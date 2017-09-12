Ensco-Atwood Arbitrage Update

It seems that whoever was agitated is now on board. What's next?

News had emerged shortly after that some Ensco bondholders did not want the deal to go through.

Since the transaction announcement, the stocks of the two companies had traded in lockstep as expected, until July 11.

Investment Thesis

The M&A arbitrage opportunity between Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Atwood (NYSE:ATW) I highlighted in my recent article, "News Emerges On Ensco-Atwood Deal," has now all but closed. I'm holding my shares in both companies, primarily due to my bullish oil thesis.

Quick Review

I pointed out the followig on July 12 in my article "Is The Ensco/Atwood Deal Falling Apart?":

A nearly 3% price divergence appeared between the stocks of the two companies involved in a seemingly high-probability all-stock transaction, and the move was accompanied with a surge in volume. Does somebody know something? We may find out in the coming days.

On July 17, The Wall Street Journal published an article with the headline "Ensco Bondholders Unhappy With Atwood Oceanics Deal." After that, I pointed out in an earlier article that despite the unusual trading activity, I still expected the deal to go through for the following reasons: 1) concentrated ownership on both sides, 2) all-stock transaction, 3) oil prices bottoming out, and 4) bondholders can't vote for or against the deal.

Many Investors Disagree

It's important to point out there are a combined more than 100 millions shares short on the two companies that disagree with me, and short interest especially in Ensco has recently surged following the transaction announcement:

ATW Short Interest data by YCharts

Just to make sure all of my readers fully understand the risk in going long Ensco and Atwood: The combined short position on these two companies is nearly $700 million vs. the combined market capitalization of approximately $2 billion. Either the shorts or I will be very wrong.

Merger Arbitrage Opportunity Has Disappeared

The following graph illustrates the gap that I earlier pointed out between the stock prices of the two companies, which increased to as high as 8% in early August, and the subsequent closing of it as of yesterday:

ESV data by YCharts

Readers should note that ESV ran a bit higher than ATW this morning, reopening the gap slightly to 1%. I do not believe a 1% potential return justifies taking on the transaction costs, related tax cost, and the risk of the deal falling through. As I've unfortunately found out many times as an investment banker and a buy-side M&A professional, as unlikely as it may seem, there are dozens ways an M&A deal can fall through until everyone signs the dotted line on the 387th version of the final purchase agreement. Investing is about minding the full spectrum of probabilities and placing bets accordingly.

Bottom Line

Investors' previous doubt that the deal will close seem to have all but disappeared. This is also in line with the transaction announcement press release that indicated, "transaction could close as soon as calendar third quarter 2017." Now, only if investors also started agreeing with me that oil is boiling under the surface.

