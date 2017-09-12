Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (September 1, 2017)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of September 1, 2017.

The first to contain Hurricane Harvey impacts came in largely as predicted. As refinery production fell off due to outages caused by flooding and storm damage, crude inventories increased. Refineries have begun restarting, although some are not at full capacity, thus this week, coupled with the next report due Wednesday, will give clearer insights. Hurricane Irma now lashing Florida and the East Coast will also increase product demand in the short-run. However, depending on the severity of the storm, this could have continuing ripple effects. Let's dive into this week's report and then share some thoughts at the end.

For the week of September 1st, here are EIA's estimated figures. From a "Big 3" component standpoint, crude inventories increased, whereas gasoline and distillates decreased.

Crude inventories increased by 4.58M barrels, or 654K barrels per day (bpd), largely due to refinery utilization decreasing from 96.6% to 79.7%. This decline of 16.9% represents a decline of 3.14M bpd of refinery demand, which was offset by lower net crude imports. Net imports declined to 6.93M bpd, from a prior 4-week average of 7.29M bpd. In the next few weeks, we anticipate inventory figures to continue building as refineries slowly come back online, crude floating stock in the GOM offloads, and demand waning as Hurricane Irma impacts Florida and the coast. Refinery utilization should improve as only about 1M barrels of capacity were completely shut-in and 2.2M bpd were restarting operations. Refineries running at reduced rates equated to 1.4M bpd. Here are inventory charts.

Gasoline inventories declined by 3.20M barrels as demand draws continued while refineries went offline. This demand draw will continue as refinery operations continued to remain affected this week.

Distillates also decreased by 1.40M barrels.

Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought. September data will no doubt be a mess. There's no other way to put that. Any week-to-week analysis will be difficult, given the volatility of demand (both end user and refinery). First, refineries have been slowing ramping up (as noted above), and given outages were the heaviest at the tail end of the September 1 reporting week, the outages (and lack of crude demand) will be felt in the September 8 report. Couple this with imports coming onshore faster and exports slowly ramping up, we anticipate a heavier crude build for the September 8 week. In addition, releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR") will also occur this week as some refineries requested (and the Department of Energy agreed) to a release of emergency crude. This was done via swaps, so eventually, the recipient will need to replenish the crude, but the timing of that is uncertain. For now, the data will show a heavier SPR release. If the crude is replaced in Q4 and coincides with the pending planned 14M barrels SPR sale/release, then it would mitigate that impact.

Lastly, we were somewhat surprised by the small size of the 4.5M crude build. Given that refinery demand decreased by 3.25M bpd (i.e., 23M barrels) and net imports was only slightly negative, we would've expected crude to build substantially. Thus, either demand increased substantially elsewhere or production figures were off. We have contended before that the EIA's estimation of production has been off (see here) (likely over 200K bpd, or 1.4M barrels a week), but we think this may be exacerbated even more by Hurricane Harvey. EIA estimated that US production fell by 749K bpd (i.e., from 9.53M bpd to 8.78M bpd), yet this was only 5.25M barrels. So, 22-23M barrels minus 5M barrels of production drop off, what happened to the 16-17M barrels? We can probably say 1-2M barrels may be overestimated production, but that still leaves 14-15M barrels. GOM and Eagle Ford combined produce approximately 2.8M bpd, so perhaps more of it was shut down than estimated, and more production declines occurred elsewhere. Again, messy indeed. Next week is another week, and the further we get from hurricane season the better. For now, oil bulls just ride it out (or for those in harm's way be safe and evacuate), and more time means more clarity.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.