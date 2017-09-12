Please Stop Focusing (So Much) On Disney's Media Business

This article requires a quick disclaimer: Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Media business is very important to its business today as it has been historically and it will continue to be in the future. Ok, that's out of the way. Recent headlines about Disney's stock have been dominated by its Media business - the company's most recent earnings report only exacerbated this theme. First stories of ESPN's demise were ever-present on websites like Seeking Alpha, then rumors of Disney's namesake television network, The Disney Channel, losing popularity among children, compounded fears of the downfall of Disney's Media department as we know it. Then, Disney's most recent announcement where it unveiled its plans to launch its own streaming channel in 2019 while simultaneously pulling its movies from Netflix split opinion on The Street and certainly got everyone talking. Disney's stock is down over 12% over the last six months, mostly due to Media Networks' struggles.

However, this article is being written to focus on Disney's other operational areas that I believe will prove to be more crucial in the coming years yet aren't getting the requisite attention from investors. The table below shows the breakdown of revenue and operating income by segment for Disney through the first nine months of FY17 (the company's fiscal year is staggered three months from the calendar year) as well as the percentage of total that segment generated for each respective metric.

Department Revenue ($M) Y-o-Y Change Op Income ($M) Y-o-Y Change Media Networks $ 18,045 43% 0% $ 5,427 45% -11% Parks and Resorts $ 13,748 32% 9% $ 3,028 25% 17% Studio Entertainment $ 6,947 16% -9% $ 2,137 18% -8% Consumer Products & Interactive Media $ 3,618 9% -15% $ 1,371 11% -11% $ 42,358 $ 11,963

Source: Disney's 3Q Earnings Release

First glance confirms what most already knew, Media Networks is the largest segment under Disney's umbrella both in terms of revenue and operating income. But a second look at Parks and Resorts should make you wanna dig a little deeper and understand that story. Year-to-date operating income is up a staggering 17% for Disney's second largest segment. Keep in mind this isn't a new revenue stream with a couple hundred million dollars in revenue, this is a massive piece of business that has resulted in over $13.5 billion of revenue so far this year with three months to go. To post a growth rate like that on a book of business of that scale is no small feat. So why is nobody talking about it?

The concept of relativity leads to a plethora of attention when Disney's largest segment starts underperforming with significant headwinds in the near future, so it makes sense people will be worried/talking about it. But following along with the concept of relativity, when the company's second largest segment that accounts for nearly a third of revenue creation is growing at such a notable pace it is also more than deserving of a mention or two.

Parks and Resorts

Although The Walt Disney Company is a global behemoth, it's baffling to me that many investors are overlooking the importance of a business segment that contains Walt Disney World (and Disneyland for that matter) to go under the radar. Even if the Parks and Resorts business contained nothing else one would think that it would still earn attention from outsiders due to the giant stature the amusement park holds with people of all generations. However, Disney's Parks business is much more than the iconic location in Orlando. In reality, it is Disney's parks abroad that are driving revenue growth. Shanghai Disney has been open for a full year now and CFO Christine McCarthy has confirmed on the third quarter earnings conference call that the location already is expected to be profitable for the fiscal year. Mere profitability is not the ultimate goal for Shanghai Disney as CEO Bob Iger described during the second quarter earnings call:

And there's more exciting news from our Parks and Resorts. In the next few days, Shanghai Disney Resort will welcome its 10 millionth guest. As the resort has become a true national destination in China, attendance is outpacing our most optimistic projections and the park's performance is exceeding our expectations. The addition of the new Toy Story Land will only add to the park's popularity and is just the first of several planned expansions in Shanghai. -CEO Bob Iger

This excerpt is a concise microcosm of how I see Disney's Parks and Resorts business going forward.

Another milestone achieved internationally this year is at Disneyland Paris with the park celebrating its 25th Anniversary and the company increasing its ownership to 100% in the third quarter. This occasion drove higher guest attendance as well as higher guest spending driven by higher average ticket prices and increases in food, beverage, and merchandise spending. One element of Disney's international expansion that I believe is criminally overlooked is the monetization of existing characters, brands, and franchises. Think of Disney merchandise over the last few years in the U.S. At the forefront of consumer attention are recent blockbusters like Frozen, Moana, and Guardians of the Galaxy. All of these movies generated tremendous interest and profit for Disney as the company continues to monetize these over the next few years until new movies take hold of consumer mindshare. This is Disney's domestic strategy because, for the most part, the company has maximized the profit it can create from movies like Aladdin and The Lion King. Shanghai Disney is just over a year old and I find it hard to believe that all of Disney's legacy characters and movies have been fully monetized in that span of time in China. China, in particular, is a great example because for decades its citizens were shut off from the Western Hemisphere or at the very least unable to enjoy all the Disney movies and characters that many Americans grew up watching. This is an untapped market available to Disney that is quite rare in nature because it involves no new content once the park is created. It's also not just a movie or two, we're talking almost one hundred years of movies and characters. Similar holds true in Disneyland Paris but to a lesser extent.

Another impressive accomplishment stemming from Disney's Parks and Resorts team is an increase in domestic revenue of 6% in the third quarter year-over-year. Higher guest spending and attendance drove this growth. These figures were augmented by the timing of Easter in both 2016 and 2017 but impressive nonetheless. The way Disney continues to bring in more guests is by continually updating its Domestic parks to feature attractions related to recent releases such as Pandora - The World of Avatar at Magic Kingdom in Orlando and Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT in California. To me, Disney has a fascinating business model within both its Parks and Resorts business and its Studio Entertainment segment because not only are amusement parks inherently fun and interesting, they also are part of an in-house recurring revenue stream. As the Studio Entertainment segment continues to produce high profile movies that bring profit, Disney is then able to further capitalize on those movies in several ways including merchandising but most notably at its parks.

Studio Entertainment

While Parks and Resorts is, in my opinion, Disney's best long-term growth area, its Studio Entertainment business also is in the midst of its biggest release slate in the company's history. The year-over-year variance in both revenue and operating income may look troubling but it needs to be considered that 2016 was a record-setting year for Disney's Studio Entertainment division making for difficult comps. Disney has the rights to not only Star Wars, but also the Marvel franchise of characters, a privilege that creates tremendous opportunity to make several high profile movies as the company has been doing with titles like Captain America, Iron Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and their respective sequels. This is on top of the usual hits that come from the other areas within Disney's Studio Entertainment such as Pixar. During the Q3 Conference Call, Iger outlined the exciting future for the Studio Entertainment business:

Before I turn the call over to Christine, I want to mention some of the movies we're looking forward to from our studio. We've got four movies from Marvel in the next fiscal year alone, Thor:Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp. The full Marvel development activity extends well into the next decade. We've got a lot of fantastic animation on the way starting witih Pixar's Coco and The Incredibles 2. Additionally, highly-anticipated sequels to Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph and Toy Story are in production. We're also looking forward to A Wrinkle in Time from Disney Live-Action as well as live-action versions of Mulan, Dumbo, and The Lion King. And coming soon from a galaxy far, far, away, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters this December, followed by a Han Solo origin story next year, and Episode 9 in 2019. The studio slate is the strongest we've ever had, reflecting the valuable intellectual property we acquired in the last decade, and the array of talent at our Studio business. -CEO Bob Iger

Whether you're a fan of all, some, or none of these franchises there is no denying the value they provide to Disney. And, as I mentioned, Disney will not only profit from movie ticket sales, but incremental post-release revenue from merchandising, DVD sales, and park renovations. Not to mention that streaming service thing, which will be loaded with incredibly popular and recently created titles.

Conclusion

It's clear that the landscape with which Disney's Media Networks division operates in is in the middle of a transformation. It's very difficult to say where it will go from here but the future of Disney's Parks and Resorts and Studio Entertainment businesses is much more predictable and the future looks bright. The investment community has been battering Disney due to the fall in the performance of its Media Networks business and I highly recommend investing at these levels as its other business segments will lift the company into the future.