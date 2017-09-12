Secoo Sets Terms For $106 Million IPO

My opinion is a BUY for the IPO at the proposed price.

Financial performance has been impressive and the company appears to be riding the domestic China growth wave.

The firm is building out an online and offline upscale brand aggregator for the Chinese market and elsewhere.

Secoo wants to sell 8.5 million ADSs at $12.50 per ADS in its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

China-based ecommerce company Secoo (SECO) has filed proposed terms for a U.S. IPO of $106 million.

Secoo is developing an online and offline business that appeals to upper scale Chinese consumers.

Financial performance is strong, and the company has domestic Chinese econoimc growth prospects as a wind at its back, so my opinion is to BUY the IPO at the proposed valuation.

Company Recap

Secoo was founded in 2008 to provide a platform to sell a variety of luxury brands to upscale Chinese consumers.

The firm operates an online ‘mall’ as well as offline stores in major international destinations including Shanghai, Beijing, New York City, Tokyo, Milan and others.

Secoo is headed by Chairman and founder Richard Rixue Li and CEO Eric Chan.

Below is a brief intro video:

(Source: AllChinaTech)

IPO Details and Commentary

Secoo is offering 8.5 million in American Depositary Shares [ADS] representing 4.25 million Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint of $12.50 per ADS.

The underlying Class A shares will have one vote vs. the Class B shares, which are held by the founder, which will have twenty votes per share.

This dual-class structure is believed to result in poorer stock performance vs. companies that have just one class of shares, according to a research report in 2016.

Management intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows,

approximately US$60 million to invest in our marketing and branding efforts, including enhancing our brand coverage and promotional activities, setting up additional offline experience centers and growing our active customers; approximately US$30 million to expand our logistics network; approximately US$15 million to strengthen our IT infrastructure and technology capabilities; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential acquisitions, investments and alliances, although we are not currently negotiating any such transactions.

Managers of the IPO will be Jefferies and BNP Paribas.

With the updated filing, management did not provide additional financial details past the original 1H 2017 figures.

Financial performance in recent years has been impressive, although topline revenues have been growing less quickly. 1H 2017 saw 30% growth over 2016.

Gross margin continues to rise, and cash used in operations has been reduced to $9.5 million in 1H 2017.

As to valuation, Secoo proposes to have a post-IPO market capitalization of $640 million on $400 million in annual sales run rate for a Price/Sales multiple of 1.6x.

So, I believe the crucial question for investors to ask themselves is whether they want to pay 1.6x sales for a company that is growing at 30% per year and that has a profile within China that is expected to target the 7.6 million Chinese households that purchased luxury goods (2016).

The negative view would highlight the dual class share structure and relative lack of barriers to entry that a brand aggregator has.

In my opinion, Secoo’s financial performance and growth prospects make it an attractive IPO target for higher-risk appetite investors.

I rate the IPO a BUY.

