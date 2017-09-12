Tiffany & Co. Is Overvalued; Low Returns Should Be Expected

As a result, I consider Tiffany & Co. being overvalued and shareholders should not expect a high return in the short-term.

However, those companies are trading at much cheaper valuations and sales growth, profitability, and balance sheet do not explain such a price discrepancy.

Tiffany's primary source of revenue is driven by physical stores, therefore it is exposed to the same risk of shifting in consumer behavior as other companies operating physical stores.

.Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is currently trading at rich valuations of 24.1 times price to this year’s forecast earnings and 21.9 times price to next year’s forecast earnings. High growth companies deserve higher valuations; however, Tiffany does not belong to this category despite the recent improvements in sales. Higher sales are driven mainly by store openings but same-store sales are continuing to weaken. The weakening same-store sales are the result of a footfall decline in brick and mortar stores and so the company is exposed to the same risk as other retailers operating physical stores. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is the closest publicly traded peer to Tiffany, however, this company trades at a multiple of 9.1 times this year's forecast earnings. Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is another company even though it sells children's clothing rather than luxury goods. However, the company trades at 16.2 times this year’s earnings and 14.7 times next year’s earnings and is expected to deliver much higher sales and EPS growth. And so, sales growth, profitability, and balance sheet differences do not explain such a valuation discrepancy, therefore I would not expect a significant price appreciation of Tiffany from current levels.

Share Performance

The shares increased 39% over the course of last 12 months which outperformed Signet Jewelers and Carter's, the two companies that I will compare later in this article.



Source: Finance.yahoo.com

However, since March, the shares have been moving sideways. They reversed from a price of $96 twice this year and I expect this level to hold in the short-term even though it is attempting to break the level once again.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

If I am wrong and the level is breached, then the next resistance is at $100 round number and all time high of $110.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

I don’t assign a high probability of reaching an all-time high in the short period. The fundamentals do not support further price appreciation beyond $96 level. The shares trade at rich valuations considering the future growth.

Also, if we consider the through to peak from June 2016 low of $56.99 to a high of $96.94 this year, then the shares increased by 70 % which is a steep appreciation, however, not backed by such improvement in fundamentals. Therefore, the appreciation has been driven primarily by multiple expansion rather than better results.

Fundamentals

One positive sign of Tiffany is this year's expected revenue growth which is the first growth since 2015. However, it should be only a low-single-digits improvement compared to last year.

Source: Tiffany's Latest 8K

The analysts forecast 1.9% growth this year and 4.3% for 2018.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

Because of revenue growth, the EPS is expected to grow by a high single-digit and therefore the reasonable estimate could be 3.9 of EPS for this year. In fact, analysts forecast this year EPS 3.99 and 4.37 for 2018.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

This translates into the price to earnings multiple of 24.1 and 21.9 price to forward earnings for 2018. (The current price of $95.6) As a result, I would not expect a meaningful appreciation from the current price and I think $96 level will hold in the short-term. The same-store sales continue to weaken amid the decline in footfall in shopping malls.

Source: 2Q 2017 Earning's Transcript

In fact, Tiffany e-commerce sales were only 6% last year.

Source: Tiffany & Co. 10-K (2016)

And so, Tiffany & Co is also exposed to the same brick and mortar risk as other companies. Perhaps the closest peer to Tiffany & Co is Signet Jewelers. I wrote a bullish article recently about Signet, The Bullish Case For Signet, but let’s look at some comparisons to highlight similarities and contrasts.

Comparisons to Signet Jewelers

Shares of Signet Jewelers trades at multiples of 9.4 this year’s earnings and 9.1 to earnings projected for next year. (Price of $66.2 and expected earnings 7.05 and 7.28) What can explain such a difference? One difference is that sales of Tiffany are projected to increase whereas Signet Jeweler’s sales are expected to decline. (This is pre-acquisition for Signet which may increase post-acquisition)

As outlined above, analysts’ projections for this year Tiffany’s sales is $4.08 billion. This is an expected increase of 1.9%. However, the sales are still below the 2014 sales and even below the sales from 2015.

Source: Tiffany & Co. 10-K (2016)

Therefore, I would not assign a high significance to a 1.9% sales increase that value the company to 21.9 price to forward earnings.

On the other hand, the sales are expected to decline for Signet by 2% this year and further 0.6% next year without considering the impact of the acquisition.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

The acquisition will boost sales and so the company may record a revenue gain. However, sales of $6.3 billion are still higher than $5.7 billion in 2015, albeit lower than in 2016.(visible on below picture) Nevertheless, I would expect a higher difference in sales growth given the differences in P/E ratio.

Sales are only one variable. The other is the profitability. Tiffany’s profitability has been in the lower range of the history.



Source: Author's calculations using Tiffany's 10-Ks

The same is the case for Signet Jewelers.

Source: Author's calculation using Signet Jewelers' 10-Ks

Tiffany's profitability has not been improving and is not expected to improve this year. Signet profitability improved over the last three years, even though is not expected to improve this year. As a result, the profitability does not explain the difference in pricing as it is in a lower range of both companies' history. In fact, it would favor Signet given the margin expansion achieved in recent years.

The balance sheet is the remaining variable that could explain the differences in valuations but this is also not significantly different in either case. It is very healthy for Tiffany & Co and Signet as well. Tiffany & Co does not have a significant debt and Signet will repay significant portion out of outsourcing the credit portfolio this month and will remain not significant as well. It is expected to be $900 million compared to $700 million of annual free cash-flow generation.

Neither the profitability explains the difference in valuation, nor does the debt on the balance sheet. Therefore, the only argument is the difference in sales growth. However, there are companies achieving higher sales growth, expanding profitability, and has healthy balance-sheets. Also, they are exposed to the same risk of weakening footfall in brick and mortar stores. One such a company is Carter’s. The company is in a slightly different sector as it sells apparel for children rather than premium luxury goods but the brick and mortar risk is the same.

Comparisons to Carter‘s

The company grows sales through store openings and its sales are projected to increase this year by 5.7% and next year by 5.1%. Therefore, it is also driving the sales growth through store openings. Yet, the sales growth is higher compared to Tiffany & Co.

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

Also, Carter's profitability expanded from 10% in 2014 to 13% in 2016.

Source: Author's calculations using Carter's 10-Ks

The company does have a strong balance sheet with the net debt of $600 million compared to annual free cash-flow of $300 million. In addition, the analysts expect higher EPS growth for Carter’s than for Tiffany. (10% for Carter's compared to 8.6% for Tiffany)

Source: Finance.yahoo.com

And so, with the profitability expansion, higher sales, and EPS growth, the market values the company to 16.2 this year’s earnings and 14.7 next year’s earnings. (The price of $91) I don’t see an argument why Tiffany & Co should deserve a higher valuation than Carter’s. All these metrics would favor Carter’s over Tiffany except the debt which is still very healthy for Carter's. As a result, I consider Tiffany & Co shares as overvalued and do not expect a high growth from current levels.

Takeaway

Tiffany & Co is exposed to the same risk of declining footfall in brick and mortar stores as other companies generating sales primarily through physical stores. However, the market values Tiffany much higher compared to those companies. Sales growth, the profitability expansion, and the balance sheet do not explain such discrepancies and therefore, Tiffany & Co shareholders should expect lower return going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.