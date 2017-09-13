Heads You Win, Tails I Lose: Why The Market Is Out Of Breath

I looked at the top 30 companies in the Fortune 500 list and assessed their performance during the most recent earnings season.

I have a hypothesis: The stock market is out of breath.

After covering quite a few companies as they reported Q2 2017 earnings in the past several weeks (dozens, in fact), I have anecdotally noticed a trend that had never caught my attention to the same extent in past periods. In several cases, it did not matter how well companies performed in the quarter, their stocks still traded down in the few days following the print. Investors, it seemed, focused more on the bad than on the good news of the quarter, and proceeded to sell their shares instead of looking for more to add to their portfolios.

Heads You Win, Tails I Lose

One of my favorite examples is Home Depot (HD). The leader in home improvement retailing managed to deliver another solid beat across the board last month along with record-high comps and a bump in share repurchases. The strong results were accompanied by an increase of 14 cents in 2017 EPS guidance. The market's reaction? HD was down -2.6% on earnings date, and -3.3% the week after.

Home Depot was not the only victim of underwhelming market reaction to strong financial performance. Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) saw its shares dip more than -5% in the week that followed its earnings beat, to my surprise. Stocks of most large-cap banks, including one of my favorites Citigroup (C), did not gain any lift after the companies beat top- and bottom-line expectations.

To put some hard data around my observations, I looked at 30 of the top 32 companies in the Fortune 500 list (excluded a couple for simplicity) and assessed their performance during the most recent earnings season. The graphs below illustrate the key findings of my study.

Notice on the top two graphs how 20 of the 30 companies in my sample delivered a top-line beat in the quarter, and 26 of them topped EPS expectations (vs. only three misses). That's an impressive 87% earnings beat ratio. While a few of the EPS beats were minimal, in the one-to-five cent range, most of them were much more substantial.

However, as the bottom two graphs above also illustrate, only 12 or fewer of the 30 companies saw their shares rise from pre-earnings levels in the week that followed the release of the results. Not a single company saw stock price uplift following a relatively weak print -- whereas a handful, including Ford (F), GE (GE) and the other companies that I mentioned earlier, suffered some level of punishment from investors even after the delivery of decent results.

Getting to the Root Cause

I believe that the graphs below best explain the phenomenon (please click on the image to increase its size and inspect the data closer).

The first graph above shows nearly 140 years of historical broad market valuation data as measured by inflation-adjusted P/E multiples. The higher the multiple is, holding all else constant, the more expensive equities are perceived to be. Notice that the current Shiller P/E of 30.5x is now officially higher than the multiple reached on the infamous Black Tuesday that marked the beginning of the mega-bear of 1929. Historically, P/Es have only been this high during the dot-com bubble, when earnings (the denominator in the P/E equation) fell off a cliff. The graph on the right zooms in on the 2014-to-2017 time period to give the reader a better idea of how valuation has skyrocketed from 24x to current levels in less than 18 months.

With valuations this high, I suspect that investors are and likely will continue to be very cautious about putting fresh money into the equity markets -- at least until valuations become attractive once again. Part of the skepticism may have also been driven by lack of overwhelmingly positive news about the next few quarters, as only 8 of the 30 companies in my study sample reported an improved outlook for the near future (vs. 4 negative and 18 neutral or unchanged).

So ... Do I Sell All My Stocks?

Not so fast. Even as the S&P 500 reaches new all-time highs, getting out of equities altogether is hardly ever the best move -- as the bears of the past 10 years will probably attest.

As I have argued in the past, I believe the best course of action at this point is to maintain a balanced portfolio -- one that properly distributes risk across different asset classes. A good allocation strategy, in my view, is one that produces relatively high returns without losing track of downside protection. And to achieve such results, I believe investors need to look both within and outside the world of equities to find the best investment opportunities.

Most of my portfolio is now structured following the above rationale to prevent potentially sizable losses brought about by overpriced stocks. Given the risks ahead, I suggest you consider doing something similar.

