Omega Healthcare: A Penny More A Quarter Wins The Dividend Race

Omega Healthcare Investors, INC. (OHI) has been increasing its dividends each year for the last 15. Although this year growth has temporarily slowed, the company has grown profits and revenues for a long time and looks to be able to continue that going forward. Its dividend stream is worth a lot more than the current market price and represents a good value for dividend growth investors.

What did I think about OHI last time?

I last wrote about OHI on February 22nd. At the time I continued to like OHI for its earnings and dividend history. It has weathered an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and continued to grow its profits. In fact I believed the company was trading at a substantial discount of the NPV of its dividends. I thought this represented a very good buying opportunity for dividend growth investors.

What new information do we have on OHI?

The first thing I want to cover here is that OHI leases its properties to Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF). Every SNF is dependent on the government paying some or all of the costs for its patients. Since the government can change how much it pays for these patients, OHI has some uncertainty. The government has changed these reimbursement rules in the past and caused great carnage in the industry. This article takes a look at Medicare funding for SNFs. Medicare funding is important, but Medicaid funding is a bigger issue. Funding formulas will be looked at quite closely in the future. And I think any adjustments to those formulas will be done with an eye towards keeping SNFs in business, as they are very cost effective in delivering some healthcare services. I think most politicians will not want to be seen as putting grandma out on the street, so given the effects of past changes, great care will be taken. While an eye needs to be kept on it, I don’t think any likely healthcare reform will have a big negative impact on OHI. I would also want to see OHI taking action to reduce its costs and help its tenants do the same.

Two quarters have passed since I last wrote on OHI, so let’s first look at what happened in Q1. From a dividend standpoint, OHI increased the quarterly dividend by a penny, the 19th time in a row that it has increased its quarterly dividend payment. AFFO per share came in at $0.86 a share, 3 cents better than a year ago. Revenue was up 8% YOY.

More importantly OHI issued two new bonds for net proceeds of $690.7 million dollars. A $400 million face value bond with an interest rate of 4.75% maturing in 2026 was issued along with a $200 million face value bond with an interest rate of 4.5% maturing in 2025. The money was used to redeem $400 million worth of bonds with a coupon of 5.875% and prepay a $200 million senior unsecured loan facility. This is good debt management because it extended maturities and reduced interest expense for several soon-to-be debt obligations.

Q2 results were reported on July 26th. Total AFFO was up $6 million even if AFFO per share was flat at $0.87. Revenue was also up 4% from last year. Significantly management raised the lower end of AFFO per share from $3.40 to $3.42. With the AFFO numbers from the first half of the year, the company will hit the mid-point of the new guidance range if AFFO for the second half of this year matches what it did last year. I think that makes for a good chance that AFFO will come in above the mid-point and might even exceed the top of the guidance range ($3.44). Also of importance to dividend growth investors: OHI increased its dividend another penny a quarter to $0.64, its 20th quarterly increase in a row.

The latest information on Omega’s performance reinforces what I have previously thought about it being a good investment partner. I think it’s a good sign that, while warning of flat AFFO, Omega has actually hit the higher end of guidance. It’s an even better sign that management has decided to lift the lower end of its previous guidance. On the debt front, it’s also a very good sign that management was able to extend the maturity date and lower the interest rate by more than a full percentage point on $400 million of bonds. When net income for a quarter is $68 million, saving more than $1 million in interest payments makes a noticeable difference. Also, it’s now clear to me that OHI increases the dividend each quarter, most often by a penny, but sometimes by 2.

What does Simply Wall St say about OHI?

Simply Wall St provides many different views of data that can help in determining the state of a company and its stock’s valuation. The graph above displays the dollar amount of the dividend, plus the yield for OHI and the average yield for Real Estate industry. You can see the steady increase in actual dividends paid, which is what I want in a dividend growth company. You can also see how the yield has varied over time. The current yield isn’t the maximum yield. That happened 6 years ago, but it’s clear that the current yield is above the average for the recent past. Over the last 3 years, the yield has increased steadily, telling me that the price has not kept up with the growth of the dividend.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see OHI has increased its dividend each year for 15 years, which means that it even increased its dividend during the Great Recession. First, let’s look at what I estimated the NPV of the dividends to be back in February. I used the annualized value of the latest quarter’s dividend to come up with $2.48 and a dividend growth rate that was the rate the dividend was increased by back when I first wrote about OHI in November of 2016. As I do for stocks with yields above 5.5%, I used a terminal dividend growth rate of 0%.

That gave me an NPV of the dividend stream of $45.07 and a buy price of $46. At the time the market price was quite a bit below this value.

Given that OHI has the practice of raising its dividend by a penny each quarter, I will assume that will continue when I estimate that the dividend paid out over the next months should work out to be $2.66. I will continue to use the 3.45% dividend growth rate I have been using, even though this seems to be a bit conservative considering recent raises. I do this because AFFO is projected to be flat for this year and because I am already including increases to the dividend in the value I am using for the dividend payment for the next 12 months.

Using those parameters, I now get an NPV number for the dividend stream of $48.35. OHI has been increasing AFFO and revenue right in line with management’s guidance, but it has missed revenue predictions several times. Because my dividend growth model is based in part on what analysts’ predict the earnings growth to be over the next 5 years, OHI falling short of those projections, even though it is still growing in line with management’s guidance, gives me some cause for concern. So to give myself an extra margin of safety I will set my buy price at a 5% discount to the NPV, or $46.

Looking at the 4 year average yield, 6.30% (Morningstar has the 5 year average at 6.31%), and dividing that into the current dividend, $2.56, I get a price of just under $41. That is lower than my buy price but still quite a bit above the just under $33 that the stock close at on Monday. I think both of my dividend metrics say that the current market price is a good deal for dividend growth investors.

Can options help?

Options can often help get a better price for a stock or increase the cash flow beyond just the dividends. My goal when I write a put is to get more than the prorated amount of the dividend over the time the contract is active, get an effective price lower than market price or both. When I write a call, I want a strike price higher ideally higher than my buy price, but certainly better than my cost basis and a premium that is more than half the prorated dividend value.

I like the October 20th expiration date, both because it isn’t too far into the future and because the September expiration is too soon to give enough premium.

Ordinarily, with my buy price so far above the market price, I would say it’s not worth the risk of not getting the shares to write a put. However, I already have 700 shares of OHI, so for enough of a premium it’s not a big deal to not get the shares. Writing the $32 strike price put contract, I should be able to collect $0.65 of premium (definitely use a limit order with the bid/ask spread so wide). For just over a month that is not a bad return on holding $3,200 in cash (about 2%). If I got assigned, that would lower my cost basis, but I wouldn’t be unhappy just collecting the premium.

Ordinarily, my $46 buy price would mean that the strike price for a call would be too high to have a worthwhile premium on a contract. But, as I said, I have 700 shares with a cost basis of $33.12. So writing a covered call using the $34 strike price call contract is tempting. The Delta is 0.28 so the chances are reasonable that I would keep both the premium and the shares.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to see AFFO for the next half of the year come in at or above $1.70. Last year, the next quarter had AFFO at $0.83, so I would like to see a higher number than that as well. I also want to keep an eye on revenues. I think healthcare reform is dead for the year, but I will still want to keep an eye on Congress because no bad proposal ever dies there (and I think everyone can agree that there were and are lots of proposals for changes to healthcare that were bad even if we all have different lists of what was bad).

Conclusion

OHI is a solid dividend paying REIT. It is meeting its guidance or even a little bit better. The dividend continues to be increased each quarter. The predicted dividend stream makes OHI a very good deal at the current market price.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case. Much of the data that appears in their graphs and charts comes from Capital S&P IQ.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.