Friends, Family Members And Your Money: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

What if a friend or family member is in dire straits and asks to borrow money? Or what if your adult children want to buy their first home? Do you help them? How do you maintain fairness between and among your children? How do you avoid moral hazard? What if you’re very wealthy – do you provide a trust fund to your heirs?The above questions, and many more like them, are touchy indeed. In a sense, they seem not to be suitable for discussion here since we do not all share the same values or have the same sort of relationships with the people in our lives. On the other hand, we all generally face these sorts of questions, and for that reason, it indeed seems a worthwhile topic of discussion.



The question came to my mind on the basis of a comment to yesterday’s post on how to teach children about money. Bob, aka robbo1802, thoughtfully mentioned just such a nettlesome personal issue, and because I viscerally disagreed with his approach, I thought it worth having the discussion. In an effort to help his sons, Bob has permitted access to the Bank of Mom and Dad. He writes as follows:

Some people will think it strange but I have always done this on a business basis including interest and a set term of the loan - how else would they understand the price of debt? This has culminated in having provided the money required for their first houses, I do give them a discount on the interest rate compared to the best they could get from the open market. Just like a bank, I hold the paper over the properties both to keep it on a business basis and to mitigate any dispute should my wife and I prematurely kick the bucket in which case the loans will revert to the estate…I will admit that the exercise is not without its risks, the hardest part is to do things so that there is are feelings of favouritism of one sibling over the other.”

Before stating my perspective, I must strongly reiterate that people will naturally have different approaches based on their value system, their experience in previous dealings of this nature, their observations of other people’s experiences and the kind of relationships they have or aspire to have. So I will simply put in my two cents and ask that you add yours in the comments.

From my perspective, a family relationship is imperiled by treating it as a business relationship. My expectation is that what you gain in interest, you lose in family warmth. Granted, I fully assume that Bob neither wants nor needs his sons’ interest payments, but is only instituting this arrangement as a means of teaching responsibility and demonstrating fairness between the siblings. But what if the wheel of fortune were to turn and the parents find themselves in need of a temporary loan from their future, wealthy kids? If the kids said, “Sure, Dad. Just sign these documents and…not to worry, I’m charging you 100 basis points less than the market rate,” would that be a good thing? What if, in years to come, one brother needed a loan from the other brother, and offered the above terms? Would that not feel like a violation of the solidarity we expect of family, of the unity we want between brothers? That is why I advocate an unbreachable distinction between dealings involving business on the one hand and family on the other. I have seen situations where interest was charged between siblings. Just as the accumulation of interest payments adds its bite over time, so too did the business relationship take its toll on the family relationship as time passed.

Friends hold powerful claims of affection, though to a lesser degree than the obligations of family. I have given loans at no interest, but I told myself that the money is a gift. I have always gotten the money back, but it comes as a happy surprise rather than an expectation. I advocate this approach because when people are feeling the pinch, sometimes their actual timeframe for financial recovery exceeds the timeframe they expected when seeking the loan.

Should a fabulously wealthy father establish trust funds for his children? To my mind, that seems like a risk to be avoided. Human nature is powerful. Even someone who has been educated to make his mark on the world, and has the tools to do so, may find it hard to overcome the knowledge that his financial needs are already met. Warren Buffett has a reputation for efforts to avoid spoiling his children. I quote:

My family won’t receive huge amounts of my net worth. That doesn’t mean they’ll get nothing. My children have already received some money from me and Susie and will receive more. I still believe in the philosophy – FORTUNE quoted me saying this 20 years ago – that a very rich person should leave his kids enough to do anything but not enough to do nothing.”

That seems reasonable, so long as it does not rob the child of any of his natural initiative. In other words, it may be too lenient from my perspective.

The bottom line is that if we address fundamental character issues, then these thorny financial ones disappear. The result will then be a parent, friend or family member who is willing to give…to a child, friend or relative who will never ask.

What are your thoughts or experiences with loans to relatives or friends? Please share in the comments section below.