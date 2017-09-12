Sentiment Is The Only Constant

Sentiment indicators give us the best information with which to understand where the market is at present (and maybe predict something about its future).

In our previous SA article, we pointed out that despite the huge increase of available information, market predictions, unlike weather forecasting, are no better now than in the past.

"The more that is collectively known about the market--by the market--the more complex the market itself becomes. The more complex a system is, the less predictable it is."

We also pointed out that the only constant in the market is emotion. Specifically, fear; fear of losing, or fear of missing out (exuberant greed). Repetitive market patterns that are connected in some way to human emotions are the best chance we have of understanding the present and, perhaps, improving our predictions of the future. In this piece, we survey several of the market patterns that we believe have a connection to market sentiment.

AAII

The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) investor sentiment survey is, as the name implies, a self-reporting survey of how its members feel about where the market will be in six-months' time. The pattern that emerges from this data is illustrated in the chart below.

Market tops, both major and minor, tend to occur when bull sentiment is high (above 50%) and bear sentiment is low (less than 30%). This makes the AAII investor sentiment index a contrarian indicator; market tops seem to correspond with lower levels of fear. Since at the moment, bull sentiment is at only 29%, and bear sentiment is at 36%, the bull market continues to climb "a wall of worry".

We have, however, found a counter-trend pattern where the bull sentiment spikes down as the SPX rises, and the bear sentiment spikes up at the same time. In other words, investor fear is rising as the market rallies. This counter-trend pattern has acted as a warning of near-term weakness in the past. The green ovals on the chart below indicate the counter-trend patterns that have occurred in advance of market corrections. A counter-trend pattern may be developing now (green ovals furthest to the right side of the chart below) which increases the likelihood of a correction in the next month to six-weeks.

NAAIM

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) index measures the sentiment of a segment of professional investors. It is based on the average exposure to US Equity markets as reported by its members. The chart below highlights the positive correlation between the NAAIM and the SPX. The average of the NAAIM has dipped over the last two months, but is now working its way back up which makes it a neutral signal.

RYDEX

The Rydex fund asset level provides a non-survey based measure of sentiment by tracking the money flows within mutual funds. Historically, the ratio of bear-assets-to-bull-assets (Bear:BULL) has been at a minimum-more money in bull assets--when the SPX makes a major top (red ovals on the chart below). A top in the SPX is signaled when the 36 MA of the Bear:Bull ratio develops a positive slope (i.e. moves higher), but this can be a leading indicator that can start increasing up to 6-months ahead of the SPX making a top, like it did in 2000 (chart below). Recently, the 36 MA has made a move higher, but it is insufficient to signal a major top in the SPX.

VIX

The VIX (volatility index) measures the level of option hedging by market participants and is, therefore, a measure of fear; higher hedging, implying more fear. Low VIX values imply low levels of hedging and therefore, low levels of fear. SPX maxima (both short-term and long-term) tend to correlate with VIX minima (chart below). The last two VIX minima, which occurred at the end of May and the middle of July, produced only minor corrections in the SPX. This indicator nay have lost its predictive utility in the last few years. We are unsure as to why this is the case.

In summary, the majority of sentiment indicators continue to exhibit a high level of fear which implies a continuation of the secular bull market. A correction, however, is likely and if the SPX drops back to meet the rising trend-line at 2375, then we would buy-the-dip.

