Seth Klarman’s biggest position

Seth Klarman alerted earlier this year insiders were heavy sellers. Meanwhile the stock market to GDP ratio is extremely high, and its CAPE ratio confirms a very lofty market. Seth Klarman is not just full of cheap talk as the latest news is cash levels at Baupost Group are 42% and he’s considering returning money to investors. Considering money managers have their paychecks tied to assets under management it is a step not lightly taken.



Insiders selling





Bloomberg recently reported:

Seth Klarman, who runs the $30 billion Baupost Group, told investors in a letter last week that corporate insiders have been heavy sellers of their company shares. To him, that’s “a sign that those who know their companies the best believe valuations have become full or excessive.

Quantpedia, an academic research aggregator, collected the research on the subject and concluded:

Insiders really have special non-public information about companies' future outlook and use that information in their timing of trades.

Insider selling outpaces the average level and is definitely above average for the year but not by a margin that screams SELL.





The data for the S&P 500 is more definitive where the insider buy/sell ratio is low compared to historical norms.

From the Quantpedia research I’ve learned that there is generally a lag of three or more quarters before earnings reflect insiders bearishness.



A lot of money in stocks





The stock market to GDP ratio also called the Buffett indicator is at the very high level of 134%. We haven’t seen that other than at the end of 1999.









Add to that, this time around, the successful venture backed businesses that are growing like mad, think Uber (UBER), Airbnb (AIRB) and Palantir (PALAN) are kept private for longer than ever, and you’ll realize this time around we are looking at these type of valuations with less growth potential than ever before.



Trading at high valuations





To add insult to injury, the market isn’t just built on earnings that could deflate, while lacking growth potential, it is also priced at valuation multiples - at least the S&P 500 and many other large cap stocks - that have been exceeded only rarely.





Seth Klarman’s biggest position





Baupost Group has to file 13-Fs and it shows its U.S. equity positions. Among these Cheniere Energy (LNG), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Viasat (VSAT) are the largest. Baupost put respectively 11.6%, 10.04% and 10.02% of its U.S. long portfolio into these names. Cheniere Energy is a LNG exporter that locked in extremely long-term contracts with major energy corporations as counterparties. Presumably these cash flows will be very solid. Synchrony Financial (SYF) provides branded and white label credit cards and the infrastructure necessary to run them. Viasat provides global satellite internet.

By far Baupost's biggest position is its 42% of cash. That’s 42% of its entire $30 billion in assets under management. At a time that cash yields are extremely low. The largest money market fund is Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX) which is an easy way to get similar exposure.



Klarman apparently can’t find enough bargains to put the $30 billion to work. Well, no surprise there given the valuation indicators. Instead he wants to send some back to investors in case they have better ideas. Going to 42% of cash is an extreme measure but several high profile investors have been going to defensive extremes. I’m taking their examples very seriously and currently have quite a bit of cash or equivalents and put in a lot of time to look for non-U.S. exposures.

No one ever became wealthy making so-so investments. But fortunes disappeared this way.