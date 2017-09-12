Universal Security Instruments Is Cheap - For Now

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEMKT: UUU) is a company which primarily sells smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. It is a poor company and has not achieved profitability since 2011 with revenue growth since 2008 coming in at around -9% a year. It is however quite cheap relative to its net asset value. Given that its products are undifferentiable and that it clearly provides little if any value to its customers, I believe it has no reason to continue as an operating entity. If it were to liquidate and end business immediately, the owners would likely achieve a tidy profit. If not, management will waste whatever value currently exists in its operating assets. I will explain why I believe it is currently cheap and the risks that exist with this firm. I believe this is a classic "workout" situation in which management will have to take decisive action to achieve any profits on this investment. If management continues what they are doing, the investment will likely be worthless.

UUU's alarms are manufactured in China through a joint venture called Eyston Company Limited shared with a Hong-Kong based company. The joint venture is privately owned between the two firms on a 50/50 basis. This joint venture generates around 60% of its sales by UUU's purchases- UUU then imports the alarms to the U.S. where they are resold. Along with UUU, the joint venture firm also is generating losses, with losses of over $1.5 million for the past two years and growing. The losses of the joint venture are included in the net income figures of UUU. UUU's operating loss of approximately -$1 million in 2017 excludes it, and then approximately -$1 million is included as a loss from investment in the joint venture, to sum to a total net loss for UUU in 2017 of around -$2 million.

UUU currently has a market capitalization of about $3.93 million versus a net asset value of $13.84 million, for a P/B of 28%. Let's take a look at the composition of those assets as of 6/30/2017 in the first chart below.

UUU has total liabilities on the books of $4,568,085. We can see here that over half of the asset value comes from the investment in the Hong Kong Joint Venture. To understand how they derive that $10.5m for the joint venture, see the second chart below.

The figures above in the second chart are the basic financials of the joint venture according to UUU's SEC Filings. If these numbers can be trusted, the joint venture has an equity of about $21.3m- split that in half and we get the $10.5m asset value for the joint venture on UUU's books. Half of the joint venture's equity value comes from current assets.

It is of course, impossible to determine the proper value of equity from the basic figures above, but if we use the current asset value as a rough estimate, the joint venture should have a liquidation value of about $9.7m. In liquidation, half of that would accrue to UUU, and so they would receive $4.85m or so. UUU's current asset value is about $3.2m (the JV investment is not included in this). We can then say that if the joint venture were to liquidate, UUU would receive $4.85 million, and if UUU liquidates, they would receive another $3.2 million from their current assets, and so UUU would receive a total of $8 million or so after a full liquidation of both UUU and the joint venture. This would deliver a total return of about 100% if stock is purchased at a market cap of around $4m. The company could also simply sell itself to one of its competitors for a reasonable return.

The problem is that given its operating losses and the losses of its joint venture, UUU would have to take action immediately to create a decent return. If management keeps selling smoke alarms at a loss, the equity value will continue to decrease. So what are management's plans? See here from the "Management Plan" section of both the latest annual report and 10Q:

"The Company has a history of sales that are insufficient to generate profitable operations and has limited sources of financing. Management’s plan in response to these conditions includes increasing sales resulting from the delivery of the Company’s new line of sealed battery safety alarms, and seeking additional financing on our existing credit facility. These plans are in effect and approved by management. The Company has seen positive results on this plan during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 and through June 30, 2017 due to the increased sales of certain of its sealed battery products and management expects this growth to continue going forward."

"We anticipate that the introduction of our complete line of sealed smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will result in increased sales. These sealed products will compete on price and functionality with similar products offered by our larger competitors. While we believe there will be market acceptance of our new products we cannot be assured of this. Should our products not achieve the level of acceptance we anticipate this will have a significant impact on our future operations and potentially impact our ability to continue operations."

Stated simply, they will continue to burn cash to develop undifferentiated products, which their larger and well-capitalized competitors already sell. Frankly, this is just institutional imperative and preservation nonsense that leads to wasted capital and poor results for the owners of the firm. Going back to 2001, the firm has experienced inconsistent results and a history of good years followed by bad. Unfortunately, capital will never be wisely put to use in the operations of this firm given the nature of the business.

Outside financial institutions hold about 10% of the shares combined. This includes firms such as Raymond James and Renaissance Technologies - I am unsure why they own the firm but on net they have been purchasing shares over the past year. Inside executives own about 11% of the shares combined. A separate outside financial firm called Lenox Financial Services owns 32% of the shares. I have not found any information regarding the structure of common stock or if there are different classes with different rights, but that is a potential risk.

Unless one has substantial capital and can gain sufficient ownership to influence management and or attain control, I believe this company would be a poor investment. If however, someone can attain a substantial stake, there are three main risks:

1. The financials may not be accurate. UUU has a history of delayed filings and I do not know whether their financials can be trusted.

2. There may be some group of inside investors that together can keep control. I do not know if Lenox has a relationship with any of the insiders but if so, this would be an issue.

3. Management will keep doing what they are doing in order to retain their salaries and jobs. It is possible that without a controlling stake they will refuse to change anything and keep putting capital into new smoke alarms.

The only way this could be a decent investment without a change in management action is if the firm becomes profitable again. This seems highly unlikely, but it is not impossible.

Going back to 2011, contributors on Seeking Alpha have discussed why UUU is cheap. They underestimated the importance of corporate governance in value creation and returns for owners. The executives now exhibit a strong institutional imperative and willingness to accept continuing losses. It may have been cheap on a net asset basis, and it still is, but I do not believe this firm can mean-revert without a management workout. It will require a shake-up from outside investors - otherwise I contend that the stock price will continue to decline as equity declines and operating losses mount.

For the average investor, this is almost certainly a poor investment. For someone with enough capital and know-how to liquidate quickly, it may be worth the trouble if the financials can be verified.