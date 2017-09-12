AbbVie: Not For The Faint Of Heart

AbbVie has an aggressive growth policy, that could make it a better investment for high-risk dividend investors than Abbott Laboratories.

This growth comes even after Humira’s US patents expired at the end of 2016.

Autoimmune drug Humira continues to power AbbVie’s sales, growing to 65% of total revenues for the first six months of 2017.

Analysis

We’ve written previously about the merit of investing in Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Some may not know that AbbVie (ABBV) is the result of Abbott Laboratories splitting itself into two. We believe AbbVie has higher dividend growth potential than Abbott Laboratories, and could be a better investment than Abbott Laboratories for dividend investors who are willing to take a bigger risk.

A Little Bit of History

AbbVie, Inc. was launched as an independent company in January 2013. It was the result of Abbott Laboratories splitting itself into two separate companies. AbbVie would operate as a research-based biopharmaceutical company (this was essentially the pharmaceutical division of Abbott Laboratories before the split), while the “new” Abbott Laboratories (post-split) would focus on medical devices, diagnostic equipment and nutritional products.

The rationale given for the split was to enable investors to better value the two divisions, allowing them to benefit from two different investment opportunities with distinct strategic profiles and business opportunities. At that time, there were concerns raised by some investors and analysts that the true reason for the split was to insulate the rest of the company from a possible fallout resulting from the 2016 patent expiration of its top seller, autoimmune drug Humira, which accounted for about half of the pharmaceutical division’s sales.

The split was well-received by the market. Investors and analysts cheered the flexibility provided to shareholders who could choose which stock to sell, hold or buy - ABT or ABBV – depending on their individual risk profiles. Investors with higher risk profiles, those who appreciate the opportunity of high risk/high rewards and high dividends would tend to gravitate towards ABBV.

Fast Forward to 2017

Coming from revenues of $25.6 billion in 2016, revenues as of June 30, 2017 registered $13.5 billion. Not unexpectedly, the principal revenue driver was its Humira drug which accounted for $8.8 billion in drug sales, or 65% of revenues for the 1st half of 2017 (it was 63% of total revenues in 2016).

A number of AbbVie’s patents on Humira expired at the end of 2016 in the United States. Given the obvious importance of Humira sales on the company’s total revenues, the expiration of its Humira patents would allow the entry of competing drugs and adversely affect AbbVie’s revenues. Obviously, this has not happened yet.

Humira sales have even increased further as the six months results of 2017 have shown. The fact of the matter is that it takes time to bring a new drug into the market, and this further requires the approval of regulatory authorities (the US Food and Drug Administration).

The company had also taken legal steps to aggressively defend its patent portfolio. Take for example the recent announcement regarding the Coherus BioSciences petitions.

We expect that any prospective Humira competitor will continue encounter legal roadblocks that would prevent a competing product from being available. Safe to say, we think it could be a year or more before a “me-too” product enters the market, at least, in the United States.

Europe might be a different story however. Firstly, Humira will lose patent exclusivity in Europe by next year and it’s a question mark how soon competition will start affecting Humira sales in Europe. Secondly, but on a more immediate note, Eli Lilly (LLY) announced last February that it secured European Commission (counterpart of US FDA) approval to market its drug Olumiant in Europe. Olumiant will compete directly with Humira as an alternative treatment in Europe so we may soon start to see a decline of Humira sales in that area.

Side note, for those that may be wondering, the US FDA declined approval last April for Olumiant in the United States citing that more clinical data was needed. This again emphasizes it could be more than a year before a “me-too” product hits in the US.

In the meantime, worries that AbbVie’s revenues may soon start falling-off a “patent cliff” may be premature as its recent financial results show. It may be that the worrisome “patent cliff” is more of a gently rolling slope that would allow AbbVie sufficient time to develop its other drug products, particularly its oncology drug Imbruvica, into major revenue contributors that can cushion the eventual decline of Humira sales once it loses all patent protection.

Shares aren’t exactly cheap

AbbVie share prices have made a strong showing so far this year; ABBV is up 39% from its starting year price of $62.41. ABBV currently trades at 21X P/E, up from its 2016 P/E level 16.9X, but is still slightly behind its industry peers which have an average P/E multiple of 24X.

The same is true when you look at the dividend yield. With a current yield for ABBV shares of 2.9%, ABBV seems to be priced at a premium, compared to the industry average of 3.1%. However, a large part of that could be the value dividend investors are placing on growth. And this, coincidentally, is also why we think the stock is interesting.

Aggressive Dividend Return

AbbVie has adopted an aggressive dividend policy since it became an independent company in 2013. From a starting dividend of $1.60 in 2013, dividends have grown by 43% to $2.28 by 2016, a compounded dividend growth rate of 12.5%. For 2017, the annualized cash dividend is $2.56, with the next quarterly dividend payment expected by November.

Reflective of its aggressive dividend policy is the current payout ratio of 61%. While this may frighten off some dividend investors, those comfortable with the higher risk, may be able to profit. We don’t foresee this ratio decreasing at all. We believe AbbVie is going to continue to aggressively payout earnings until there is a strong competitive threat to Humina or until a bread winner is found.

To some extent, the writing is on the wall. If AbbVie doesn’t identify a new cash cow before Humina competition ramps up, the company is in trouble. In which case, it may very well be in a better position to just return as much cash to shareholders as possible, until serious competition comes along, or until company management believes they have another viable product, capable of keeping the company afloat should Humina face real competition.

Net, we think, as long as there isn’t significant competition, and Humira growth continues, that earnings will continue to grow, and at least 60% of that will go straight to investors via Dividends.



Conclusions

ABBV is a tempting purchase for the dividend investor. To be clear, this is a much higher risk than Abbott Laboratories, and would not be the right move for the faint of heart.

That aside, the company has shown positive sales and earnings growth. Yes, roughly two-thirds of AbbVie’s sales are attributable to its Humira drug, some of whose US patents expired last 2016, and with its patent protection expiring in other legal jurisdictions in a couple of years. That’s the risk you have to decide if you’re willing to take.

There could be a sweet spot though. Humira sales continue to increase (as it takes some time for the competition to bring a competing drug to market with all the necessary legal approvals). During this time, we think AbbVie will reward investors through their hefty dividend policy. Eventually, one of two things will happen.

One, competition will start to eat AbbVie’s lunch, and they won’t have a diversified enough portfolio to maintain the aggressive dividend policy, and maybe won’t even survive as a company.

Or two, competition will show up, but AbbVie will already be diversified enough to survive.

This is a high risk, potentially high reward dividend stock. As in 2013, for the more conservative investor, there is always Abbott Laboratories to consider as an alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABBV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.