Outlook For Gas Prices After Hurricane Harvey

The average retail price of gasoline (UGA) in the United States increased 15% from about $2.33 to $2.68 as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Some areas such as the southern states experienced a price spike of about $0.60 per gallon or about 25%. The refineries and pipelines that were affected are in the process of returning to normal production. Although the price of gasoline may remain high for a few weeks with Hurricanes Irma and Jose heading for the U.S., I expect the price to fall from October to December.

Gasoline Supply Outlook

Harvey shutdown about 20% of U.S. refining capacity. The Colonial Pipeline was also operating with reduced capacity as a result of the storm. This squeeze on the supply, led to the price spike. The Colonial Pipeline returned to full capacity on September 3, 2017. Eight of the 20 refineries that were partially or fully shutdown are now operating at normal levels. The others are preparing to come back online soon.

As the supply of gasoline returns to pre-Harvey levels, the price will have more pressure for the downside. The current price of gas is at a 2-year high. This level is likely at the peak for 2017.

The price of gasoline depends on the price of oil. The EIA expects WTI crude oil to average $49 in 2017 and $50 in 2018. This is in line with the range that oil has been trading in for 2017 (between $42 and $55). This relatively stable range will also create stability in the price of gasoline.

Global oil production is expected to increase from 99.34 million barrels per day in Q3 2017 to 99.5 million barrels per day in Q4 2017. This is expected to eventually increase to over 100 million barrels per day during 2018. The increased supply is likely to put downward pressure on the price of oil and gasoline.

Gasoline Demand Outlook

Before Harvey was a factor, EIA.gov called for the price to average $2.37 for the driving season from April through September. With the summer driving season winding down, there is likely to be less demand for gasoline. That should put downward pressure on the price heading into the end of the year.

Demand has been in balance with production during 2017. This is expected to continue in Q4. Global consumption for Q4 is expected to be 99.4 million barrels per day, which is same as the expected production. So, we are likely to see a good supply/demand balance heading into the end of the year.

Gasoline Price Outlook for Q4 2017 and How to Trade It

With the gasoline supply returning to normal levels and with demand decreasing, I think the price of gasoline already hit a peak for the year. The price of gasoline is likely to decrease into the end of the year. The price may remain at these peak levels during September as the remaining refineries return to normal operating levels.

I expect the average price of gasoline to drop about 15% to 20% into the end of the year. That is based on returning to normal production (normal supply). It is also based on the likelihood of the price dropping below the pre-Harvey price levels as the end of the summer driving will reduce demand.

Another strong hurricane hitting the refining area of Texas or another unexpected catalyst could change this outlook.

If you think the price of gasoline will decline into the end of the year, you can short the United States Gasoline Fund ETF [UGA]. You can also consider buying a put option, in anticipation of the price decline. Consider buying the April 2018 $31 strike price put option.

Choosing the April option over January will give you a few extra months in case something in case an unexpected event occurs that would cause the price to rise at the end of the year. If the price of gasoline does decline into the end of the year, consider selling the put in December to lock in your profit.

