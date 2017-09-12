Verizon: A Millennial's Journey To Saving For Retirement

I explain why Verizon is a great choice for investors and how I built my stake in the company.

I initially started saving via my 401(k). I thought I was maxing out my account by contributing 6% of my pay. I didn't make $300,000 so I wasn't maxing out.

I remember when I first started saving for the future. I was late to the game: one of those folks who circled pay dates on my calendar so I knew whether my debit card had sufficient funds for purchases. It wasn't until my folks lent me $2,500 to buy furniture that I really started saving. I had to repay $250 a month (0% interest, great deal!) for 10 months. That meant fewer nights dining out and date nights consisting of free museums and exploring nature.

Image

I repaid the loan on time and figured, I should probably keep saving so I didn't have to ask my folks for money every time I needed to buy something more expensive than a cheeseburger. I was 26. It was time. It was past time.

I met with a colleague 5 years my senior for advice on where to start and he said I needed to max out my 401(K). I told him I was already doing that - contributing 3% coupled with the company matching 3%.

He said, "Oh, wow, didn't realize you make $300k per year."

I don't, I replied a bit dumbfounded.

He continued, "Well if you're contributing 6% of your salary and the maximum contribution is $18,000, then you must be making that much."

My face probably looked something like this:

Image

I had a lot to learn. I was very far from contributing $18,000 per year. I went home that night and scoffed at such a proposition. $18,000 per year…get real! He might as well have just said a million!

$250 per month is $3,000 annually. That seemed much more manageable. I decided to start with that for six months on top of my existing 6%. Like many endeavors, I went through my typical cycle - I initially dismiss, then submit, then obsess and eventually fully commit - I became fixated on that $18,000 number. Each day I agonized about how I would not get ahead unless I hit that $18,000 mark. So I slowly increased my savings rate and reduced my spending. Each month I deferred another 1% of my salary and I inched closer and closer until I rapidly approached that number.

I learned how my contributions were dollar-cost-averaging into an S&P 500 fund each paycheck. There were 26 paychecks per year which meant I was buying shares 26 different times. That also meant that if I wanted to reach the maximum contributions, I would have to set aside the precise dollar amount of $692 per pay period. I was bringing my lunch to work every day. I even started cycling to work to save gas and parking fees.

I eventually reached the magical milestone but…it still wasn't enough. I wasn't satisfied.

Image

Enter Verizon

I met my colleague for coffee again many, many months later to provide an update of my progress. He was truly impressed when I told him I was contributing as much as he was. I told him I was thirsty for more ways to augment my savings plan.

He said, "Man, you really must be making close to $300k if you have more money to stash away."

Certainly nowhere near $300k, but yes, I was making a bit more those days but more importantly I had become a disciplined, dedicated saver. There was a lot of fluff to eliminate in my previous budget. Come to think of it, there wasn't a previous budget at all. My spending was on autopilot and I transferred that automation toward savings.

That was a choice I do not regret.

He asked me who I paid each month for my cell and cable service: Verizon (VZ). He said maybe I should consider accumulating shares of Verizon until they paid me as much as I paid them. That concept made a lot of sense to me. I should invest in companies that are integral to my daily life and that subtract from my checking account balance. Perhaps I could negate that deduction somewhat by becoming a part-owner of the company. And so I did.

Why Verizon?

Verizon was a great company to start with because it's highly likely investors are familiar with their services. It also gave me a specific goal to meet (make in dividends what they take in cable/internet/cell service). Second, Verizon is not a get-rich-quick stock. Just like I was slowly growing my savings and investment accounts, Verizon is slowly growing revenues and dividends. In fact, the small step-ladder in the following image is a perfect approximation to my slow and steady increased savings rate in my 401(K) and then brokerage account.

The chart above is a depiction of Verizon's growing dividend. It rose from $1.72 annually to $2.36 during that time frame. That's a 37% jump in a decade. But that's not the only metric that increased over that period. Revenues climbed as well from $93B to $126B, an increase over 35% as demonstrated in the image below:

Verizon invests in building networks for the future. Verizon looks many years ahead when spending capex dollars or when tapping debt markets for acquisitions and other obligations. Millennials should plan the same way. We want our investment accounts to continue to inflate like a balloon. The slow and steady approach without friction (selling) is an excellent method of obtaining financial freedom…or at least insulating you from the dreaded call to your folks asking for help.

Let me map out how my Verizon investment panned out thus far. I did it by using the simplest strategy possible: buy, hold, and reinvest via DRIP.

As you can see, my first purchases (bottom of chart) were for larger blocks of shares. I believe at the time that I had to pay commissions which is why I wanted to reduce those fees and wait until enough money accumulated before buying. Ultimately, I had enough money in my account where the brokerage let me trade for free (yet another perk of diligent saving!) hence the smaller purchases that followed.

My current stake in the company looks like this including reinvested shares:

I haven't added to my position in years. My quarterly reinvestments increase my stake by about 4.5 shares. This year that amounts to $859.04. Not quite enough to cover my monthly payment but I project that I will meet that goal in about 5 years without adding any additional shares (aside via DRIP). Then I'll need another coffee date with my friend to set the next goal.

Conclusion:

I am quite lucky that I sought out a mentor who had useful tidbits to help kick-start my investing life. At the very beginning I was thinking small and living smaller. But after I set some bold goals and developed an action plan to get there, I arrived at my goals much quicker than I ever would have expected. I recognize the value in looking long-term, buying and holding and utilizing DRIP.

Verizon is a great stock to introduce someone to individual stock selection. It is the kind of company that is easy to understand and pervasive enough to remind you of its importance. I now own 40 or so other companies as well, but Verizon is a solid component of my portfolio. Eventually Verizon will pay me more than I will pay it each month. And in order to get there I will sit back and let compounding do the trick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.