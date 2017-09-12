Morgan Stanley's Cobalt Report Mirrors My Analysis Of Tesla's Supply Chain Risks

I was very excited when a reader sent me a copy of Morgan Stanley’s June 28, 2017, Commodity Matters report titled, “Cobalt Measured” because the executive summary explains:

A lesser-known commodity play of the EV revolution is cobalt. Here, we look at the supply-demand dynamics of this tiny, opaque trade plus pitch our first properly modeled price forecast.

Since I’ve been writing about the industrial metal challenges of alternative energy since 2010 and the importance of cobalt in high-energy lithium-ion batteries since 2016, I was like a kid in a candy store over an opportunity to compare my work with research and analysis from one of the best teams in the business.

Seriously, how cool is that?

After reviewing Morgan Stanley’s report in detail, my only criticism is that their model assumes battery recycling will make an important contribution to global cobalt supplies in the short- to medium-term. I believe that one assumption is unadulterated poppycock because:

There are no proven, cost-effective and readily deployable technologies for recycling lithium-ion batteries into battery grade precursor materials. There are no large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facilities and building out the necessary infrastructure from a standing start will be the work of decades; and If you believe the battery life claims of BEV manufacturers, there won’t be a reliable supply of homogeneous end-of-life BEV battery feedstock for at least another decade.

When you don’t have proven recycling technology, you don’t have recycling facilities and you don’t have a reliable supply of recycling feedstock, it's patently absurd to assume that recycling can contribute 2 million kg of net refined cobalt to global supply in 2017 and 13.7 million kg by 2025.

When you eliminate the fudge factor, Morgan Stanley’s forecast of short- to medium-term cobalt supply deficits starts at 5.4% of global refined cobalt production in 2017 and soars to 14.6% by 2025.

My first table extracts key forecast data from the Morgan Stanley report and organizes it in a format I think readers will easily grasp. The only line item I take issue with is Morgan Stanley’s assumed cobalt supply contribution from lithium-ion battery recycling, which I’ve highlighted in pink. The yellow line is my calculation of net market balance without a fudge factor.

The Morgan Stanley report and my research over the last 18 months make one reality painfully clear, “It is different this time – but not in a good way.” The following graph combines historic cobalt supply and demand information from the Cobalt Development Institute with the forecast supply and demand information from the Morgan Stanley Report.

While the battery industry historically had easy access to more cobalt than it needed, that dynamic changed a couple years back when demand caught up with supply and surpluses became deficits. In response to the changed market conditions, the price of cobalt soared from $10.50 in March 2016 to $27.50 in September 2017. I have no earthly idea what the “right” price is for cobalt, but I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the upward price momentum.

Let’s get real here. Morgan Stanley couldn’t make the cobalt supply and demand equation balance without several generous assumptions, including:

Cobalt supplies will increase rapidly due to aggressive mine expansion and all planned and proposed projects will be successful;

Demand growth in industrial applications will remain sluggish;

Demand growth in non-EV batteries will flat-line due to aggressive thrifting;

Demand for stationary energy storage systems using cobalt-based lithium-ion batteries won’t materialize;

BEV demand will ramp at moderate rates and average battery pack sizes will remain small; and

Recycling from nonexistent facilities will contribute thousands of tons of cobalt to the supply chain every year.

The simple ugly reality is the world cannot produce enough cobalt to satisfy current demands, much less expected future demands. That means somebody who needs cobalt for his business survival won’t be able to get all the metal he needs. That scenario is fertile ground for bidding wars and extreme volatility.

Since the “Raw Material Bottlenecks and Commodity Winners’ chapter of Bernstein’s 2017 Black Book, “Electric Revolution: Investing in the Car of the Future” takes pains to note “[In] recent years, the pace of discovery has slowed sharply and the return on exploration expenditure has, with a few notable exceptions, declined accordingly. At the same time, the lead time required for conversion of exploration success into an operating mine has lengthened considerably and now stands at ~30 years,” I believe the growing gulf between cobalt supply and demand could be a show stopper for BEVs unless:

Cobalt and nickel prices increase to levels that justify the implementation of expensive and largely unproven sub-sea mining techniques; or

A cheap, robust, reliable, safe and cobalt-free lithium-ion battery alternative emerges in the next five to ten years.

It typically takes 10 years to move a battery technology from a Eureka! moment in the lab to the first commercial product; 10 more years to move from the first commercial product to a performance optimized product; and 10 more years to move from a performance optimized product to a cost optimized product. So I’m not optimistic that a technology solution will emerge anytime soon. I’ve been writing about investing in the battery space since 2008 and I’ve read more “holy grail” stories and news releases than I can count. None of these discoveries have lived up to the breathless hype of researchers and promoters.

While we’ve all seen the impact of “manufactured shortages” like the oil price shocks of the 70s, I don’t know that any of us have experienced or can fairly predict the likely impact of a naturally occurring shortage with no obvious or practical solution.

It looks like Malthus was right, at least with regard to technology metals like cobalt.

The Diminishing Marginal Utility of Batteries

Once you accept the inconvenient truth that technology metals in general and cobalt in particular are far more scarce than hydrocarbons, every evaluation of electric drive technology becomes a simple exercise in optimizing the fuel savings and emissions reductions for each unit of metal used.

There are important technical differences between the high-power batteries required for HEVs and PHEVs and the high-energy batteries required for BEVs. Those differences, however, are relatively minor when it comes to raw materials inputs. Therefore, it’s not unreasonable to use battery capacity as a proxy for technology metal content in a fuel use and emissions optimization analysis.

The following table presents summary data for nine partially or fully electrified vehicles. It specifies the battery capacity of each vehicle and then estimates the total annual fuel savings based on an assumption that an HEV will reduce annual fuel consumption by 35%, a PHEV will reduce annual fuel consumption by 80%, a short-range BEV will reduce annual fuel consumption by 90% and a long-range BEV will reduce annual fuel consumption by 100%. Since Tesla (TSLA) makes electric muscle cars that appeal to customers who would ordinarily buy less fuel efficient luxury cars I arbitrarily bumped the annual fuel savings of the Model 3 by 100 GPY and the Model S by 200 GPY. After calculating the total annual fuel savings, I calculated annual fuel savings and emissions reductions per kWh of battery capacity. My assumptions and calculations may offend fans of complexity and five decimal point precision, but they’re perfectly adequate if you want to optimize societal benefits from a limited natural resource like cobalt. In fact, I’d argue that there’s no better way to conduct a resource optimization analysis.

This table highlights the fundamental flaw in all vehicle electrification schemes. When batteries are used to salvage and reuse braking energy in an HEV, a single kWh of battery capacity can save up to 100 gallons of fuel per year. When batteries are used as fuel tank replacements in a PHEV or BEV, a single kWh of battery capacity can save as little as 6 gallons of fuel per year, and most of the emissions savings at the vehicle level will be offset by increased emissions from power plants.

Using small batteries to enable energy efficiency technologies like recuperative braking in HEVs is sensible conservation.

Using large batteries as fuel tank replacements in electric muscle cars is a zero-sum game that requires enormous quantities of technology metals for the sole purpose of substituting electricity for petroleum.

The simple ugly reality is that BEVs are an unconscionable waste of scarce natural resources masquerading as conservation.

Investment Conclusions

The cobalt market dynamics discussed in this article should be highly favorable for the world’s major cobalt producers and refiners including Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF), Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) Umicore (UMICF) and Vale (VALE). They should also be supportive for junior miners with late-stage projects including Clean Teq Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:CTEQF), eCobalt Solutions (OTCQB:ECSIF) and Fortune Minerals (OTCQX:FTMDF).

The major automakers will be well positioned to roll with the punches and absorb whatever the cobalt market throws at them. Tesla however, may find it difficult to survive without a robust and assured cobalt supply chain for electric muscle cars that are environmental catastrophes.

Since I’ve never shorted a stock in my life I have no advice to offer Tesla bears. That being said, I wouldn’t own a long position in Tesla because the downside risk is enormous.