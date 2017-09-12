TransUnion (TRU) Management Presents at Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Manav Patnaik

All right. Good morning, everybody. We’ll get started here. Thank you for being here. My name is Manav Patnaik, and I’m Barclays’s Business Information Professional Services Analyst. We’re kicking off this morning with TransUnion and we are very happy to have with us Todd Cello, who is newly appointed CFO and as well as Aaron Hoffman, the Head of Investor Relations there. So, thank you both for being here.

Todd, maybe we can start yourself with, you’re obviously new to the public, investors and the analysts, but you’re not new to TransUnion. So maybe if you just give us a bit of background on how long you’ve been there and the various roles you’ve held at TransUnion.

Todd Cello

Yes. So good morning to today and thank for joining us. So, I started with TransUnion in 1997. So, I’ve been with the company for 20 years. Probably worth of interest, just we’ll fast forward to 2005. I was the first business unit CFO for our U.S. IS segment which is TransUnion’s largest. During that role, what we did that was of importance first and foremost was we changed our strategy and go-to-market to focus on vertical markets, up until that point, the company was primarily ran geographically. So, I was very much involved with the tenant of that.

And then also manage the business from a financial perspective, during the financial prices that hit in 2007 and 2008. Into 2009, I moved into the strategy and planning role at TransUnion, really what the focus was at that time is, the business was owned by the Pritzker family in Chicago and they were in a situation where they needed to monetize the asset, which meant to get out. So, we worked on a strategic plan and ultimately what that led to was the sale of 51% of TransUnion’s Madison Dearborn Partners in 2010, which I played a lead roll-on.

The financial crisis kind of settled down a little bit 2010-2011 and Madison Dearborn Partners decided to sell the company at that point. And in 2012, we closed on the sale to Goldman Sachs and Advent, which again I played a lead roll-on on in making that happen.

And I would say from that point on in 2012 forward, it’s really when the transformation of TransUnion took hold. This is where we began to significantly invest in our organic growth initiatives. For the first time in a while, because the company have gone to so many transactions, we had shareholders, who were very eager to invest in us and saw the opportunity and the growth. So, during that time and we focused on innovation as well as select M&A.

So, I was playing a role significant in that time, because I was the person responsible for the planning and analysis. So, these new ideas were in essence come through me, for evaluation and assessment and then ultimately on tracking. That all led to the IPO in 2015, which I played a lead role on and then finally, after doing the IPO, I was moved into our international business as the CFO for the last two years, it’s almost to the date before I move into this role. And then that role really focused on margin improvement for the business, was growing in a nice double-digit pace, but margins weren’t standing, we’ve since corrected that and we also worked on the acquisition of the credit bureau 15 in Colombia which we successfully closed.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. Lot of questions around your experience there. But maybe, before we get into that, if you just turn the 800-pound gorilla in the room. One of your peers obviously had a data breach. Perspective from your end from the competitive side, is this a good thing, is this a bad thing, just some general thoughts there.

Todd Cello

Yes. No, sorry. Thanks for asking the question. Obviously, that’s of interest to everybody here today and rightfully so. So first of all, it’s not, as an industry it’s not a good thing that it happened. So, by no means, is this something that we at TransUnion look at in a favorable way at all. This is something in our day-to-day operations we are concerned about data breaches. This is probably our number one risk. And the fact that it happened to somebody in the industry, obviously is disheartening for us. But it validates the reason why we make the investments that we do in our technology for security purposes. But I think it is important to note at this point in time, we have no reasons to believe based on our investigations and the monitoring that we’ve done, that we’ve been on subject to a similar type of breach. With that being said though, we continue to monitor the situation and we’re working hard towards that.

We make some significant investments into this space. First, we’re always making sure that we have the most recent monitoring tool in place. So, software and technology that goes with it. On top of that, we hire experts in the space. So, on staff, we have people that have backgrounds from law enforcement and government and even some people with military experience as well that are considered to be experts. And we take it to another, the next level that is we consistently test our systems. So, we recently had a firm in, that tried to penetrate our network. And then the learnings that we got out of that, we are always making course corrections. So, as you can imagine these bad actors, they are smart people or they’re trying to get around the controls that we have in place. So, it’s something that we stay proactive on and don’t hesitate to make the investments. And this is a 24X7 function for us.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And can you help maybe characterize to the extent that you are allowed to maybe the amount of spend you may [inside the network pursing] specifically. And then does a breach of your competitor accelerate that spend or was that just always a high run rate?

Todd Cello

Yes. So good question. So, in response to the situation that happened on Thursday, needless to say we had to ramp up our capabilities that just pertains to dealing directly with consumers. So that's really how we were thinking about this right now is we want to make certain that the consumer is taken care of in this situation. This may have happened with the competitor but from our perspective the consumer also calls us, so what I mean by that on Friday, our call centers were overwhelmed. And we anticipated that after we learned of this on Thursday so we needed to ramp up and we kept our call centers open throughout the weekend, normally they would be closed and on top of that we also engaged a third party to augment our current capabilities in the call center to get the capacity up to the right level. The response times and the abandoned rates on the calls are still not where we want them to be, so it's something we're continuously we're working hard on right but the one thing I would have to say is just how incredibly proud I am of the team both on in the call centers and the management just how they stepped up to this situation as well as on a technology side.

Our websites also got overwhelmed because people were coming in and looking for how they could potentially protect themselves in this situation so we had to quickly scale up our website to take on the additional volume. So again, great work by the technology team again I'm very proud of them.

From a cost perspective, I'll just get specifically to your question, it's really the incremental aspects of this to ramp up the call center, that's really where we're driving the majority of our costs, it's not a number we disclose but it's definitely something. It's significantly enough though that we're watching it closely, but as I said the priority is now to make sure that we're helping the consumer through this time so we’re ultimately not sparing any expense.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, but you generally characterized the spend as a fast-growing line items in the last couple of years and going forward.

Todd Cello

I would say in the last five to 10 years yes, it’s significant right because as all of us are aware of the risks that are out in the market are significant so we have not taken that lightly at all, so it’s a significant spend for us.

Manav Patnaik

And then maybe just one technical question around this, apparently the breach is caused by a particular software, just wondering if you guys have any comments on whether you know that was something that you guys are familiar with and if there's an issue there.

Todd Cello

So, we are familiar with the software, we use the same software as do most Fortune 100 companies so it's not something that's just an anomaly with this specific industry, so what we've done is we've made certain that all of the versions of this software are up to date with the current patches, where there is vulnerabilities we've identified so as I said earlier I think we to this point feel comfortable that something similar does not happen to us.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, and then maybe tying this spend into the broader aspects of [you're kind of seeing into] the software Project Spark, a lot of us look at Project Spark and take that as a transformation that allowed you for NTI and innovation so forth but did that also help with this network resiliency and security that you just referred to?

Todd Cello

Yes, it did because it’s the core operating system for TransUnion, our cores are reporting systems run on what's called Spark, so absolutely these applications are definitely tapping into that technology infrastructure.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, and so over your 20 years you've obviously seen TransUnion morph into many different cultures I guess and strategies, maybe if you can just focus on the last five years under Jim Peck’s leadership, outside of Project Spark which mostly the technology transmission like what are the other aspects of TransUnion that really changed this into high growth company from what was just a sleepy family business.

Todd Cello

Sure, so I touched on some of this in my opening comments just about my background and it was always such a significant part of the transformation. I would say the first thing that happened with Jim Peck’s arrival in Goldman Sachs ownership was just the investment back in the organic products. So, we've had significant success for the product called CreditVision which is in essence trended data where we're able to instead of looking at a credit reported snapshot on a consumer we're able to look at it over a period of time and that’s valuable because suppose you can tell if the consumer is either trending up or trending down with their capacity and their responsibility to use credit.

So, we invested in initiatives like that, we also invested into our vertical markets, we future developed out our healthcare vertical, in particular in that space we made some very nice acquisitions, eScan being planned, so we planned a revenue cycle management space and on the backend, eScan] provides what’s called the insurance coverage discovery. So, in essence what that means is after services have been provided to a patient in the hospital doesn’t have a means to get paid for it, our services go and look for insurance whether in the commercial space or with Medicare and Medicaid.

So, our services never have anything to do with going after and collecting past dues from consumers, but it's all about going after the insurance space. So, we've seen nice growth on that vertical.

We've also seen some really nice growth in our insurance vertical with an acquisition that we made called driver history which enables us that all for a product called DriverRisk. DriverRisk gives our auto, property and casualty, insurance customers almost like a pre-screen product for them to be able to see, if a particular consumer has any type of violation on their record before they go in by a very costly motor vehicle report from each of the individual states. So, we’ve been successful with that as well.

In addition to that we also up during the last five years have focused on our international business. In particular on the international, our business in India is something that’s quite attractive where we own, we own a significant amount of it if you go back a number of years, we were a minority shareholder, and now we own 92% of it so a really nice business for us, obviously good demographics there, receptive government policies because the Prime Minister there is interested in financial inclusion and building a middle class.

So, we've seen some strong growth there and then I talked about the Colombia acquisition, culturally the big thing that happened to make all of that that I talked about come together was the style that Jim Peck brought into the organization and I would say, Jim is somebody who wants to win, he is competitive, never wants to be in a situation where he losses. And how he goes kind it’s a battle with his team is by assigning accountability and people know what they are responsible for, I mean that’s different then the way the business was operated before where we had some ideas but we never put someone's name next to it and then in addition to putting someone's name next to it the other thing that was really powerful about what we did is we funded these initiatives. So that’s again drawing back to my experience as [indiscernible] I followed that. So, it was a huge transformation and there is other things I can talk about it, but quite a bit positive that’s really set us up we were estimating.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. Aaron, maybe from your perspective, you’ve been here a little over year I guess now. You’ve come from completely different companies, anything you want to add in terms of sort of the vibe of the company and the culture there?

Aaron Hoffman

Well, I think it’s, I think to Todd’s point. You can feel that there is a lot of energy, there is a real sense of accomplishment and a drive to win. And I think that comes from Jim, but it really flows down. I think one of the things, I remember Jim telling me about early on maybe when I interviewed with him was, he’s looking for people, who came in want to do interesting things. And by that he meant, don’t come in and try to negotiate your bonus target, come in and drive your business, come in with what will make this, what will make my business work. And that really resonated for me, because I have worked a lot of companies over the past 20 plus years and a lot of people do negotiate targets and in fact the CEO is very cognizant of that fact was interesting to me.

And I think the other thing just quickly that set out to me is the composition of the industry. I have never seen an industry that really the business models are so unique here what they contribute to our data models, actually the raw materials are free. So, the [indiscernible] of the people who have given to me, I mean is very interesting model and with three competitors who are all rational players, all quality companies. It’s a really very healthy industry where we sit.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. Todd, I want to touch on your most recent role as international. But before that maybe, I know you pointed out, you were the Head of CFO of U.S. IS during the recession. So maybe if you can give us some perspective on how the business behaved then just so we can maybe have a sense of what it might look like, if we do head into another recession in the next how many of the years?

Todd Cello

Sure. So as all of you recall, we really started to see the impact of this in middle to late of 2007 and it’s really took hold in in 2008. And TransUnion at that point in time was heavily dependent on the financial service sector, so the big banking customers. I think at the time, we had somewhere around 900 million in revenue and we could say almost 400 million of that was just directly attributed to the U.S. consumer credit reporting business. So, what we did during that time, obviously the revenues slowdown significantly. And it was more so from a perspective at the bank’s start issuing credit, new credit. They were interested in maintaining relationships with good customers that they had, but they weren’t out actively acquiring and marketing to new customers.

So, we took a significant hit on revenue. But what we were able to do is relatively maintain the same adjusted EBITDA levels during that time through a series of cost actions to help us at least keep our heads above water from there, so we were successful in that.

I think with that and things were already underway at this point but what it really pointed out to us, is the need to diversify the business to be less dependent on the poor U.S. financial services sector. So, if you take a look at, if you heard what I just talked about with verticals like healthcare and insurance and the investments that we made internationally over the last seven to 10 years, we’ve significantly changed where the revenue distribution is coming from to almost become cyclical to help balance this out a little bit.

So right now, it’s almost like of our growth that we’ve seen over this timeframe almost 70% of it is coming from these new emerging areas and not necessarily just core financial services. So, we think that what we learned going through the last recession, we better position the company for the future.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, so maybe compared to that 400 out of 900 million back then, can you just talk about what your mix looks like today?

Todd Cello

Mix today, this year we’ve provided guidance that would be almost 1.8-1.9 billion in revenues. I would say right now that consumer credit is about 600 million of that.

Manav Patnaik

And then can you maybe give a sense of what healthcare, insurance and all the other stuff looks like?

Todd Cello

Yes, absolutely, we don't disclose that at this point in time, but what I can tell you is that they are strong double-digit growers for us, so that's what’s enabling such strong significant upside on that. And the other part of the business is well to that has been growing nicely for us is the indirect business in our direct to consumer space, we've embraced partnering with premium as well as partner like such as Credit Karma but also working with the big financial services customers, so an example would be the work we've done with Chase to help with their product called the Credit Journey, so that’s an another example of something that we did that we think even through a recession consumers are still going to be very much interested in understanding what their credit was. We saw that last time, so that's another good proof point as to what we're doing to help mitigate any unforeseen risks.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, so maybe switching gears to international then, I think you're in 33 countries, 30 plus of them are in emerging markets, so on the face of it, it sounds like that there's a long tail wind of growth coming from your international business, but since you were CFO there maybe if you could just give for the perspective of everyone in this room, just the lay of the land in terms of the size, whatever you can say about the mix in terms of the geographies and how we should think about the broader outlook for international.

Todd Cello

Yes, sure absolutely, so the international business last year did about $320 million in revenue. We report the revenues out developed versus emerging markets, in the developed markets is where we have our business in Canada as well as in Hong Kong. Canada was a business that I would say about five years ago was a sleepy business for TransUnion. It was flat to low single digit grower, we were by far in the number two position in that market. So, it's part of the changes that Jim Peck made when he came into the organization, we changed the management in Canada, and in addition to that we began to leverage our global capabilities there.

So, for example we were able to roll out the CreditVision product in that market and in addition to CreditVision we also looked at our direct to consumer offerings and have a great business as well both on the direct and the indirect side. So, the innovation, the direct to consumer space and then also expansion into vertical markets such as insurance really enabled us to drive strong double-digit growth over the last three years and it's enabled us to win some significant share with the larger banks in Canada so we still see a lot more runway to go there, so we're excited about it.

In Hong Kong, right now we are the only player in that market, so on the surface you would say well how could that business grow, we were growing double digits there as well too. The innovation that we've deployed globally and products again such as CreditVision and vertical and direct to consumer but also just our analytic capabilities have enabled to do that. And that’s an interesting market for us because our minority shareholders there are also our customers, they are big banks. And the fact that we’re able to sell them more, in a country that only has 7 million people in it, not even a country, it’s a city, [don’t mean to speak there], it's been pretty significant. So, we're really excited about what's going on in the developed market.

On the emerging market side, I think the most exciting opportunity that we have is India and I spoke about that already, first mover advantage there is the bureau was named CIBIL, we’ve rebranded it last year, TransUnion CIBIL, founded it in 2001 or 2002 we were the initial shareholder. We partnered with them from the get go and built analytic and decision capabilities for them always with an eye towards wanting to own a majority of the business. So, we’re successful in that right now in that we do have that position.

Market dynamics are very favorable for us there just because of as I already said about the growing credit market and favorable government policies for financial inclusion. What I'm really excited about in India is for a business that’s only about 15 years old, the sophisticated products that we're ready to bring in into that market because of our experiences that we've had in the U.S., so not only you have good strong underlying market momentum but you also now have us bringing in our CreditVision suite of products, direct to consumer capabilities, insurance at a very nascent stage, our fraud products, our decisioning products, the runway there is fully awesome.

And the other market that I would talk about that’s favorably growing for us is in Colombia, so it’s the acquisition that we made in the first quarter of 2016, something that I played a lead on, as I went into the international business unit CFO role. What we saw there was just, it was a business that was owned by the banks in the Colombia market, they ran it as a utility for themselves, so there wasn’t a level of sophistication as far as the innovation and the products that they would use.

So, we're excited about that, it’s a double-digit growing business, we're able to bring our play book that we in essence brought, I talked about in Canada and India and bring it there as well, so there is a lot upside. Probably those of you who cover us, you will see there is little blemish in our emerging markets and that’s in our African business, so we could talk about that a little bit.

So, in South Africa in particular as most of you probably are aware, there is a lot of economic uncertainty there, the country was in a technical recession and I believe they still are in two quarters of negative GDP growth, high unemployment and a lot of political instability with the President, that’s all had a pretty significant impact on the business, to where it's actually slightly down this year, as opposed to growing.

We continue to believe in that business because it has some very unique assets, besides just having a core credit reporting database, we also have a commercial business there, we have an insurance claims database there as well as an auto information system business as well. So, we think there is a tremendous amount of upside there, once they get out of this situation, in that market, so we're continuing to invest heavily there and again its similar, its CreditVision is direct to consumer and the vertical market expansion as well too.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And I know you haven’t broken sort of the specifics like country but may be in the emerging markets, could you sort of rank order by size, like who is want to lead?

Todd Cello

Yes. I would say right now, we run our businesses by region, Latin America region is top in the emerging markets, India would be second in there, but it’s growing at a really high double-digit pace. So that’s how I would characterize that and then Canada is the biggest in the developed over Hong Kong.

Manav Patnaik

And is South Africa smaller than India?

Todd Cello

South Africa is about the same size as India.

Manav Patnaik

And then just maybe thinking on international as well. The margins in international has had some nice improvement. And I think you guys have talked about launching Project Spark internationally too now. So, sounds like maybe a near-term bump, but there is more scope for improvement there. Can you just address how you improved or what happened to improve the margins and what we should look forward to you?

Todd Cello

Sure. So, a couple of questions in there. So, let me get in to there. So, the margins themselves, what the international business prior to us going on the road for the IPO in 2015 we had gotten a business back to a top-line double-digit growth pace, which was good, because seven years ago is a mid-single-digit grower. So as part of the Goldman Sachs Advent investments into TransUnion, we were able to do more with our products and services and our sales people. So unfortunately, though what we did is, we also increased the costs at that time. So, we were successful in driving the top-line, but not so much on the bottom-line because the costs were there. So, as I was new into the international CFO role, the initiative that we undertook, because we heard from investors that hey this margin doesn’t look attractive to us. So, what can we do about it.

So, we thought about it, said, we really don’t operate this business globally. We let everybody operate almost in their silos. So, we took a hard look at the organizational design of the business at that point. And realize that a lot of the legacy costs, we’re in the business are still there. And we did embrace fully leveraging a global IP, but also almost the mind shares of the people that are here in the U.S. because we are able to deploy our IP. So, we did a restructure, where we put the organizational structure more focused on a global operating model. And we had that work completed going into 2016. So effectively what we did throughout 2016 is ensure that we were able to operate in that manner.

So, what we saw from an adjusted operating income perspective was over a 500-basis point increase in margin just simply because of that initiative. We obviously, there is some one-time nature in that. But as we go forward, we still think that there are nice opportunities for that business to continue to scale as we deploy our IP into those markets, we’re able to leverage and that’s with almost a fixed cost on that.

The second part of your question on technology. What we just completed in South Africa in secular is similar project like we did in the U.S., which we refer to as Project Spark and that’s taking out the mainframe environment and putting in a server based environment, which is more dynamic and enables us to get product out in the market faster, but also enables us to innovate with new products and solutions for our customers.

The other benefit for us as well is we say a significant amount of money, tens of millions of dollars is probably the best way to characterize it. Just simply not paying the expensive software maintenances that we were in our legacy platform. So, all of that has gone very well.

Manav Patnaik

And this technology re-platforming you know that obviously seems to be a very successful strategy, can you give us maybe some tangible examples of how that's really manifesting its health in the marketplace, I mean trended data clearly sounds like one of them but you know this concept of moving away from the mainframes obviously sounds like it’s the right move but like how do we think about how it’s helping you guys in the market.

Todd Cello

Yes, I would focus more on the innovation side as far as where we see one of the great benefits from this and probably the emerging opportunity for us is with a product called Prama, and in an essence what Prama does, is it takes our core credit reporting database and anonymizes the data, brings it to a level that our customers can benchmark their performance on certain loans compared to their peers in the industry.

And this is no significant undertaking, we have over 200 million consumers active on these core credit reporting database and there's 400 billion lines of tradeline data so think of that as all the financial accounts that consumers have activity on, so we're able to take all of that data and bring it, make it anonymous, because it's not specific to a customer, but bring it up to a level where our customers can then look at the performance of whether it's auto or credit cards or personal loans or [indiscernible] and drill in and see if those strategies are working. So, if we didn't have the technology infrastructure that we have in place today, we wouldn't be able to do this.

This was stuff that would take literally months to do before for our analysts now it's something that’s readily available within a day if not even shorter than that, so really powerful stuff and obviously we're now able to share that with our customers as well.

Manav Patnaik

Got it, and then trended data, can you just briefly address that, you know obviously we've seen Fannie May adopted almost a year through that, what is the opportunities specifically in the mortgage side and then beyond that?

Todd Cello

With trended data, we definitely had a first mover advantage with that, in Fannie Mae last year mandating that all resellers are purchasing trended data obviously was a big pick up for us as well. So, mortgage is going to be mortgages because Fannie Mae and then Freddie Mac require all three credit bureaus to be polled, so we all benefit from that. But in the other markets we compete in, that's not the case at all where we got three bureaus not a requirement. So as far as trying the data concern we see significant upside with the syntax, we're a leader in that space right now, they're sophisticated players in the market and they quickly took to the offering, so if we didn't have CreditVision, we wouldn't have the position with them that we do today.

I would also say one of the things that we've done with CreditVision is we've also introduced alternative data into the CreditVision product and we call it CreditVision Link and I think of alternative data maybe as checking and debit account information maybe consumer addressed stabilities and people are living where they are, property tax records, deeds things along that lines and it's important because those consumers that don’t have traditional credit trade lines that are if they're not active and they go to apply for credit, they might get denied because they have what's called a thin file. So, what our CreditVision Link product does is it scores 20 million additional consumers. So very positive obviously for the consumer but obviously positive for our customers as equally because now they are able to enter in to a relationship with these particular consumers and know that that the risk that they are taking isn’t significant. That product in particular is playing strongly into our auto vertical, so they are interested in that as consumers who are thin filed come in to purchase a car, we're able to penetrate there quite nicely. And then credit card always continues to be an opportunity for us, that they are interested in it from a marketing perspective that also from a portfolio management point of view as well.

Besides all that rap going on here in the U.S. you’ve heard me talk about this throughout, my other responses but we have a big focus on CreditVision, and trended data internationally as well. So, we talked about it Canada and Hong Kong but we’ve recently launched it in Columbia and India and then later this year it will be launched in South Africa, so we see a tremendous upside in those markets as well.

Manav Patnaik

May be just more stylistic question as a new CFO, should we be expecting any changes in style of processes, I mean other than maybe you think adding a little bit money like, like should be [separate] it's just going to be more of the same?

Todd Cello

I think as far as how we approach building our forecast and our plans and the earnings guidance that we provide, I really see no reason to change that. Remember where I came from I was on that team, right, so I definitely saw the benefit of it. I don’t think there is anything that was terribly out of line there. I have a great team with me moving into this role, four other people changed roles on my staff.

So great solid group of people, everybody of course knows Arron. So, he is doing a great job for me as well, so I've a lot of confidence in the talent on the team, the processes are solid so I really don’t see a reason to change anything that you would see.

Manav Patnaik

So, I guess in many ways during the entire fire side chat, you sort of answered this question, but from all the good things that’s happened obviously that’s been reflected in the nice run that we had. It clearly sounds like there is a lot more to come and so I guess broadly just a question on, sort of the confidence levels and how long do you think this run on internal execution, NTI, so forth can continue at the company.

Todd Cello

We believe that there is still a significant amount of upside left. So, if you look at the pipelines that’s there just on the organic growth side, I already talked to you about CreditVision and how the things we're doing to it with CreditVision Link but then the international plan that is well. So, we think that that’s strong.

Then the direct to consumer space talked about the indirect space in particular, I didn’t really talk too much about the international aspects of that, where we do have the direct to consumer business growing nicely in markets. I talked about Canada but it's also in Hong Kong and India and we're about to roll it out into Colombia on this well too.

So, we feel really good about that product and about that offering and the product could be the credit view, we called it dashboard that we offer. So, a lot of upside there. Talked about Prama, fraud is also significant opportunity for us as well. So that just gives you a good idea from an organic product perspective, the vertical markets that are exciting for us, its healthcare, talked a little bit about that insurance, rental screening specifically here in the U.S. we see some nice upside as well as in the government where we’ve got a nice business that we started a couple of years ago that’s starting to gain some traction.

And then I would just say the international opportunities that are out there, you heard me talk about India, we believe in Colombia, but then even in the developed markets we are seeing really nice growth out of Canada and Hong Kong. So, we have reasons to be optimistic. But our posture on this is, we’re also, we’ll take a conservative’s plan, when we put our plans and forecast and our guidance together. We’ll balance what we see any risks either here in the U.S. or globally, then make sure that we’re putting something forward to you that we can achieve. So that’s the way we’ve been doing it and I anticipate we’ll continue to do it that way.

Manav Patnaik

That’s great. That’s good to here. So, I think we’ll just leave it there. Thank you to Todd and Aaron for being here. And we do have a breakout in the Morgan seats. So obviously these guys were on to more questions. So, thank you all for being here. Thanks again.

