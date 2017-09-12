Moody's (MCO) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2017 - Brokers Conference Transcript

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Company Conference Presentation

September 12, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Huber - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Manav Patnaik - Barclays Capital, Inc

Operator

Manav Patnaik

All right, good morning. We'll start this on time here. Thank you again for being here. My name is Manav Patnaik. I'm Barclays Business Information Professional Services analyst. Up next we have Moody's, we have – we're fortunate to have Linda Huber, CFO. This is her first appearance here at the financial services conferences. Thank you for being here Linda. Linda is going to walk through some prepared remarks and market updates and stuff in her presentation and then we might have 10 minutes or so at the end to do some Q&A, but otherwise there is a breakout in the Morgan Suites right after this, so Linda, thank you very much.

Linda Huber

Good morning everyone and thanks Manav. I wanted to introduce before I get started two people who are with me. First, we have Sallilyn Schwartz, who is Vice President of Moody's Corporation, Head of Investor Relations and Communications and also we have Steve Maire with us who is Vice President of Moody's Corporation and the Moody's Treasurer.

We will go through a presentation today as Manav said. This is our new reformatted presentation. I hope you like the format and our new presentation color. I think you'll find that our disclaimer reads pretty much the same as in previous versions and today we will cover financial overview for Moody's Corporation. We will touch on what's going on with the capital markets, spend a few minutes focusing on Moody's Investors Service and then Moody's Analytics and lastly we will conclude and essentially take a few questions.

Now to start with the mission for Moody's Corporation is to be the world's most respected authority serving risk sensitive financial markets. So it's important to note that there is more to the Corporation than just the rating agency. So Moody's works in areas of risk understanding which includes methodologies, training and certification, and we have analyst outreach. We also look at risk measurement which does conclude the ratings part of the business. Also estimated default frequency analytics and market implied ratings.

And on the risk management side we provide research, both from the rating agency and Moody's Analytics as well as stress testing software and advisory services. So the business operates in those three circles and is a very important part of the capital markets and we believe we contribute to open and integrated financial markets.

So to start with the financial overview of the Corporation most of you are probably familiar with Moody's Investors Service on the left hand side. We have been providing independent credit ratings for more than 100 years. We provide those ratings in 120 countries or are slightly more than that and we have rating relationships with a large number of entities. On the right hand side Moody's Analytics provides research data and software for financial services and helps customers in 145 countries, 4600 institutional customers as well as 86 of the top 100 global banks.

Now if we look at the financial results in the center, the trailing 12 months revenue for Corporation is $3.8 billion. 67% of that revenue comes from MIS, the rating agency and 33% from Moody's Analytics. For trailing 12 months adjusted operating income $1.8 billion 84% of that comes from the rating agency and 16% from Moody's Analytics.

Now Moody's business is quite well diversified and I would focus your attention first on the upper left. This again is trailing 12 months information and you can see the diversification by business. So interestingly, if you want to think about it in one-third pieces, at the bottom is the corporate finance part of the rating agency. It has provided one third of Moody's revenue over the last 12 months. The other portions of Moody's Investors Service which includes Structured Finance, Financial Institutions and Public, Project & Infrastructure Finance ratings, together those equal the size of the corporate finance revenue or 33% of Moody's revenue.

The final 33% comes from Moody's Analytics with the biggest piece of that being the Research, Data and Analytics business followed by Enterprise Risk Solutions and Professional Services. Now I would call to your attention that slightly more than 50% of the revenue comes from the corporate finance sector of the rating agency and the Research Data & Analytics part of Moody's Analytics. So those are our two biggest businesses by revenue.

If you look at the transaction types at the bottom, you can see that the Corporation is split 50-50 between recurring revenues which would include monitoring fees and sale of research and transactional fees which would include issue by issue bond ratings. The rating agency is skewed toward transaction revenue at 64% of revenue and 36% being recurring, again mostly from monitoring fees and Moody's Analytics however is very much predominately recurring revenue runs on a subscription basis for the most part, 76% recurring revenue and 24% transactional revenue. It is generally underappreciated, the high percentage of recurring revenues for the Corporation. So we tend to do reasonably well, both in strong markets and in markets where we can be better supported by the recurring revenue base.

Now I would like to look at the financials of the business over the last five years and including our forecast for this year. On the upper left you can see revenue growth CAGR for the company at 7%. Our new measure of adjusted diluted EPS on the upper right growing at 13% over the last five year period and then looking forward to our guidance for this year $5.35 to $5.50.

Bottom left we have the operating margin, the simple operating margin or EBIT margin in light blue, adjusted operating margin in dark blue. So we are guiding toward a 43% operating margin for 2017. However, I would note for the first half of the year in fact Moody's EBIT margin is 45.6%, so we're a little bit ahead of pace there.

On the bottom right a very attractive feature of the Corporation. Our cash flow conversion is very high. For a dollar of revenue equals to $0.30 free cash flow conversion which is about half again better than our peers in the light green bar and three times better than the S&P 500 as a whole. So we would point to very strong financial performance over the last few years and a track record that we're pleased with.

Now as we move forward into the long-term growth view of the Corporation, we've got the three main levers of the business include revenue, operating margin, and capital allocation, which together form our earnings per share growth. So our revenue growth, we're looking for mid to high single-digit growth over the next several years and we can control all the factors on that top line except for issuance volume and mix. Issuance volume and mix is subject to the whims of the capital markets and we find that occasionally we can have a quarter which is not quite as strong and then sometimes we have quarters like the quarter which just closed, the second quarter which are quite strong. So, we would note that issuance volume and mixed is the part of this that we again don’t control.

Coverage is very important to Moody's. We want to rate all securities that are allowed to be issued by regulators and coverage is a very important thing for us, very much more important than pricing, but we do focus heavily on trying to cover every security that's available.

Moody's Analytics business is one which we have very good control over the growth of that business and we have our pricing initiatives which remain an important part of the Moody's story. As we've mentioned before, we look for pricing in line with creating value for investors and we've noted for the Corporation as a whole over time 3% to 4% pricing ability and again that is for the whole of Moody's Corporation not just the rating agency.

Now operating margin is the second part of our story. In the second quarter we did very well in terms of our operating margins and I'll speak to that in a minute, but our guidance again is for the mid-40s range, even though again we were at - we are at 45.6% for the first half of the year. Cost discipline is a constant focus at Moody's and I'll touch on that in a moment. We're told we're lacking a clever and catchy name for our cost discipline program. So if anyone has any ideas as to what we should call it let us know, but we don't have it named. It is just something we do as a matter of course.

We're working on process reengineering. There are always more efficient ways to do things and technology enablement of what we're able to do to ensure that our analysts for example are as efficient as they possibly can be. On capital allocation, the way that we think about that is we reinvest in our businesses. We have two extraordinarily strong businesses. We pay our dividends.

We look at acquisitions and you're probably well aware that we closed on August 12 on our largest acquisition to date of Bureau van Dijk. We'll talk about that in a minute. And then we do share repurchase. For this year we've got $200 million of share repurchase as well as for next year to account for the deleveraging required from the Bureau van Dijk acquisition. All of that together gives us earnings per share growth in the high single-digit to low double-digits rate and we think this is a very attractive financial model for the Corporation and it's one that we think we can achieve over the next few years.

Now we are actively managing our expense base. Again, this is a big surprise for investors in the second quarter and I'd call your attention down to the bottom part of the text here. So the revenue growth in the first half of this year has been 13%. Moody's operating expense growth has been only 4%. So what you can see from that is very significant operating margin expansion. And on the right hand side you see adjusted operating margin grew by 480 basis points in the first half of this year which we think is a pretty impressive achievement.

Now back to the left hand side, one of the largest drivers as to how we've accomplished that, is our employee headcount is down by 2%. The employees altogether headcount is about 65% of our expense base. We have to watch that carefully and indeed we are doing just that. Our adjusted EPS in the first half of this year is up 33%, so again pretty strong performance both on the revenue side and the expense side. For the rating agency on the upper left, the old structure has been streamlined. We are reengineering our analytical support to make sure that it's cost efficient and we're adding to our IT support again to ensure that the analysts are as efficient as they possibly can be.

Moody's Analytics is very much focused on its margin. I'll talk about that in a minute. We are limiting the growth of the low margin services business in the enterprise risk solutions business and we drive for salesforce efficiency. We have one salesforce which is very helpful. For shared services the part of the business which I manage a big chunk of this business, we had shifted staff to lower cost locations. We've improved our process efficiency and we're adding technology to our processes to make sure again that everyone is as efficient as they can be. So again, this was a bit overlooked in the first half and the second quarter, but with revenue growth of 13%, operating expense versus only 4% and margin expansion of 480 basis points, we're pretty proud of that. And again sorry, we don't have a catchy name for it.

Focusing now on approach to capital allocation more specifically, we noted that we reinvest in our businesses, our CapEx guidance for this year is about $100 million. Our acquisitions are strongly aligned with our strategy. We like to make use of our offshore cash. One of the most attractive features of the Bureau van Dijk acquisition was our ability to make use of about $1.3 billion offshore which had been earning a very low return. We've put that money to work and now it's earning very attractive returns and you'll see that when we get to Bureau van Dijk.

Dividends, we look at the payout ratio. We're trying to maintain a payout between 25% and 30% and for the trailing 12 months we were at 25% and share repurchases I said guidance for this year $200 million. We have reduced our share count on an average of about 3% from 2012 through the second quarter of 2017.

Now in the first half we have repurchased shares lighter amounts than we've done previously due to the BvD financing, but the purchase price on average has been $114.06 and many of you may have noted that Moody's stock price crossed $136 yesterday, so again pretty good results. On the bottom left we look at the return of capital to the investors. For the first half of this year $280 million returned, split between $145 million of dividends, $135 million of share repurchase.

And on the right hand side you can see the dividend increase. Another very overlooked aspect of Moody's stock is the 19% CAGR in our dividend and generally we take a look at that dividend at the end of the year as you can see from the chart there.

Now Bureau van Dijk, largest acquisition we've ever done. We're very excited about this acquisition and the business is a very strong one, it's been in business for 30 years, it aggregates, standardizes and distributes information on private companies. And the business is a global business. The financial performance is outstanding. Revenue growth has been 9.3% over the last many years and operating leverage has grown from 38% EBITDA to 51% EBITDA.

The business is very strong in terms of the cash flow generation, 90% plus recurring revenue base and the high renewal rates and we expect that if you go down a couple of bullet points there, that the business will be accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019 and accretive to adjusted EPS even next year, so this is a business which becomes accretive to us quite quickly.

Now in order to do that, we have to get some synergies. The third bullet point, $45 million in revenue and expense synergies by 2019, we want that to grow to $80 million by 2021. We think we can do that. We see revenue opportunities and we see expense opportunities. For example, Bureau van Dijk is located in many of the same cities that Moody's is located in and there are opportunities for rationalization, so we are getting started on that right now.

The business will add to our long term growth outlook and we expect revenue to be growth in the high single digits now and EPS growth in the low teens because Bureau van Dijk is a large enough business to move the needle for the Corporation. We've additionally financed this deal as I said $1.3 billion of offshore cash and we’ve issued $2 billion of debt and we'll talk about that in just a minute, but again Bureau van Dijk a very nice set of numbers, the market has responded well to the acquisition.

We closed the acquisition on August 12 and the integration is underway. We'll have more to say about bringing this business into Moody's corporate numbers and we will report with those numbers at the as of the third quarter reporting at or around the end of October.

So moving on to how we have financed ourselves a solid investment grade rating is very important to us. We are rated BBB Plus by other rating agencies and we are very pleased with that rating and would like to keep a strong investment grade rating as we said. You can see our net debt on the left hand side and our debt to EBITDA on the right hand side. We've indicated that we will be bringing our debt levels back down over the next 18 to 24 months.

We were able to finance Bureau van Dijk very effectively and hats off to Steve Maire and his team for doing that. We issued a $1 billion of term financing at on a blended rate of 2.94% pretax which we're pretty proud of. And the rest of the acquisition has been financed by a $500 million term loan and commercial paper. We would look to probably pay that off in reverse order and we'll bring those leverage levels down as I said in the next 18 to 24 months.

So our full year guidance for this is as of July 21 , 2017, revenue growth in the high single digit range, adjusted operating expense growing in the mid single digit percent range, operating margin of about 43%, tax rate about 30%, adjusted earnings per share of $5.35 to $5.50, $200 million of share repurchases, CapEx about $100 million. Depreciation and amortization about $135 million, operating cash flow about $600 million and free cash flow about $500 million.

Now we'll turn to the capital markets outlook and I don't have a slide for this, I'm just going to speak to the market outlook. So what I'm going to provide here is views from a group of the banks that we speak to, these banks include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan and their issuance views are for both financial and non-financial institutions in U.S. dollars and they may not align with Moody's issuance category, so just be aware of that.

But investment grade bond issuance first in the U.S. has been very strong of late. August was the second largest August on record with $100 billion of U.S. investment grade issuance, that included some jumbo M&A deals from BAT and Amazon and rates continue to be attractive, the tenure this morning is about 2.15 and last week we saw approximately $50 billion of U.S. investment grade issuance in 37 deals, a very strong shortened week with Labor Day and yesterday we saw 13 deals for about $11 billion of issuance.

Now this group of banks that I cited before, notes about $900 billion of issuance year-to-date and for the year expected to be approximately flat from last year's I believe it was about $1.2 trillion of U.S. investment grade issuance, so the market is right now in a very active phase.

For high yield bonds, low interest rates prevail, spreads are near all time tight spread levels and we think that will drive opportunistic reissuance. On the other hand though we watch out for geopolitical concerns and as the Fed does move toward tightening, that situation may abate, the high yield issuance window of course is very episodic. The group of banks I referenced before are looking at $180 billion of issuance to this point in the year and flat to maybe down 5% for issuance in the high yield space this year.

The most improved area for 2017 to date has been leveraged loans, year-to-date volumes as cited by the group of banks I just mentioned are the highest on record driven by strong refinancing and re-pricing activity and collateralized loan obligation formation, $450 billion in leverage loans that's up 35% as cited by this group of banks and we expect that those what this group of banks excuse me expects good market conditions to continue.

Now on the Fed front, what we see is probability of rate increase goes to 35% in December and probability of rate increase only goes over 50%, this is if you look at the forwards 50% as of March of 2018 at this moment.

Now shifting to Europe, again the same group of banks and this is their view. Investment grade issuance in Europe is still well supported. Spreads remain low, rates are attractive, QE has not started at a rapid rate yet, speculative grade issuance in Europe both high yield and leverage loan markets have remained open and healthy only a slight low in August which is a bit of a difference and M&A and leverage buyout activity continue to contribute to strong pipelines across both high yield bonds and leverage loans in Europe. So there's a summary of the market conditions from a group of banks that we speak to.

Now one of the crunching questions that we get is, what happens if rates do move up? And the line on this chart corresponds to the right hand scale which is the rate of the U.S. tenure. In 2016, we ended at 2.5%. As I mentioned right now we're around 2.15. We have shaded two periods when interest rates moved up quickly, the first is 2008 to 2009. You can see there, interest rates moved up 100 basis points in a year. The green part of the bar is the rating agency revenue which was about flat despite that 100 basis point increase in rates.

And then more recently 2012 to 2013 as the Euro recovered as Mario Draghi said he would do what it takes to hold the Euro together in 2012, rates went up 120 basis points in that year period. You can see in the green bar that Moody's Investor Service revenue went up just like the increase in interest rates of 120 basis points which is pretty rapid. So this shows that if rates move up because growth is strong that actually is helpful to the corporation and to the rating agency.

What we have now is growth, the U.S. growth rate is generally considered to be about the same as the U.S. tenure year rate slightly over 2%. U.S. growth right now is being challenged by lack of population growth and also lack of productivity growth and so as you can see, we think that interest rates are at this point benign. We would also note that the U.S. debt ceiling conversation having been pushed off until mid December is a situation which is helpful to us for the fourth quarter, although that situation will again come to the fore in mid December, but for right now having that on the back burner is helpful.

Another question we get is leverage levels, these are the most highly levered companies. These are the speculative grade companies on Page 17. North America at the top, Europe at the bottom, you can see that debt-to-EBITDA in the blue line is at 5.1% down a bit from 5.2% last year. And you can see in Europe, the same number is 4.5% up a bit from 4.1%, but again, we see that these numbers are pretty consistent and ones which are manageable at this point.

You can see that by the global default rate, which did move up quite a bit in the U.S. in 2016 largely as a result of stress in the energy sector. Default rates are expected to come down as you can see from the chart looking at the global rate of 2.4% expected as we move into ’18, the U.S. at 2.8% and Europe at 1.8%. And you can see the various industry groups on the left which is helpful to think about, but again, we're looking at a net decline of global default rates as expected as forecasted by the rating agencies.

Now a very important part of Moody's baseline revenue is refinancing of debt that's already in the marketplace, this is debt we already rate. So if you look at North America on the top set of bars and Europe, Mideast and Africa in the bottom set of bars you can see the CAGR on investment grade debt which is the green bars growing at 4% but for speculative grade bonds 42% increase and for speculative grade bank loans a 78% increase as we move forward through the end of this decade.

So again, this is a very strong backdrop for the corporation in terms of refinancing and again this is debt we already rate, we would expect to see it again and for Europe the numbers are a little bit more modest flat for investment grade issuance, speculative grade bonds growing at 13% CAGR and bank loans at an 8% CAGR. But again, particularly in North America the growth in debt that needs to be refinanced or rolled over is quite strong in the coming years.

Now what is all that debt being used for, this is the account of mentions of uses of proceeds removing general corporate purposes which is of course the most common one and this is just for high yield deals including bonds and bank loans. And so these numbers don't sum to 100% obviously companies can cite several uses of proceeds. So for the first half of this year, by far the largest use of proceeds would be refinancing followed by mergers and acquisitions and then shareholder payments and capital spending.

If you go back to 1999 on the left much more bond issuance was being used for capital spending, but as CapEx spending has been reduced in the U.S. and M&A activity has picked up, we're seeing consolidation in industries, the main use is refinancing and again for merger and acquisition financing. And so something that’s just sort of interesting to note is the continued strength in the refinancing part of the bar.

Disintermediation is another wind at the backs of Moody's Corporation. In Europe you can see the very slow growth, the growth all the same of bond financing in the European markets. On the right hand side you see a much more even split between bonds and bank loans in the U.S. Again we've become more indifferent to this, we rate bank loans and we rate bonds and both of those are important to us, but in Europe again slow growth in the bond market.

Rising rates have supported leverage loan activity. We see that this is an attractive product and you can see the rather dramatic growth of this activity in 2017, so for the first half of 2017, we're running it double the pace of the first half of 2016 and in fact we have exceeded 2016 in its entirety just in the first half of 2017.

Spreads have been tight and investor demand is elevated as leverage loans are an attractive product right now. So this has been a very helpful factor for Moody's and one which we expect to continue. Disintermediation also is very important in driving new rating mandates. We would note in the first half of this year 528 new rating mandates. Rob Fauber, who runs the rating agency said on the second quarter call, we're expecting about 800 new mandates in 2017 and that's a healthy growth rate. This is the most important source of new revenue for the rating agency because we get three fee opportunities from these new mandates.

The first would be to look at a credit for the first time which is a mid five figure fee. About 90% of these companies issue debt in the first year that would be our normal rating fees and then we have the monitoring fees which come from this. So the growth of new mandates is important to us and you can see the growth in the rest of the world has been helpfully very strong.

So looking at the rating agency, again this business is focused on accuracy of ratings, quality research. Our commercial group ensures that the value proposition works well and our service levels, we like to think are very high. The holders of bonds are really worldwide in their nature. I would call to your attention a piece in The Financial Times today which indicates that the top 30 U.S. corporates now own $800 billion of fixed income assets, $400 billion of those assets are U.S. corporate bonds.

So, some of the biggest U.S. corporates in fact are good sized asset managers, if you want to think of it that way, in their own terms. So we have a lot of different buyers of bonds and sometimes they are the same companies that issue bonds. So sort of an interesting phenomenon there so take a look at that article in the FT.

The value proposition for Moody's rating is still very strong. If a company issues a 10 year $500 million bond and on the left hand side is unrated, it will on average pay 25 to 50 basis points more in spread if it is unrated. So, if we look at 30 basis points as the additional costs for going unrated as an example, interest payments would be $21 million $500,000 over four year times ten years $215 million of total interest cost on this bond versus getting a rating from Moody's will save you 30 basis points in spread that's $20 million a year times 10 years, $200 million.

So from a CFO and treasurers perspective you're saving $15 million in total interest expense over the life of the bond which is a much greater savings than the fee that you would pay Moody's in terms of getting that bond rated. So the economic model here is one which is still very, very attractive.

Now focusing on corporate growth, international growth, see on the left the CAGER of 7% in the international markets and particularly the cross border Chinese issuers you can see on the bottom left hand side, we're at about 230 Chinese cross border issuers that CAGR is at 28% that's a very attractive feature for us. China has said that it will allow foreign firms to provide credit ratings in the domestic market. We're waiting to see what the additional rules will be on this. That remains to be seen, but we hope that that will be a good opportunity for the Corporation.

In Latin America we have a business called the Equilibrium which is helpful to us west of the Andes and we are well represented in Latin America. And in the rest of the world we've acquired full ownership of KIS in Korea and majority ownership in ICRA, the Indian Credit Rating Agency, so we feel we're well represented in the emerging markets. Pretty important that you note though the growth in the Chinese cross border markets.

Now the Investor Service part of the business, as I said corporate finance makes up 50% of the revenues of that business and you can see the guidance for the various segments down at the bottom. Corporate finance expected to grow at the highest rate in the low teens rate, mid single digits for structured finance, high single digits for financial institutions and PPI at that low single digits.

Now we will quickly move on to Moody's Analytics. So this business does really three things, the research data and analytics part of the business, enterprise risk solutions and professional services, you can see the split of the revenue that we have spoken about before and the guidance for each of the sectors. So our DNA we're expecting low double digit growth at our price risk solutions mid single digit growth and professional services the guidance is low single digit growth.

If you look at Moody's Analytics it's grown rapidly. Acquisition has been part of the story, but 65% of the growth has been organic. So the preponderance of growth has come from organic growth in the business. And the research data and analytics part of the business is the largest part of that business. I'd call to y our attention on the first half which is the top set of bars here, if you look at the retained base coming into the first half of 2017 that’s 94.6% of the business, upgrades and price has comprised 9%, new sales 6.5%, so we've grown that base to 110.1% of what it was. So again, this is a very fast growing business with a very good selling proposition and one which is quite important to us.

As we go on to enterprise risk solutions, this business does many different things. New areas here would be the growth in regulation according to [indiscernible] and first nine these are growth areas for us in this business. And the focus in ERS is to move from providing services, in other words we would like to move away from the very labor intensive services part of the business and focus on the products part of the business.

So if you look at the blue line you can see the CAGR there, we're doing pretty well, 12% growth in the products business, negative 2% in the services business, this is by design, the margins that are in the product part of the business, but this has had some impact on the rate of growth of the revenue line overall in ERS as we changed the business mix for that business.

And then for professional services we have a set of businesses, knowledge process outsourcing which is important given that banks are focusing very much on reducing their costs as you've heard from other people speaking at the conference. We have the accreditation business which is a very good one for us and we have a couple of countries in which we're quite important and then the financial services training business as well where we really have the brand standard in terms of credit training across the world.

So in summary, striving to be the world's most respected authority, serving risk sensitive financial markets. The financial strength of the business has been strong. We've returned quite a bit of capital to our shareholders. We've made strategic acquisitions, our largest to-date has just recently closed and we look forward to reporting to you on that as I said at the third quarter earnings call and we continue to expand product offerings and our geographic influence.

And with that we'll see if Manav has as a couple of questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Manav Patnaik

Just maybe a couple and then we'll go again to breakout in the Morgan Suite. But first, just one quick question in the wake of the Equifax data breach I was just wondering if you could comment on some of what the cyber security efforts that Moody’s undertakes especially now with the BVD I guess you have more of that and you use all the intensive data, but I guess BVD is more public facing any thoughts there?

Linda Huber

Yes, cyber security is an important focus at Moody’s corporation and we feel that we've invested significantly in this area. Given the sensitivity of the data that we handle we're very cautious about it and it is an expensive investment to ensure that we keep up to standard. Obviously with BVD that will see the same standards that we have for the rest of our business so it’s something that we're very much focused on. And we will have that be one of the areas that is included in the integration efforts that we're making right now with BVD.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then other sort of [indiscernible] topic is just around Fintech and use of AI machine learning all those kinds of things, we’ve heard a lot of people talk about making investments and using it just comment on Moody’s stance there?

Linda Huber

Sure. We have an emerging technologies group which is looking at these opportunities. We've made some smaller investments ourselves. We think we are very much up to speed on these opportunities. Some of these are just emerging right now, but this is something that we have discussed with our board and we have a strategy to bring some of these tools in-house and we feel pretty good about the things that we've been able to do thus far, talked a lot about technology enablement which is important both for the rating agency and Moody's Analytics and we have a healthy technology budget at Moody's and we'll continue to make investments in these areas.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then maybe just on BVD, obviously some time you made the acquisition, we've heard all the good things about it. You've closed I guess a little under a month ago maybe and you got official access to the books and everything, just some early thoughts any surprises there?

Linda Huber

I think everything continues as we had expected. It's been I think exactly 30 days. Today is September 12, so the teams are hard at work on the integration and we have to convert from IFRS European accounting standard to U.S. GAAP so that takes a bit of time. Controller's team is hard at work with that conversion and we remain pleased with the acquisition. The teams are working together very, very well. And given the growth that we're seeing in Europe and I think perhaps maybe the re-emergence of some animal spirits, we feel very good about this increased exposure we have to Europe. So we think we're in the right place at a good time.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. I think we'll just leave it there. We have a couple of minutes left. You know it gives everyone time to walk over again to the Morgan Suite, but thank you so much Linda for being here.

Linda Huber

Thanks, Manav.

