracted deliveries quantities in place before construction begins. This is a prudent way to ensure that a project is economical and remains so during construction.

I think that growing both the amount of gas produced by upstream operations and transported by the midstream operations are good plans because I think the demand for natural gas will increase. The slide above shows that this increase in demand is already happening. This slide indicates to me that management is fairly confident that demand will continue to grow and that they can increase revenue and profits by adding assets to address the increase.

Looking at Moody’s, I see that NFG has an investment grade credit rating. I do see that the credit rating got downgraded over the last few years because of concerns caused by the low price of natural gas. Looking at the latest credit review, I see concerns about cash flow and capital expenditure, but I also see that Moody’s sees the situation as stabilized and possibly improving starting in 2018. Moody’s also notices what I did, in that the midstream and downstream business provides a lot of safety for the company while the upstream business struggles.

This final slide from the company presentation is one I like as a dividend growth investor. I very much like it when the company makes clear that it is committed to paying and growing the dividend. 47 years of increases is a very good track record.

Overall, it looks like despite the current struggles NFG is on track to return to growing revenue and profits. I like this company as a partner, so if I can get shares at a good price, I am willing to add it to my portfolio. I currently do not own shares, but once I determine a good price, it will go on my watch list.

What does the latest earnings report from NFG say?

I also like to look at the latest earnings report because while history can inform us on what the future might look like, investments happen on now or in the future. I am glad to see that both earnings and revenues grew from a year ago. The slide below from the earnings presentation provides additional details to support the idea that earnings are growing.

I particularly like that the E&P segment is producing more earnings as that has been the cause of a lot of the weakness in earnings because of low gas prices.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that the current dividend is $1.66 and that EPS is projected to grow by 8.5% over the next 5 years. That dividend growth is in line with what David Fish predicts and I think it’s reasonable to predict NFG can grow dividends in line with earnings.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $64.26. Because earnings and revenues have been declining recently, I want an additional 10% discount to that value when setting my buy price. That gives me a buy price of anything under $58, which with the shares closing Friday at $58, makes NFG a good potential opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Another way that I look to determine valuation is to look at the average yield and compare that to the current yield. Morningstar provides the 5-year average yield in the section where it gives dividend numbers. Using that value, 2.60% and dividing the current dividend by it, I get a price of just under $84. Given the price at the close on Friday, that is another indication that NFG is trading at a good value.

Conclusion

In today’s market place, it’s hard to find many utilities that are priced at a good value. I know as when I was doing research for this article, I looked at some dozen utilities before I found one at a good value. NFG has struggled in large part because of its upstream operations, but it has now gotten to a point where it is poised to grow. Going forward I think dividend growth investors have a good opportunity with NFG and its current market price.

