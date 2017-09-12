RhythmOne Will Acquire YuMe For $185 Million

The deal is complimentary for RhythmOne and brings demand side software and services to its existing supply side-centric offering.

YuMe has developed a data-driven advertising analytics platform designed to help advertisers maximize their ROI.

RhythmOne has announced a deal to acquire YuMe for $185 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

RhythmOne (OTCPK:BLNKF), the technology-enabled digital media company, has agreed to acquire YuMe (YUME) for $185 million.

YuMe is a data management platform that provides insights and analysis for TV brand advertising campaigns.

YuMe’s platform in video advertising complements the unified marketplace for TV advertisers that RhythmOne is developing.

Target Company

Redwood City, CA-based YuMe was founded in 2004 to provide digital video TV brand advertising solutions. Management is headed by CEO Paul Porrini, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously VP - Deputy General Counsel at Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE).

Below is a brief overview video about YuMe’s TV advertising solutions:

(Source: YouTube)

YuMe's software solution solves brand advertiser’s fragmentation problems, including content fragmentation, screen fragmentation, data fragmentation and technology fragmentation. Yume controls the power of software and data by permitting publishers to embed its software in their properties; YuMe then analyzes data received from the embedded software with machine learning algorithms. Through its service, YuMe delivers TV-scale audiences who are actually paying attention to the advertiser’s video ad.

Other major technology enabled solutions that YuMe provides include Embedded Audience-Aware SDKs, PQI, and Audience Amplifier.

Embedded Audience-Aware SDKs serves to Embed Software and Simplify Fragmentation. PQI, Placement Quality Index, serves to maximizes the opportunity for video ads to be placed within the most relevant places. And Audience Amplifier identifies brand receptive and attentive people in multi-screen digital video at TV scale.

(Source: YuMe)

As a privately held firm, YuMe raised $75 million; past investors include Samsung Ventures, Intel Capital, and Menlo Ventures. It went public on Aug 7, 2013 under NYSE as YUME.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

RhythmOne announced that it will acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of YuMe for a total consideration of approximately $185 million.

RhythmOne will provide approximately one-third in cash and approximately two-thirds in shares.

The Acquisition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2018 and YuMe shareholders will receive $1.70 per share in cash and 7.325 shares of RhythmOne stock.

After the acquisition, RhythmOne’s CEO Ted Hastings will continue to serve as president and CEO of the combined company.

RhythmOne, a UK-based and technology-enabled digital media company, connects online audiences with brands and advertisers. Designed to meet campaign objectives, RhythmOne offers video search solutions that span desktop and mobile video, rich media, display, social and native advertising, and content formats. The acquisition of YuMe provides RhythmOne with a broader platform, greater volume, controlled inventory and demand.

Ted Hastings, CEO of RhythmOne, said of the deal

Acquiring YuMe accelerates RhythmOne’s strategy to build a unified programmatic platform with unique audiences of differentiated quality at scale. Through YuMe, RhythmOne gains access to premium video supply including emerging, high-value connected TV inventory, unique customer insights, cross-screen targeting technology and established demand relationships. We believe this combination will give RhythmOne the resources, relationships

Paul Porrini, CEO of YuMe, added

The future of brand advertising is connected; connecting buyers to premium inventory, connecting screens to deliver unified cross-screen campaigns, connecting campaigns to brand objectives and most importantly, connecting the best technologies to each other to deliver a sum that is greater than its parts.

The acquisition will be a complementary deal for RhythmOne and YuMe as YuMe specializes on the demand side and trading platform while RhythmOne has strong supply side and programmatic platform capabilities.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.