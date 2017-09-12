Retirement:  We're Making Some Changes (Part 2)

So, are you rigid or are you fluid when it comes to making investment decisions?

Do you make decisions based on your original investing goal or do you change your goal as the market realities change?

Are you making a capital gain play or are you investing for income through dividend growth?

When you invest in a particular company, through stock purchase, "what is your goal?"

If you won the lottery would you take your winnings over the next 20 years or would you take them in a lump sum?

Introduction:

There are pros and cons to either choice and it is not the intention of this article to determine the best move that you could make, but instead, we are just posing a question in order to move toward the substance of this article.

When I was a younger man, buying dividend paying stocks or even buying mutual funds, it seemed to me to be a good idea to reinvest distributions, whether they were from dividends, in the case of individual stocks, or they were from dividends and capital gain distributions from mutual funds.

My initial stock holdings were companies like Coca-Cola (KO), Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Kimberly Clark (KMB), and Procter and Gamble (PG). Holding those companies (and others) and reinvesting dividends back into those same companies has been the best decision that I could have made as a younger investor.

Why? Because of the miracle of compounding.

How Do You Invest?

Over the years, it has been my practice to reinvest dividends in my tax deferred accounts and to this day, I still practice that habit. The brokerage that I’m with, Schwab, handles it automatically, methodically, and for me, it’s a “set it and forget” it event.

Dividends are paid in the form of a dollar amount “per share” owned. So, let’s use Coca-Cola (KO) as an example. Every time you get paid a dividend and reinvest that into the same company, you increase your share count. Over and over and over again. Do that for 30 years and it begins to add up. Especially if you’ve added additional 10, 20, 30, 50, 100, share blocks of the stock along the way.

But Has Anything Changed?

Now that I’m retired, it has become very clear to me that no matter how we choose to spin things, I’m living on borrowed time. It’s nothing to fear. It’s nothing to be concerned about. It’s reality, ok? There is a limit as to how long you are going to live and at the same time, there is a limit as to the quality of your life as you age.

It is what it is. Can’t change it, so you might as well embrace it.

So, I mentioned in a recent article that I decided to sell shares of stock that I held in 4 companies. Those companies were CSX Corp (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Caterpillar (CAT), and Deere and Company (DE).

No biggie, but it occurred to me that these stocks may have been overvalued, based on a metric that I like to use, that I call The Dividend Yield Metric.

What’s A Boy To Do?

So, when a stock that you own has reached an overvalued position, what do you do about it? Seems to me you could do a number of things.

On the sell side, you could liquidate your entire position (which we did). You could go into a strategic selling mode and sell enough to capture your profits and leave the remainder in play (your original investment). In that same strategic selling mode, you could sell enough to capture your original investment and leave the “profits” in play.

On the hold side, you could elect to do absolutely nothing at all. Just ignore the price of the stock at this point in time and go on about your business, either reinvesting dividend being paid by the company that you own, collecting those dividends as cash and then reallocating them to other stocks when you have accumulated say $1000 or so or you just hold the stock and use the dividends to supplement your income.

On the buy side, you could decide that even though the stock is overvalued here, adding shares to your position would increase your cost basis a bit, but still leave that cost basis in a favorable relationship to your perceived value price for the stock. For example. You own 100 shares of KO with a cost basis of $33 a share. It’s currently priced at $45. You have determined that you think that KO would be a value at $40 a share or less. So, you purchase 100 shares at the current $45 per share and, with the 100 shares you own at $33, your new cost basis is $39 a share (100 x $45 + $4500 and 100 x $33 = $3300. Take $4500 +$3300 = $7800 when divided by 200 shares gives you the $39 new cost basis). You could use any multiple that you want for your new purchase and the change in cost basis would be whatever it is. You also would be getting more dividend income with 200 shares that you would with 100 shares.

Let’s Not Overthink This:

As investors, we need to ask ourselves a couple of questions. My favorite question is "What is my investment strategy?" For me, it's primarily Dividend Growth Investing, but that does not preclude me from making a purchase of a non-Dividend Growth stock, nor does it preclude my buying stock in a company for a pure capital gain objective.

Even more important, then, following question number one is question number two. "Why am I buying this particular stock right now?" In this regard, I might not be a purist when it comes to DGI. I am one of those people who absolutely loves seeing a stock purchase appreciate in price. I can't help it, but I try to buy stocks that I think will go up in price and try to avoid stocks that I think will go down in price. Not that I'm right all the time, here. I'm just telling you about my preference.

So, when we began adding to our taxable account, The Perfect Portfolio, in 2016, out intentions were to buy companies and hold them for "the long haul." The taxable account is not designed to be an actively traded account, but instead has the main goal of dividend income and dividend growth to supplement my Social Security.

Now, just because I might buy a stock in The Perfect Portfolio does not mean that my purchase will exclude that stock from my tax deferred portfolios. (The IRA and the Roths held by myself and the wife).

So, in the future, I will make it more clear as to which companies we are adding to The Perfect Portfolio are also being added to the tax deferred portfolios and which ones are not. Fair enough?

My How A Year Flies By:

When considering the 2016 stock purchases made, our current situation looks this way, through 8/30/2017:

The stocks for this list are positioned by "change in value" which is the difference between the purchase price and the closing price of 8/31/2017.

Western Digital (WDC) has appreciated 100%, with JP Morgan Chase (JPM) next at a 70% appreciation, Cisco Systems (CSCO) at 43%, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) at 26%, Monsanto (MON) at 25%, Emerson Electric at 15%, Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM) at 15%, Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) with a 5% appreciation, International Business Machines (IBM) with a 1% change, Qualcomm (QCOM) and Harley Davidson (HOG) bringing up the rear.

So, for those looking for capital appreciation, the 11 stocks in this group appreciated $13,892.75, which is 26% from the initial total investment.

On The Income Front:When we made our purchase of the 11 new positions in 2016, we used what we call The Dividend Yield Metric. This metric is only one part of any screening process and does not "stand alone" as an all-in-one metric. So keep that in mind. But, each of the companies were selling at a yield that was in excess of the 5 year historic average yield, when we initiated our purchases.

You can link to those Y-Charts here.

The table, as shown, lists the companies purchased in 2016 from greatest dividend increase to smallest dividend increase.

Note, that Monsanto (MON) is likely to be acquired by Bayer, so the dividend has not been increased. Western Digital (WDC) has not increased their dividend since 2015.

So, What's On The Agenda?

A Look At Monsanto:

Let's consider Monsanto (MON). The company is going to be bought out by Bayer in a deal worth $66 million. Give or take. Now, from what I gather, the deal is structured to be "all cash." That translates into $128 per share for holders of Monsanto, which is about a 9% premium to today's MON price of $117. So, what's going on?

The shareholders have approved the sale of Monsanto to Bayer with overwhelming approval numbers. The market seems to remain skeptical as to whether or not this buyout is going to happen and I think that is reflected in the price being "stuck" in the $116-$118 range.

The other side of the equation is that any chance of a dividend increase from Monsanto, is just not going to happen, based on the dynamics of the potential sale. So, if you want to wait and hope the deal goes through, there is another $10-$12 a share in it for your patience. If the deal fails to go through, because the government blocks the sale, then, in my opinion, the stock is going to tank. Right now, the potential sale is what's holding the price up at the $117 level.

While MON has increased in price 25% since our purchase, there is no doubt that the company has become "price bound" between $116 and $118.

Our gain is $1185 and the current dividend is "stuck" at $2.16 a share. If the deal goes through at $128, the gain will be $1725 or an additional $540 for the 50 share position. So, let it play out or get out?

I am going to initiate a sale here with a sell order and a price target of $117 or higher.

A Look At Western Digital (WDC):

Like Monsanto, we purchased Western Digital at a very good value, buying 100 shares at $43.25 and with a dividend of $2 a share which gave us a 4.6% yield at the time of our purchase.

At the current price level of $87 a share, the dividend yield is now 2.3% and the actual dividend has not increased since 2015.

The price appreciation for our position in WDC is over 100% and the stock, after a pullback in August has bounced back to the previous highs. This company was purchased with the objective of being a capital gains play and it has exceeded expectations.

Is there room for this stock to run? I don't know, but The Dividend Yield Metric would suggest that at these levels WDC is overvalued.

Keep in mind that WDC is a "company that pays a dividend." It is not a Dividend Growth company as evidenced by the lack of any growth in the dividend since 2015. The current appreciation for our position with WDC is $4375 and the dividend at $2 a share which means that based on our 100 share position and that $2 dividend, a sale of WDC would capture 21 years worth of dividends with a sale.

I am going to initiate a sale of Western Digital (WDC) with a target price of $87 a share or higher.

Summary and Conclusion:

For a Dividend Growth Investor, selling a position is generally speaking, difficult for most of us. In this situation, however, I don't have any angst about making a sale of Monsanto (MON) or Western Digital (WDC) at this point in time.

The reason that this is not a difficult decision is due to the fact that neither company was purchased as Dividend Growth investment. Both of these companies were seen as being priced at a value when we purchased them as capital gain plays.

Both companies fulfilled their objectives in the portfolio.

Monsanto (MON) has appreciated 25% since our purchase in late April of 2016. There is a possible sale of the company to Bayer with a offer price of $128 a share and that sale may or may not actually take place. The dividend has been frozen at $2.16 and regardless of the completion of any sale to Bayer, the odds are likely that there will be no change to the dividend. For those reasons we are selling our position.

Western Digital (WDC) has appreciated 100% since our purchase in late April of 2016. Using our valuation metric, WDC would appear to be overvalued at this point in time. The dividend is currently $2 a share and there is no expectation on my part to see that dividend change in the immediate future. The gain in our position would capture the equivalent of 21 years worth of dividends with the sale and those are the reasons that I will be selling WDC.

