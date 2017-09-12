Building My Portfolio Around Apple, AbbVie, Och-Ziff And A Chinese Real Estate Company

Series Introduction:

Ever since I began writing for Seeking Alpha, one of the things I wanted to do was to build an interactive portfolio series using some of my own money. After recently posting my 20th article and as I approach my 500th follower, I think this is the perfect time to start.

The goal of this series will be to build a starter portfolio using my own money and track it periodically for everyone to see. My successes and failures will be on full display. I'm hopeful readers, specifically beginning investors, will learn a thing or two and gain some confidence to go out and invest on their own. The plan right now will be full updates monthly with more frequent check-ins as I buy or sell securities.

I really want this series to be interactive for my followers, so if you follow me I encourage you to reach out in the comments or direct message for questions about my actions or recommendations for the portfolio. I will either reply to you directly, or if I think it's something beneficial for everyone to hear, I'll answer it in my next update.

Finally, before I get into my initial portfolio construction, I need to cover a few house keeping items:

I will be starting with $10,000.

My standard position size will be $1,000. Ex: I'm buying a half position of security X = buying $500 worth of security X. Position sizes won't be exact as I can't buy partial shares.

My investment timeline is long-term, but I will sometimes make short-term swing trades I deem appropriate.

As a younger investor looking for large returns, I have a very high risk tolerance.

My main strategy for this portfolio will be buying global equities, ETFs, and CEFs. I will also sell options to generate some extra income for the portfolio.

I do not need to be fully invested at all times and likely won't be until the first few updates.

All dividends will be handled in cash.

I will be use SPY as a loose benchmark. My strategy doesn't match up with SPY, but want something to track against a passive instrument.

Transaction fees and taxes (at year end) will be taken into account.

If my future personal financial situation allows me to do so, I will potentially deposit more cash into the portfolio.

Disclosure: I bought my four initial positions on near market close on Wednesday (9/6/2017) afternoon. The market has since moved. One of my positions has gone up over 10% since initial purchase.

My Cornerstone

I knew I wanted to allocate about 20% of my cash to one name that would serve as the cornerstone to my portfolio. The three names I considered were Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL). Nothing against the other two names (I own them both), but I decided to go with Apple for a few simple reasons.

Apple provides a unique opportunity to capture both value and growth. The stock is currently trading at a reasonable valuation and is sitting on a mountain of cash. The possibilities for potential uses for this cash are endless, but I expect them to continue to invest in producing their own content, which should provide a platform for growth into the future.

I am particularly excited about prospects of the upcoming iPhone 8 and iPhone X launches. The high rumored price tag isn't a particular concern to me. People pay for technology and from what we've heard thus far, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are far more advanced than the generations prior.

One theme you'll notice in my four initial positions is dividends. Apple's over 1.50% dividend was a big selling point for being the cornerstone of my portfolio. I'll be more than happy to hold this name forever and collect my dividends along the way.

One Of My Favorite Names

Those who have followed my writing know that this AbbVie (ABBV) is one of my favorite companies and something I've owned for a long time. Much like Apple, the large pharmaceutical company has the appeal of both a potential value and growth investment. I invested about a position and a half into this name.

The biggest question surrounding the company has been its ability to fight off biosimilar competition to its main drug Humira. AbbVie had a big win on this front on Thursday when four petitions to challenge a patent protecting AbbVie's Humira were denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This news sent AbbVie up over 10% putting the portfolio in the green early. A fellow SA contributor covered the patent news in more detail here.

Despite the 10% jump, I'm still bullish on AbbVie. The combination of it's extremely strong pipeline (which I covered in detail here) and over 3% dividend makes AbbVie a no-brainer for my portfolio.

Here Comes The Risk

As I mentioned in the beginning, my risk tolerance is high. While my first two positions aren't very risky investments, my last two certainly are. I invested one full position into both of these names.

The first is another name I've covered a couple times and that's Och-Ziff Capital (OZM). This beaten down hedge fund not only has a ton of upside, but it also pays a 2.7% dividend. Check the link above to see why I love this name so much.

The second position is one I've owned for awhile, but never covered. It's Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP). This Chinese property developer owns three main properties whose potential value far exceeds its current share price. The shares are currently trading at $10.40, but Kaisa Group recently purchased almost 18% of the outstanding shares for $17 per share as part of a strategic partnership. On top of the potential upside in this name, it currently pays almost a 2.7% dividend that I'll be happy to collect as they continue their development plans.

Portfolio Overview

Transactions

So there's the initial portfolio. I have four names I'm really happy about, but am obviously still holding more cash than I desire to. That's where the readers come in. I encourage you to reach out to me or comment below to let me know what you would like to see me add to the portfolio. If you would like to track this portfolio hit the "Follow" up top for alerts when there's updates. Finally, if you would like access to my complete portfolio tracker spreadsheet just send me a message for details. Until next time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, OZM, NTP, FB, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.