Bearish Sentiment Keeping The Bull Market Alive

Stocks soared on Monday as investors were relieved that Hurricane Irma inflicted far less damage than was expected. Scaled-down rhetoric from North Korea also added to the buoyant mood, allowing stocks to rally in the face of virtually no resistance. The Dow outperformed with a 1.19% gain, but fell short of making a new high. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) rose 1.14% but also didn't make a new high. The S&P 500 (SPX), by contrast, closed at a new high with a gain of 1.08%.



A cursory glance at the headlines of several leading financial news sites online suggests that there are still plenty of bears out there. This is good news for the continuance of the bull market since it only feeds the market's short interest profile, which in turn strengthens the "wall of worry" that all bull markets must climb.



The latest AAII investor sentiment survey revealed an excess of bears (36%) over bulls (29%), which is ideal for this stage of the market cycle. The market continues to be driven primarily by negative sentiment even as the NYSE market's internal profile is less than stellar.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from www.aaii.com

Underscoring the overall health of the stock market is the strong performance of growth stocks of late. In August, when many segments of the market were underperforming, growth stocks showed a measure of relative strength versus the large cap indices including the SPX. Whenever growth stocks outperform in a period of broad market weakness it generally means there is concentrated buying taking place among informed investors, who anticipate big returns once the market returns to a normal state. This appears to have been the case during last month's internal correction, as the graph of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) illustrates.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Further bolstering the broad market of late has been the encouraging improvement in NYSE short-term internal momentum. I define "internal momentum" as the monthly rate of change (R.O.C.) in the new 52-week highs-lows. Since new highs-new lows provide us with what is arguably the best measure of the incremental demand for equities, any sustained increase in the R.O.C. for the highs-lows will usually bode well for the near-term equity market outlook. Indeed, the internal momentum indicators typically reflect the path of least resistance for stocks due to the importance of the hi-lo differential.



Here's what the short-term internal momentum indicator series known as HILMO (Hi-Lo Momentum) looks like as of Sep. 11. As shown here, the directional component of this indicator has been rising at an impressive rate over the last several days, thus paving the way for the latest rally in the major averages.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Of equal importance is the trend of the daily cumulative new highs-new lows on the NYSE. When this indicator is consistently rising and making higher highs, as it has been lately, it is the single most important barometer for gauging the health of the broad market for equities (see chart below). Breadth as measured by the advance-decline (A-D) line (not shown) also remains supportive for stocks.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://markets.wsj.com/us

There are, however, some areas in need of improvement before we can have a fully synchronized bull market since not every sector is showing strength. Take the financials for instance. Even after the strong performance of Sep. 11, many bank and broker/dealer stocks have yet to confirm the strength of the major averages. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) hasn't even yet managed to close above its downward trending 15-day moving average. Until it does the rally in the SPX will likely experience some headwinds. Stock market rallies are always more impressive when they are confirmed by strength in the financial sector.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Most sectors are in line with the major trend, however, which is the main consideration for the continuance of the bull market. Right now the weight of evidence -- technical, fundamental, and sentimental -- favors a bullish outlook. Investors are therefore justified in leaning bullish as long as the indicators remain supportive.

