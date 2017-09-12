Online Travel Site Despegar Readies $313 Million U.S. IPO

I'm skeptical of rosy growth forecasts for the near future, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

If macroeconomic conditions improve in Latin America, Despegar will likely do well.

Despegar.com has filed updated pricing and terms for its U.S. IPO.

South American travel site Despegar.com (DESP) has filed an updated F-1/A registration statement for a $313 million U.S. IPO.

Despegar operates an online travel agency that enables consumers to search for, compare and purchase hotel accommodations, flights, car rentals and related travel services

Despegar.com, which also operates Brazil-focused Decolar.com, was founded in 1999 to create a travel booking and purchasing platform for consumers and is focused on the Latin America geographic region.

The site enables users to provide reviews of services they receive and says it has accumulated more than 9 million reviews.

Management is headed by CEO Damian Scokin, who has been with the firm since December 2016. Mr. Scokin has a background primarily in the airline industry in Latin America.

The firm aggregates information from more than 250 airlines, 300,000 hotels, 900 car rental agencies and 250 destination services vendors.

It operates two brands:

Despegar.com - the global brand

Decolar.com - the Brazil-focused brand

Expedia (EXPE) is a significant shareholder with a 16.4% stake pre-IPO.

Despegar.com intends to sell a total of 12.8 million shares, composed of 8.7 million shares from the company and 4.1 million shares to be offered by existing shareholders such as Tiger Global Management.

So, some existing private equity and venture capital shareholders are selling into the IPO, which is unusual in recent quarters.

Notably, Expedia does not intend to sell its shareholdings.

The proposed midpoint price is $24.50 per share, which would result in gross proceeds of $313 million.

At the proposed midpoint share price, Despegar.com would have a post-IPO market capitalization of $1.6 billion, resulting in a Price/Sales multiple of 3.4x.

Despegar.com intends to use the net proceeds from its shares sold in the IPO as follows,

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility and create a public market for our ordinary shares. We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions or other strategic opportunities in the future.

So, essentially, management isn’t providing any details on how it plans to use the proceeds since the above language is just boilerplate text.

Despegar.com’s financial performance has been uneven in recent years, likely reflecting the challenging macroeconomic environment in Latin America due to Brazil’s significant recession and ongoing political turmoil.

Nevertheless, 1H 2017’s topline revenue of $248 million showed a smart increase vs. prior of 27.8%, which is impressive.

Gross margin has steadily grown and reached 73.4% in 1H 2017. The six-month period also showed cash flow from operations of $25.3 million vs. cash flow used in operations in the same period in 2016 of $47.7 million.

Forecasting market dynamics is always fraught with uncertainty. Euromonitor projects a CAGR of 12.5% for Latin America travel bookings from 2016 to 2020.

If that expected growth trajectory becomes a reality, Despegar.com is poised to grow along with it and investors will likely do well during that period.

The proposed post-IPO market cap of Despegar.com of 3.4x is not unreasonable given its 28% topline revenue growth rate and when compared to EXPE’s of 2.31x.

I previously wrote about Despegar.com’s IPO prospects in my article, Online Travel Site Despegar Files Its IPO Plan.

In that piece, I concluded that ‘I believe Despegar’s fortunes as a public company and potential investment for investors rests on whether or not you believe that the worst is over economically for Latin America.’

The IPO is fairly valued, so for investors who believe in Latin America’s economic ‘comeback’ over the next few years, the deal is a promising one.

I for one am not convinced, as Brazil and Venezuela will represent a drag on growth for the foreseeable future.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

