China Likely To Follow The U.K. And France To Legislate 100% Electric Vehicles' Future

One of my favorite picks is a small company, headquartered in the U.S., with operations and battery manufacturing capacity in China.

The governments of France and the U.K. will ban sales of diesel and gasoline fueled automobiles by 2040.

Back in July Bloomberg reported that the U.K. followed France and will ban the sale of petro fueled automobiles by 2040. Today, the Guardian reported that China - the largest automobile market in the world - is considering a similar move. Xin Guobin, China's vice-minister of industry and information technology, said:

These measures will promote profound changes in the environment and give momentum to China’s auto industry development.

China passed the U.S. in terms of EV sales back in 2014 and was by far the largest EV market in 2016 with 336,000 new EV registrations. Electric car sales in China were more than 2x that of the U.S. last year:

Source: IEA

China sees the EV market as a way to increase its domestic automobile manufacturing market share while at the same time reducing emissions and costly oil imports. That said, to truly reduce emissions EVs will need to be recharged with electricity coming from sources other than coal: solar, wind, or natural gas power generation. And as I reported in my last article on NextEra Energy (NEE), China is already the global leader in wind energy power generation with more than 2x the capacity as compared to the U.S. So if global warming is - as President Trump believes - "a hoax invented by the Chinese", China is certainly investing heavily in that "hoax" and working diligently - and very rapidly - to become a clean energy economy. It also see clean energy and clean vehicles as a way to dominate future automobile manufacturing. Hopefully Trump's economic team is paying attention...

While any target date for banning petrol fueled vehicles (such as 2040) is a long way off, note that in a market like China - with 28 million new car sales in 2016 (source: China Business) - it will need to start early and make rapid progress. Note that last year's 336,000 new EV registrations, while seemingly very impressive, equate to only 1.2% of total new car sales in China. That is, the China automobile market is just huge.

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are obviously many different investment angles here. Warren Buffet's choice was Chinese EV car company BYD, which was up 6% today (Sept. 11) on the news. Other possible investments would be in the car equipment manufacturers specializing in electrical components or perhaps commodity producers specializing in the production of lithium.

Source: Google Finance

My favorite pick is Highpower International (HPJ) which is headquartered in the U.S. (Delaware) but has its operations and battery manufacturing capacity in China. HPJ was up 4% today and gave a conference presentation at Rodman & Renshaw's 19th Annual Global Investment Conference yesterday (Sept. 11) after the market closed.

Despite being up over 90% so far this year, HPJ is still massively undervalued and the Q2 EPS report was outstanding:

Source: HPJ 10-Q

Net income more than doubled yoy and quadrupled over the first 6 months of the year as compared to the same period last year. Other highlights included:

Net sales increased by 40.7% compared to the prior year period.

EBITDA for Q2 FY2017 increased by 67.1% to $6.5 million from $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Highpower's financial success has been due to its excellent lithium-ion rechargeable battery product line, which includes large-format batteries for the electric bus market in China. As shown in the graphic below, Highpower saw a significant increase in its lithium-ion battery revenue in Q3 of 2016, and it has maintained that momentum in subsequent quarters. I suspect the upcoming Q3 and Q4 will again be seasonally strong just like last year:

Source: HPJ September Presentation

Highpower makes its large format batteries at its state-of-the-art automated "giga-factory" in Huizhou, China. That manufacturing center has a potential lithium-ion battery sales capacity of $400 million annually. HPJ also has three other battery manufacturing sites - one for its legacy Ni-Mh business (#2 in world market share), one for small lithium-ion batteries (for bluetooth and other small wearable batteries), as well as a used battery "green recycling" center. In addition, Highpower has a "Battery Solution & Energy Storage" facility that focuses on portable power packs, stationary energy storage, and battery management systems ("BMS").

Yet for the excellent organic growth rate Highpower has demonstrated, its ability to translate revenue growth into net income, and despite its widely diversified product offerings, it is being ignored by the market. The current P/E=6. The market cap of $69 million is less than the first 6 months revenue of $93 million. At the end of Q2, the company had $19.3 million in cash ($1.24/share) and in the Q2 EPS report the company said:

As we enter the second half of 2017, we expect a stronger cash position and reasonable growth given our much higher baseline.

Note also that the currency headwind Highpower has faced over the last few years is starting to turnaround. The majority of HPJ's sales are in Asia, yet it has to report earnings in US$. Therefore the company's financials are sensitive the relative strength of the Chinese Yuan versus the US$. Note that since the beginning of 2017, the nearly 4-year trend of a stronger U.S. dollar has reversed, and the Chinese currency has been strengthening. This is a very welcome development and bodes well for HPJ's earnings going forward and will make Q3 and Q4 yoy comparisons more favorable.

Source: xe.com

Bottom line: HPJ is vastly undervalued and any move by the Chinese government to accelerate adoption of EVs in its huge domestic car market will be a bullish catalyst moving forward. I reiterate my BUY on HPJ as well as my $7 year-end price target. Look for an awesome Q3 EPS report in early November, but if you wait until then to buy, you may be too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.