AT&T's (T) CEO Randall Stephenson Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Brokers Conference

September 12, 2017 8:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Randall Stephenson - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

Okay. We are starting, just one minute. Hi. If everyone will go ahead and take their seats, we're going to go ahead and get started here. Thanks everyone so much for showing up. This is our 26th Communacopia. I am Brett Feldman. I am the telecom and cable analyst here for Goldman Sachs. And it's great to once again begin the conference with Randall Stephenson, the Chairman and CEO of AT&T. Randall, thanks for being here, and I think you have an opening remark you need to make.

Randall Stephenson

Yes, thank you, Brett. First, I would just like to call your attention to the Safe Harbor statement. It should be up on the screen I assume. Some of my comments may contain forward looking comments. And those are subject to change, and you can get details out on our Web site.

Now, I would also just take a real brief moment. Irma and Harvey have been rather catastrophic events down in the south of the United States, and lot of people have been affected and hurt by this. In AT&T, we have a lot of people that are down there doing amazing work trying to restore service. And so, just thoughts and prays with all these folks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

Thank you. Let's just jump into it, you know, if we look at what you've been on the M&A standpoint, the acquisition of DIRECTV, the pending acquisition of Time Warner, you have really evolved the company's business mix and asset mix. So, before we sort of dig into all of that, maybe at a high level, can you just talk about how you see this industry evolving and how you position AT&T to continue drive shareholder value [indiscernible]?

Randall Stephenson

Sure. It's interesting, because we are -- we kind of completed the merger planning process, and we have an elaborate process we through when we do a big acquisition. And so, you do a deal, you do due diligence, you come out and you announce the deal. And then, you engage in integration planning and merger planning. And so, coming out of the merger planning, I would have to say that we are sitting a place where [ph] the logic -- the deal logic is more compelling today than it was we came out and announced the deal. And it's -- what's really interesting is how it's playing out. And it's what we expected, but it's really playing out, and to give a [ph] detail, that the value accretion -- the value generation from putting a big distribution company, which is why I think we are going to see more and more of this industry, but a big distribution company, AT&T our communications business with a media company results in significant value accretion to the media company, and that's the part that a lot of people miss.

And this value accretion comes from taking an incredibly rich trove of data that exist in these communication companies, and taking advantage of that in the media company, and this data is all centered around viewership data. And we have some amazing viewership data. When you have the largest Pay-TV business in the U.S., and you have a mobile business where people are streaming media continually on their mobile devices, you have data at the device level and you have it at the location level, and that's the data that's being put to work. So, we have good insights into what our customers are watching, what device they are watching, which set-top-box are they watching content, which -- are they watching on their smartphone, their tablet, or their PC? And using that data into the media company. Now the use case, no surprise for a media company in terms of taking advantage of that data is advertising. And this is where we're getting really excited about the opportunity here, because the advertising opportunity we think is significant, and it requires you to conceive a building that capability within the media company that mirrors, or has the same capabilities for advertisers they get in the digital side of the house.

And so, this is what's happening where we are building an advertising capability that gives the same degree of targeting using this viewership data that an advertiser can get on the digital side, targeting a programmatic capability that allows them to build a comprehensive campaign on a very targeted basis with complete measurement of what advertising is being delivered, and there is an element that we can do in the world of premium video that's hard to do in digital, and it's a friction point and even a sore point for lot of advertisers, and that is you can do this with transparency in the world of premium video. Meaning, you can determine if you are an advertiser where your brand shows up. You can control where your brand shows up. It won't appear next to content that you find objectionable and you did not attempt [ph] for it to appear next to. And so, we are building this advertising capability that is really -- where we are getting very energized by that we will be taken advantage of by the media company.

I'll give you orders of magnitude in terms of how this plays out, and these are kind of interesting and important data points. Within AT&T and DIRECTV, we have an inventory of advertising that we sell every year, about 200 billion impressions that we sell every year. Time Warner has 750 billion impressions that they sell every year predominantly through Turner networks. So, you put the two together, it's about 1 trillion impressions per year that will be taken to market with the advertising community. In AT&T, the portion that we have the 200 billion impressions that we take to market, we use a lot of this addressable capability. We are very early on in our technology development. But early on, we are selling that addressable advertising within AT&T at a factor of two to three times what a company like Time Warner is able to yet. So, using this data, can Time Warner begin to get yields that begin to look like what we are seeing in DIRECTV and in AT&T? That's a sizeable number. And it's a very, very sizeable opportunity. And so, this is something we're going after very aggressively. You've probably seen that we announced we have done some hiring. We went out and hired a gentleman named Brian Lesser right here in New York. He is in GroupM. He is going to be coming over to head this. He is probably one of the best ad tech executives I know. He has stood up technology like this within WPP. He has a business model up and running. He will come over and head this up for AT&T. And we're pretty excited about the opportunity.

Now -- so, it's obvious that you can accrue value to a media company by taking advantage of this data that exists. How you can you improve value back into the communication company? And interestingly, it's the same model if you can generate advertising revenues with these kinds of yields in your communication company, that's a very powerful weapon in the marketplace for competing for consumers. If you can get an extra $10 per subscriber of advertising revenues through this model, that's $10 of revenue you can use in the marketplace to discount to the consumer to take share and drive down churn. And those of you in this room who know the communication industry, a fraction of a percentage of improvement in churn and market share has a big multiplier in these businesses. And so, you put it all together, we are creating a media and communications telecom and technology company that we think is going to be really, really unique. And I think this is a trend in terms of industry that you are going to see more of.

Brett Feldman

Any specific ideas, again, if you think about the actual Time Warner properties whether it's the cable networks or HBO, things you think you can specifically do differently once you have them inside your innovative business? And then I guess the follow-up to that is just as important what's not going to change, what talent of that company, how do you assure they will be able to continue to do what they are doing?

Randall Stephenson

Yes, it's really good point, what's not going to change. Look, we -- I know very little about running a media company, I've stayed in a lot and I've visited with lot of the folks, but running a media company and an entertainment business is very different than running a communications company. We're going to run Time Warner as a separate subsidiary of AT&T, self-contained, the key objective is going to be how can we get this data made available to Time Warner and take advantage of? But it's really critical that we run this as a separate and independent company.

Now, there are things that I think Time Warner would tell you they would like to do that they've not been able to execute on thus far, or some desire to invest in more content. You look at HBO, and the investment they're making in premium content. The ability to take advantage of some of the things I've talked about and reinvest those yields into more content spend, I think it's important. The ability in Time Warner to go on a more aggressive pace direct to consumer, I think it's really importantly. You have an amazing brand like HBO, and you have some amazing brands in Turner's TNT & TBS, what is the strategy for going direct to consumer with this content and really leveraging that at much greater scale than what they've been able to do so far today? So I think you're going to see a more aggressive push on advertising, which then you use to reinvest more into content and so investing in content, and then direct to consumer model, is we think is going to very, very important.

Brett Feldman

There is a line of investment right now in original content, including Amazon and Netflix, so you are talking about investing in content, how do you think about original content that you are creating, purchasing rights like sports rights, and making sure that while you are spending that money, you are still growing up margins and earnings from the business?

Randall Stephenson

So, we have a very strong bias in terms of owning the intellectual property rights, and using the intellectual property rights within our own properties. And so, just -- creating a lot of great content, developing a lot of great content, and then just licensing it out is probably not that interesting to us in the long run, but taking our content rights and distributing it broadly, you know, selling it to other distributors, making sure HBO is deeply penetrated across all of the cable businesses around the OTT models, the virtual MVPDs, broad distribution to all the MVPDs, we think is really, really important, but maintaining the ownership of the intellectual property. We have a much higher level of interest in owning creative, unique content than just renting content like sports content. You just have a lot more flexibility to build brands, to build penetration, and so forth. So, continuing to invest aggressively and even stepping up our investment in premium content is going to be as priority for us.

Brett Feldman

Before we move on, we've seen headlines that you're talking to the DoJ, it seems like there is still a few issues that needs to be ironed out in Brazil, where you are in this process, and are you still confident that you can close this deal by the end of the year?

Randall Stephenson

Yes. So it's going through its normal course, and so far no surprises, I mean there are active discussions going on, and we still expect that we'll come to closure with the Department of Justice by year end and close the transaction in year -- Brazilian, they are somewhat following in the wake of the United States review, but there is a review going on there and that seems to be progressing as well. So, we feel very comfortable we'll get it done by year end.

Brett Feldman

I want to [indiscernible] your Business Solutions segment, which is $70 billion year business, its easy headwinds like anyone else, and this is part of your business that tends to be most exposed to the economy. And so, I kind of have a two-part question; first, can you just give us your view on what the macro environment is, like, where do you're seeing tailwinds and headwinds, and I know where you're going to go, this is my second part, you've talked a lot about [indiscernible] as being the key economic stimulus, you know, what would you like to see, what do you think the benefit would be to the economy and how would you actually change your behavior of the company if it actually gets done?

Randall Stephenson

Yes, so we have a very unique business, serving business customers, and as Brett said, it's a $70 billion dollars a year business. And comprehensive solution says whether it's virtually private networking, mobility, Internet of Things, connectivity, I mean it's a very robust and large business; this business, its growth trajectory matches business investment. As you see business investment pick up, you see this business pick up. And when you have an environment, where business investment as a percentage of our economy continues to run at about the lowest level we've seen since World War II, it's kind of hard to get growth traction in this side of the house, and that's -- this is one of the reasons we are very, very aggressive on pushing for corporate tax reform. I just -- I know of nothing that will get that investment trend turned; low investment can only turn I believe when they -- the only trigger that can move it in a short period of time is tax reform, and when you are taxing profits on business investment at the highest level in the OECD, it's just logical, you're getting lower investment than anywhere in the OECD as a percentage of the economy.

And so we're very, very active in pushing for tax reform, because to the extent that you can get a much lower corporate rate, we are absolutely convinced that you are going to get a byproduct in terms of higher investment, and thereby higher economic growth. And a percentage point of GDP growth at AT&T is significant. And so, we're pushing aggressively to see if we can get to help push along an effort to get the tax rate lowered, you know, we're looking at a 35% to 40% tax rate we throw in state and everything else, that's just not competitive. When you're a business around the world looking to invest and your profits are going to be taxed at that rate versus in Europe on average 20%, it's -- you just kind of start out penalized before you even get started.

And so, can tax reform get done? If it can't it's a crying shame. It's really a crying shame that we sit in a situation where you would be hard-pressed to identify somebody in Washington in the House or the Senate, who doesn't believe that we need to restructure the corporate tax code that these rates need to come down to competitive levels. You have an administration that is firmly positioned themselves as needing to make this happen. In fact, they're positioning at 15% rate as their target. If we cannot by year end come to a place where we have dropped the corporate rate and done it in a way that can be paid for, it will be a shame, and it will be an indictment on a lot of others in business leadership as well as political leadership.

Brett Feldman

And then, what do you do differently if you get it?

Randall Stephenson

We would invest more. We -- no secret, we're the largest investor in the United States of America. We have invested for the last five years at a pace that no other public company has invested. If we got tax reform, and I'm talking to rates between 20% and 25%, you would see AT&T's deposit [ph] investment up, and AT&T is not alone, I am convinced you would see all other companies that invest in United States step their capital investment up, but it'd just be logical to do such.

Brett Feldman

I want to talk a little bit about FirstNet also. So you've been granted the FirstNet contract at the 25-year deal, you're getting 20 megahertz of spectrum, you're getting money, and yes, Verizon has commented that we know we can actually do the exact same thing. Can you walk us through what you're accomplishing for AT&T by having won that agreement? And then if you could just help us understand what makes you unique as the FirstNet vendor as you go into the market and trying to win share?

Randall Stephenson

Sure. So, if you're not familiar with FirstNet, this is an initiative the government put in place following 9/11, and they basically put out a bid for a company to build a nationwide network, wireless network for the first responder community. Take a look at Hurricane Irma down in Florida and what's going on. And basically what the government did is said here is a block of spectrum, wireless airwaves that the winner of this bid will get unlimited access and usage of these airwaves. And you can use them not just for FirstNet, but you can use these airwaves for commercial purposes if the FirstNet community is not using them, but you have to have what we call a ruthless preemption capability; meaning; a Hurricane Irma happens, you clear the airwaves and that network is used just for the first responders.

And so at AT&T, we went after this very aggressively, and we made a very aggressive bid, and we were awarded this FirstNet bid by the government. The requirements of the bid are that you build destination-wide network and that you build a wireless network and you fill in the white zones, the areas of United States where there is not good coverage, you fill that in, and you harden these networks, think of bunkering in Florida, where -- and think of redundant perpetual backup power in a place like Florida today, because of Irma 25% of our sales sites are down, virtually all of that is because of lack of power. We can't get people in to fuel generators, because the roads are not open. So, think about a hardened network, where you don't have this kind of situation occur, even in the most significant disasters like we are seeing with Irma. And this network requires you to build this -- a core, a core network, an IP network that all of this -- that handles all of this traffic, and this is what allows ruthless preemption.

Now the government said, whoever wins, you go out and you make a bid to all of the states and territories under the government purview, the U.S. government purview, and those states had until basically year end this year to either opt-in or opt-out of FirstNet. So far the opt-ins are happening at a very brisk pace. So I think 20 states have already opted in, and we are very early in the process. And when states opt-in, we begin building, we begin building this network, and what's interesting about this -- the first $6.5 billion of this build is reimbursed to AT&T. So bottom line, the government is financing or paying for AT&T to build this core network, while we are up on the sale sites, this is an interesting point. We have 60 megahertz of spectrum that we have acquired over the last few years that you want to turn all of this up, you have to climb every sale site to turn all this spectrum up, but while we are on the sale site to build FirstNet, we are turning on all of the spectrum, lighting it all up. And so, we are creating a very dense spectrum portfolio that is fully lighted on our network, a very robust network, backup power and so forth. This will be done over the next two or three years, it's a very exciting opportunity.

Now, there are other companies that obviously would like to take a position in this, we AT&T in the first responder community have very low market share. And so, we view this as a nice opportunity for us to take share in terms of the selling services into the municipalities to police forces, the fire stations, the fire departments, and EMS around the country. Other companies are saying, "Well, we'd like to participate in that too," and so there is a process that they have to go through to get states up out or to provide those services to them. The network has to be fully interoperable with the AT&T core, fully interoperable, so that a fire department that is in Oklahoma responds to an emergency in Texas for whatever reason, these networks, the devices, the capabilities all need to be interoperable between all of these agencies. And so, the companies that come in and want to participate, they are obviously welcome and free to do that, but they are going to have to be interoperable at all levels with AT&T. And their services are going to have to operate within this spectrum band that the government granted to us, we can call it the Band 14. And so, there is a lot of complexity in terms of how somebody else would come in and compete here. We like where we are in this process. We think we are in a very good position, first of all, to get the network build, and second of all, then to take significant share in this municipality and state first responder communities.

Brett Feldman

A little bit time on the video market, you are the number one provider [indiscernible] the DIRECTV and U-verse [indiscernible] business, you also had one of the fastest growing platforms for streaming in DIRECTV Now. There has been a lot of focus very recently on the health of the business today, the video market today. Can you talk about what the current competitive backdrop is like? How you feel your current position is and what you are doing to make sure that you can maintain a good trajectory in the business over the near to medium term as we sort of pivot in the core-cutting and then we could talk a bit about some of the future?

Randall Stephenson

Sure. Yes, it's no surprise that traditional linear TV is in decline, and the industry has been losing subscribers pretty steadily over the last few quarters. A lot of people can gesture why that is, you know, core cutting, and core shaving. It's over-the-top plays, it's Netflix, but at the end of the day, it's not really complicated. When the average revenue per video subscribers well over a $100, it's a price issue, content cost continue to escalate, prices on the cable bundle continues to go up, and so people are opting out of the cable bundle. And when you look at who it is that is opting out, it's 20 million households that have opted out of the cable bundle. And they tend to be younger, they tend to be lower-income, and they tend to be millennial and which means they tend to live in apartment complexes in the use and so forth. And so, that's where you are seeing this happen, it's very easy to see it and it's very easy to know where and why it's happening.

And so, we ask ourselves, "Look, what is the solution for that part of the demography that is opting out of the traditional cable bundle?" And we concluded early on that, look, you need what I would call a wireless-centric approach to that market [indiscernible] MDUs. And so, as soon as we close DIRECTV, we went to work getting the rights for all the content in DIRECTV to deliver to the mobile device, it was the main benefit that came with DIRECTV, because all of a sudden we had a negotiating position, we were able to get these rights in very short order. Within a year after closing DIRECTV, we were standing up what you referred to as DIRECTV Now. This is not a $115 bundle with content. This is a $30 to $60 bundle with content. It is global-centric, but it integrates with your Apple TV, your Amazon Fire, so you can cast the content onto your TV in your apartment, you can watch it on your tablet, you can watch it on your smartphone. In fact, if you are an AT&T unlimited customer, you can get this for $10, add it on to your mobile service. And so, here is a much lower price bundle of content that is well-integrated with our wireless services, and it's created a very unique -- and I think a very compelling value proposition in the market for that demography, and it's doing quite well. I mean, we are very, very early on, the platform is really performing well now, it's stabilizing, churn rates are coming under control, and the end of second quarter we reported we had half-a-million subscribers, and it continues to grow nicely.

Now, you still are going to have an issue of market, this $115 million, $120 million a month bundle. And what can you do to kind of help you get that price point down to keep the business from just bleeding off just from -- you know, pricing of sales out of the market? And to get that, you know, the content cost are probably going to be what the content cost, although we will continue to do some things with the bundle, can we take out content that's not needed in the bundle, but the customer doesn't watch, people watch on average 12 to 15 channels in their home. What can you do to really fine the bundle, so you can keep the cost in line, but there are also some things that you can do to get the cost to delivering the service down and continue to release some of these pricing pressures? DIRECTV Now, that I just told you, about wireless-centric approach, it's a software-based solution for -- let's call it a Cable TV for lack of a better term, just to be descriptive about it, that is going to be the platform for how we deliver all video in the future, software-centric.

We will be ambivalent as to whose broadband, the television service reverses [ph], and so, a software-based platform, we are delivering that will not require a satellite dish on the roof, and a very thin client in the home, rather than a big set-top-box, a big birth of set-top-box, a very thin client, and all the DVR and all the replay capabilities will be largely cloud-based. And so, we are developing this very, very quickly, taking DIRECTV Now and leveraging it into a scalable platform that goes into the home as the primary service. We are launching a beta of this in the fourth quarter of this year. And you will see us begin to roll the service out as we get into 2018. And we are actually really excited about this, because you suddenly take the customer acquisition costs of somebody having traditional video service in their home, you take that installation cost down dramatically, and again, you can begin to work the yields for the customer without destroying margins.

Brett Feldman

How do you think about passing that through as a benefit to the consumers? And if you have a lower upfront cost to secure them, if you are charging them a $115 a month right now for the satellite product, where do you think that pricing for extreme product?

Randall Stephenson

You know, we haven't talked publicly about where we would envision the pricing go, but what we know is between refining the bundle of content and customer acquisition costs, we know which direction it has to go. We have to work this down over time. And I believe that we can get the price point to the right place. This is a business that still has a lot of legs, and particularly if you can get the advertising model refined as we were talking about here, we think the media companies are the main beneficiaries of this. That's the traditional bundle in a very different form has a long life for many years to come, and it will arrange everywhere from the small bundle that is global-centric, up to a premium bundle that serves multiple rooms in a household and a big bundle of contents that will in a kind of spectrum [indiscernible] in between. And I think that's going to be the exciting part for all this business to meet those needs of the consumer across the entire spectrum.

Brett Feldman

You see that product as being able to support if the consumer wanted it what is essentially similar to what the full featured satellite product has today including some of the premium concept like SUNDAY TICKET?

Randall Stephenson

Oh, yes, ultimately without a doubt. In fact, even including 4K ultra high definition TV is on the roadmap for doing this. And so, yes, it will be a full spectrum of services that we think we can ultimately provision on this platform.

Brett Feldman

So you talked about the importance of combining video and wireless. So I am going to spend a little bit time talking about wireless business as it is today. You've done a lot to sort of change the way to go to market. You don't do subsidies anymore. You're very successful at pivoting away from that. You've now brought unlimited available to the entire base. And it does look like you are starting to see some of the fruits of the labor. If we look at churn in the most recent quarter, it's all time low.

Can you talk a little bit about how you think about running the mobile app desk as you move forward from here? You have cable operators coming into this space. So it certainly feels like it's going to get more competitive and not less competitive. Is this still a platform where we see the opportunity for growth? Or do you increasingly think about this as a source of cash flow and profits for the company?

Randall Stephenson

It better be both, right. I do think there is growth left in this. What you are seeing us do, Brett, over the last couple of years, John Stankey and his team that has been running the mobility and the entertainment group for the last couple years, have done a really good job of locking down the base. And they have locked down the base through a lot of efforts that you've already articulated, and getting the pricing equation optimized, but more than anything beginning an effort to differentiate us by virtue of multi-product households.

So if you are an household and you have our wireless, there is an all out push to make sure that you have one of our video products as well whether it's our premium DIRECTV product or DIRECTV NOW. And there's been an incredible push to make this reality since we closed DIRECTV. And the success we are having has been really, really good. The number of people that walk into one of our stores and add wireless service, the percentage of those that add some form of video into the household is really high.

I don't think we've give it publicly yet. But it's a significant number. And, by the same token, we are starting to have really good success of the DIRECTV base adopting our wireless service. And the whole point of this is multi-product households churn dramatically lower than single product households. And the lifetime values are obviously far greater for those kind of customers as well. What's been the byproduct of this? You saw it last quarter, we had record low churn. Locking down the customer base has really happened.

Our churn is at record low levels in our mobility business. And as a result, you know what happens when you drive churn down in mobility business, profitability jumps. And we're having record margins of service. EBITDA margins are over 50%. And overall EBITDA margins, 41.8% I think it was in the mobility business. So that play is working and the market is responding really, really well to it. The market likes multiple products and the ability to integrate. So if you have AT&T mobility and DIRECTV, you can transfer that content. It's very easy to do. Take that content from the TV to the mobile device, to the tablet. And customers are engaging in this.

They are engaging at a very high level. In fact, the engagement is so important that we made it a part of our executive compensation. That me measure manically how our customers are engaging with the video product on their mobile device. And the numbers are very, very impressive. Mobile traffic is exploding in terms of the amount of video being consumed of DIRECTV content. So that play is working. So now, we have locked down the customer base. And we feel really good about that.

Now the next iteration of this is now you've got churn at a really stable level. How do you begin to take share? And so, this is what you'll begin to see us do as we move forward from here. John Donovan has assumed responsibility for the communications company. And they are putting in place plans now for do we take advantage of this multi-product capability premium content and a ownership position in premium content to really begin to influence market share and begin to move to share needle. And so, you'll see us moving to an aggressive acquisition mode now. We're looking forward to that and get the wireless business not only stable but growing.

Brett Feldman

Where do you see the opportunity to take share from? You obviously have a very large market share already, particularly at the high end of base. But where you think you are underpenetrated in?

Randall Stephenson

Brett, we announced this morning, I don't know if it's hit the wire yet. I'll announce if it hasn't. But we announced that if you're an AT&T Choice customer, which is our lower unlimited customer where it's a little bit of a lower speed, where we get customers in at a much lower price point. If you're one of those customers, HBO is included in the package. And the ability to add no DIRECTV for $10, you can see where this is going. This is how we move down market and to get into some of the less effluent demographics in the marketplace.

By doing HBO free and to plans that tend to target that demographic, directing DIRECTV NOW towards those as well. And so there is more to come. In fact after we close the Time Warner deal, we have some stuff queued up, but I think it's going to be very interesting for that end of the market as well. It's going to be very low priced type offering that bundles nice package of content with the current activity as well.

Brett Feldman

If we go back and think about what we're discussing with video before, some of the other large video providers have noted how competitive the market become. They cited some price points that they thought were bit uneconomical. But I think the right way of interpreting what you're doing when we see a $10 DIRECTV NOW is that you're pricing that relative to the price of the content.

You are pricing that relative to what that does to the lifetime value that bundle customer? Is that the right way thinking about it? I mean it's not a rational that you get this basis point of churn improvement.

Randall Stephenson

Yes, so you articulated very well. The lifetime value of that is really significant. And if you drive churn down in the mobile environment, the benefit of that is dramatic. It's significant. Add to that, if you have conviction that the data that's been generated on a DIRECTV NOW subscription with a mobile device is valuable. We actually believe that data is quite valuable, and can you begin to monetize advertising revenues off of DIRECTV NOW at a much higher level, then you see a multiplier effect. You drive churn down. You drive customer satisfaction up. And you drive an advertising revenue stream that we think is going to be very valuable over time.

So there is a synergistic value that goes with all of this. And I'll tell you what you should expect over the next couple of years is that AT&T we have placed a high value on this data and the ability to monetize that data through additional advertising revenue stream which will allow us to be very aggressive on how we price our subscription services in the marketplace. And so, that is the play we will be running aggressively over the next couple of years.

Brett Feldman

And so just to make sure I heard that right, you are essentially saying that as you have success in monetizing and advertising, you can actually take down subscription prices and grow your business by growing share. That is the point here.

Randall Stephenson

It gives you another lever use in the marketplace in terms of how you price your services.

Brett Feldman

So you can considerably have the most premium offers in the market and potentially at the lowest price points and maybe the highest ARPU if you include what you're getting for advertising, would that be the Nirvana?

Randall Stephenson

No, Nirvana would be high ARPUs plus high advertising, Brett. But being realistic in a very very competitive environment, you'll probably compete some of the advertising revenue away to ensure you are taking share and giving to consumer at lower price and lower churn.

Brett Feldman

And so you sort of thinking about this, you are basically saying there is a new way you can monetize your network. It's not just network traffic, but there is intelligence in the network. And you can monetize that intelligence. So let's spend a little bit of time talking about the network itself. You are making some pretty big investments there.

You are shrinking fiber to something like 13 million customer location. You're doing the first net build out which you talked about earlier. You've got a network virtualization initiative under way. Ultimately where are you trying to get your network? What is that you need to be able to do for you in terms of product delivery, and also in terms of cost efficiency?

Randall Stephenson

I think of the bogie -- or anybody who is delivering network services to the consumer or the business, the bogie has to be 1 gig speeds. And I mean 1 gig speeds whether it's fiber to the home or 1 gig speeds on a smartphone that has to be the bogie. And so, we're on a trajectory with our network evolution, LTE evolution that continues to move us towards that destination.

And we're using multiple technological architectures to get there, but obviously LTE there are LTE derivatives, LTEA and LTE-LA and so forth. With MIMO and so forth that take us down a path like in Austin where we have deployed this technology and we are getting 750 meg type speeds on our existing network in Austin. You are going to see us deploy that broadly over the next year or two. You're also seeing us invest aggressively as you said in deploying fiber, fiber-to-the home, fiber-to-businesses, and fiber to all the sale sites. And as we move into a world of 5G, fifth-generation networks, it's going to be operating at millimeter wave spectrum that we secured a nice footprint of this millimeter high frequency spectrum with high bandwidth, the ability to get incredible speeds, we have secured that. You'll see us begin building that out in end of 2018 timeframe. And so, this is how over the next few years you get 1 gig speeds ubiquitously. That is our target. We need 1 gig speeds. There will be used cases that drive the first deployments of this. Used cases for 5G, the most logical one that comes to mind are those that have really low latency requirements. It's one thing to have fast networks, that's great, you need this gig speed. But the other thing you need is really low latency like sub 10 millisecond latency. What applications and uses have those kinds of low latency requirements? Think autonomous cars, think drones, these are the kind of applications that have really low latency requirements.

And so, our network evolution is not just getting faster speeds than our mobile networks. That's critical. It's not just getting lower latency. That's critical. We got to get the latency out of the entire network. So, think about autonomous cars, where you'd have live maps and maps that are being updated in the cloud, you cannot have a centralized cloud infrastructure hundreds of miles away and have autonomous cars. That cloud has to be distributed. I love our position of being able to have the distributed cloud. Our software-defined networking makes us possible. But literally you have distributed cloud, distributed compute architecture, where you have it at every sale site, think 70,000 sale sites at every node, at every central office, multiple distribution points, where you can get the content as close to the autonomous car or whatever application you're thinking as humanly possible. That's what's required to get to this sub 10 millisecond speeds, so that you have what is from a human standpoint and a reality standpoint, instantaneous communication. We do not want an autonomous car that has 25 to 30 millisecond type latency. That's an accident. Those are safety issues. And so, all of this is critical to get these used cases that we all think about virtual reality and augmented reality will require these kinds of low latency requirements. And so, we're building this infrastructure now that we have the capital lined up behind it, we will be going aggressively, the standards, we've been working the standards aggressively. We think it's really important that we have global standards around this technology, and we're very, very close to having that done. And so, I look forward to bringing some of these services online 2018.

Brett Feldman

And do you think you can get there at $22 billion CapEx run rate?

Randall Stephenson

Yes, if -- I'll say it again, if we see tax reform, 20% to 25% of tax rate on corporations, you would see us step that up and see if we can accelerate these builds even faster.

Brett Feldman

Okay. So, when a deal closes, you're going to have -- sitting there with that $180 billion of debt that's more debt than any non-financial corporation in the world, how do you think about the way you're going to prioritize your cash generation after the deal closes in terms of reinvesting the business, paying the dividend, and then ultimately paying down that debt?

Randall Stephenson

How do I think about? I think about it endlessly. And you just went through the priorities. When we did this deal, the Time Warner deal, and we were going to assume their debt and some other debt to get the deal done. We said we would only do this deal if we could fit it within a box, a fairly neat box, and that was, could you do a deal that was EPS accretive, that was free cash flow accretive, that actually showed up, not weakened to your dividend coverage ratios, and it kept you firmly within the credit qualities that we think we need to operate, BBB type credit qualities, and we spent a lot of time with it and got ourselves very, very comfortable; yes, we can structure the transaction that sits in that range.

We're going to push our debt to EBITDA ratios up higher than what we're traditionally accustomed to. But the cash flow generation capabilities of the businesses together are really, really strong. And so, you will see us paying that debt down fairly aggressively with the available free cash flow that comes off the business over the next few years. That's a high priority. You will also -- we have a lot of assets, so every year you see us monetizing a number of assets that strategically don't fit and aren't in the long term game plan of the business, you will see us monetizing assets this year and next year as well. Those proceeds will obviously go to debt pay down.

But, so step the debt pay down side for a moment, priority number one in this business is continuing to invest. This is an industry that you better be a top tier investor, top tier investors don't do well in this industry. And so, we will be continuing to push the envelope in terms of technological deployment and capabilities, 5G and so forth, Internet of Things, we will be investing, continue to invest aggressively there, and as you said, $22 billion is probably a range that we can sustain for a long period of time.

The second is, our owners expect the cash return, the dividend return, and we are committed to that. We've been a public company for over 30 years. We've increased that dividend every single year. And so, we are committed to the dividend. We think that's very, very important. But then the third use of cash obviously will be the debt pay down. So, those are kind of the priorities that I think through the next three years.

Brett Feldman

Where you want to be from a leverage standpoint before you start thinking about rebalancing that?

Randall Stephenson

My CFO and I have difference of opinion here, as you might guess. I think a BBB+ rating is a very good place for a company of our size and scale and our cash profile and cash characteristic. So I'm comfortable there. And we think we can continue to shore up the balance sheet to keep us there for foreseeable future.

Brett Feldman

Okay. All right, I think I have time for one last question here, when you come back here next year, nine to ten months into the integration of Time Warner, what will you hope to have accomplished by then and maybe more importantly what are going to be the next key growth opportunities you will be thinking about as you look into 2019?

Randall Stephenson

So, nine to ten months from now, Brian Lesser, the gentlemen that we are hiring that will be showing up this month, I expect him to have some significant key elements of this data platform stood up, the ad technology. And I -- he won't be finished, all right, this is going to be a 12 to 24-month build project, but there are some elements of ad tech that we can standup. As we've seen on the AT&T DIRECTV side, you get some core elements in place and you can begin to monetize this ad inventory at a much higher yield than what we are accustomed to. If you can just get a slight portion of the turn on networks ad inventory at these higher yields, the payoff is really significant. So, I expect this to be well down the path of standing up this ad technology platform.

I also expect that by this time next year, the executives within Time Warner, who are -- I think is the best of the industry, Richard Plepler, John Martin, and Kevin Tsujihara are really, really good, and they are really, really good at managing very creative talent and so forth. What will be interesting is -- and I have kind of some high expectations on this, it's how an immediate executive can take a look at this data that's available to them and how can it begin to influence their decision-making as a media executive? I don't think data replaces creativity; I don't think Steven Spielberg is replaced by Big Data. I do think an executive in the media industry has an opportunity to think differently and use the data to influence their investment decisions, how much are you willing to pay for certain content, how much are you willing to invest to create certain content because you have this unique data?

So, I think it has the ability to influence the return on investment for a lot of the Time Warner media companies, and I think it's going to be interesting to watch how they take advantage of this and use it. And I also think you are going to see some things, I don't think you will see some things before we are -- fully get out of the first quarter of next year that I think you are going to be intriguing, and that is how can you cross promote a media company's assets in a distribution company's capability? So, 5,000 retail points of presence around the United States, millions of door swings every single month, just this league gets launched into the marketplace by Warner Brothers. Can you envision you walk into an AT&T store and it is Justice League, that it is Wonder Woman, that it is season seven of Game of Thrones, you pick it, that how we can leverage cross promotional opportunities to really drive value again into this media company with our distribution. So, you are going to see a lot of these, and last you are going to see the cost synergies really begin to manifest themselves within the first year.

We don't talk a lot about it. This is not a deal. It's about cost synergy, but you put these two companies together, it's the largest advertising spender I believe in the U.S. If it's not the largest, it's in the top three. And the ability to generate cost synergies out of advertising just by bulk of scale and procurement synergies is pretty mechanical, where we feel really good about that. The overhead redundancies from corporate staffs, those will be largely past that integration effort by this time next year, and then there are some significant synergies, a media company has dramatic networking and IT requirements, people don't appreciate just how much they use technology to distribute content. Not surprisingly, that's not their strong suit. AT&T coming in and taking the network capabilities putting it on the network platform, and then IT -- driving IT cost, there're some sizable cost synergies, all materialized by this time next year. So, all of that is yet to come.

Brett Feldman

All right. We are out of time. Randall, thank you so much for being here.

Randall Stephenson

Thank you, Brett. Take care.

