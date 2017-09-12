Synergy: A Trek Worth Taking

Introduction

Synergy Pharma (SGYP) is struggling forward on its chosen, narrowly focused path of marketing Trulance. Trulance is FDA approved to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). It has a PDUFA date of 1/24/2018 for approval of expanded use of Trulance for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

The thesis of this article is that Synergy's stock price will continue meandering in the <$3.00 area until it gains such additional approval. When and if it does so, I expect that it will leave the penalty box and undertake a long delayed turnaround. In a basket of speculative pharma plays, Synergy stands out as one of the more promising.

Synergy's 9/5/17 press release announced a debt financing free of dilution.

Synergy Pharma allowed its cash reserves to dwindle down to dangerous levels before its Q2, 2017 earnings release. It announced its abysmal Q2 earnings on 8/9/17 amounting to a net loss of ~$73.9 million.

It put off its conference call until 9/7/17, because it had not yet finalized its fix for its cash crunch.

Considerable nervousness surrounded the name while investors awaited its decision. As the chart below shows, investors remain skittish and afraid.

Synergy actually revealed its financing choice on 9/5/17. The deal involved a straightforward loan of $300 million, to be funded in tranches with an initial funding of $100 million. CFO Gary G. Gemignani explained the rationale as follows:

The structure of this financing provides us with access to capital for support of our commercialization of TRULANCE and funds our current plans for the Company through 2019 when, based on our current assumptions, we expect to be cash flow breakeven.

Synergy's 9/7/17 conference call explains Synergy's key priorities.

Having already announced its financing, Synergy's conference call the following Wednesday was anticlimactic. Nonetheless, Synergy soldiered on with a full conference call including analyst questions and an expository 26 slide deck.

For those interested in the latest strategies and metrics on the Trulance launch, the slide deck is quite interesting. For those who have been keeping up on Synergy, there was nothing particularly new in the slide deck. Slide 7 is the slide which spoke most loudly to me. Accordingly, I set it out below:

This slide, setting out Synergy's priorities, tells the Synergy story very well. It may be platitudinous; it may be devoid of specifics. Nonetheless, it speaks of Synergy's single minded focus.

In response to an analyst question about costs during the conference call, CFO Gemignani explained that Synergy was all in on developing its Trulance franchise and had:

... no plans of initiating or continuing to do any further development for other programs in 2018 and, quite frankly, in the near future.

While Synergy will be monitoring this closely in-house, he declined to give any details until the situation becomes clearer. Synergy is putting all of its eggs in one basket and it's minding that basket with steely attention.

Assuming no surprise announcement at upcoming broker conferences, Synergy's next catalyst is upcoming PDUFA.

Synergy's website lists three broker conference presentations in which it plans to participate this month. The first is Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place as I write this on 9/11/17. I checked in on this one.

It has a slide deck which incorporates very similar slides to those referenced above. From the portions of it to which I listened it appeared to be a straightforward sales pitch on Synergy's Trulance strategy. Additionally, Synergy is presenting at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 25, 2017 and Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference on September 26, 2017. If these follow form, they will not provide any particular catalyst.

That moves us to January 24, 2018. Hopefully by that date Synergy will get a positive FDA approval on Trulance for IBS-C. When that comes through it will enhance the offering Synergy's sales reps are able to present during their sales calls. It will give them, and Synergy, additional product to sell.

It will also remove a significant question mark from any potential Synergy acquirers.

There are options and concerns worth considering.

A recent article points to Synergy's new LEAP option expiring in 2020 that just became available on 9/11/17. Such an instrument on a downtrodden name like Synergy offers significant choices for those who investigate the risks. The referenced article mentions selling a 2020 put contract at the $2.50 strike.

I tend not to like selling puts. Sometimes, I like buying long dated call options on speculative stocks like Synergy to reduce the cost of entry. In a recent SA article, Bret Jensen mentions a strategy in which he buys shares and sells shorter term covered calls in the name.

Be sure that you thoroughly investigate the risks before entering into any options strategy. Also, be sure you have a handle on the impact commissions will have on your trade. If you are going to trade options, it is worthwhile to investigate on-line brokers who offer the best deals for the options.

Before I close, let me mention that Synergy is not a name for the faint of heart. While focus is good, Synergy's focus could be its downfall. If Trulance falters, Synergy has no apparent plan B. If the FDA rejects or delays its decision on IBS-C, or imposes difficult safety warnings, it will savage the stock.

Conclusion

Synergy has taken the scary, less-travelled path by attempting to market Trulance on a standalone basis. Judging solely by Synergy's recent share movement, this decision was ill-advised.

I submit that Synergy has materially de-risked itself. It has obtained FDA approval for Trulance for CIC and is months away from an FDA decision, which I expect to be positive, on Trulance for IBS-C. It has taken initial steps to create a national profile for Trulance in the public mind and with gastroenterologists. It has secured a $300 million loan commitment to fund its ongoing marketing efforts without any dilution.

Synergy could crash and burn. It certainly would not be the first pharma company to do so. However, such a fate seems quite unlikely for Synergy. It has credible claims to being the best in class therapy for a chronic condition that affects millions of Americans and others around the world. It has taken significant initial steps which show that it can compete head to head with an entrenched competitor.

All these steps that Synergy has taken are more difficult than the remaining steps it must take.

