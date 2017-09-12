Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn't always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on Sept. 12, 2017

Definitions are needed. "Lev" is the leveraging factor. "Return" is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). "IndexReturn" is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). "ETFdrift" is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. "TradeDrift" is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

"Decay" is negative drift. "Month" stands for 21 trading days, "year" for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 2.24% 0.00% 0.00% 19.22% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 6.08% -0.64% -0.21% 60.82% 3.16% 1.05% -3 SPXU -6.34% 0.38% 0.13% -41.95% 15.71% 5.24% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 1.07% 0.00% 0.00% -3.56% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 2.81% -0.40% -0.13% -15.72% -5.04% -1.68% -3 TMV -3.59% -0.38% -0.13% 3.63% -7.05% -2.35% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 3.43% 0.00% 0.00% 28.96% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 9.69% -0.60% -0.20% 100.38% 13.50% 4.50% -3 SQQQ -10.00% 0.29% 0.10% -55.88% 31.00% 10.33% DJ 30 1 DIA 1.23% 0.00% 0.00% 24.84% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 3.06% -0.63% -0.21% 85.10% 10.58% 3.53% -3 SDOW -3.55% 0.14% 0.05% -49.48% 25.04% 8.35% Russell 2000 1 IWM 3.24% 0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 9.12% -0.60% -0.20% 49.44% -3.57% -1.19% -3 TZA -9.35% 0.37% 0.12% -45.35% 7.66% 2.55% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE 1.01% 0.00% 0.00% -4.45% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX 2.40% -0.63% -0.21% -22.33% -8.98% -2.99% -3 ERY -3.35% -0.32% -0.11% -0.82% -14.17% -4.72% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 3.75% 0.00% 0.00% 4.08% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 10.56% -0.69% -0.23% 2.44% -9.80% -3.27% -3 DRV -10.50% 0.75% 0.25% -19.89% -7.65% -2.55% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 6.41% 0.00% 0.00% -6.74% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 18.02% -1.21% -0.40% -49.84% -29.62% -9.87% -3 DUST -19.77% -0.54% -0.18% -40.84% -61.06% -20.35% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 6.24% 0.00% 0.00% 25.91% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 19.39% 0.67% 0.22% 80.58% 2.85% 0.95% -3 EDZ -17.17% 1.55% 0.52% -56.18% 21.55% 7.18% Gold spot 1 GLD 3.26% 0.00% 0.00% -0.44% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 9.43% -0.35% -0.12% -9.52% -8.20% -2.73% -3 DGLD -9.30% 0.48% 0.16% -3.85% -5.17% -1.72% Silver spot 1 SLV 3.65% 0.00% 0.00% -7.40% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 10.90% -0.05% -0.02% -35.68% -13.48% -4.49% -3 DSLV -11.50% -0.55% -0.18% 0.33% -21.87% -7.29% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -2.79% 0.00% 0.00% 3.99% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -5.52% 0.06% 0.03% 7.15% -0.83% -0.42% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 12.64% 0.00% 0.00% 37.30% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 40.47% 2.55% 0.85% 99.62% -12.28% -4.09% -3 LABD -31.90% 6.02% 2.01% -77.71% 34.19% 11.40% VIX Short Term Fut. 1 VXX -13.86% 0.00% 0.00% -70.56% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY -31.08% -3.36% -1.68% -93.71% 47.41% 23.71%

BDCL, SDYL are Exchange-Traded Notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The worst decay in 1 trailing month was in the 2x VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY).

The highest positive monthly drift was in inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD), in a loss. Both short and long leveraged biotechnology ETFs have a positive monthly drift, due to a steady trend.

In 1 year:

The 3x inverse leveraged miners ETF (DUST) has the worst annual drift. DUST has lost close to 41%, compared to -3x the performance of GDX, which is +21%. The 3x leveraged miners ETF (NUGT) is second in yearly negative drift. Repeated swings in the underlying index have resulted in a high beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drift in 1 year is for the leveraged VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) in an asymptotic loss. The 3x inverse leveraged biotechnology ETF (LABD) is second and the 3x inverse leveraged Nasdaq 100 ETF (SQQQ) is not far behind.

Due to a bullish trend with little volatility, both long and short leveraged ETFs based on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have a positive drift.

It means the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs were cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. A note of caution: past performance is not a guarantee for the future. When volatility comes back, leveraged stock index ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

I decided to exclude SDYL from the list. Its liquidity is too thin to rely on closing prices for the drift calculation.

Note of caution: The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here (sharing this link with traders and investors you know may save them a lot of money).

