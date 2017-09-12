Capitala Finance: A Look Inside Its Credit Troubles

We review what CPTA will need to do going forward to restore investor confidence and what steps have been already taken.

The BDC Reporter digs into CPTA's portfolio of 46 companies and explains what the major hot spots were, which others could be coming and which investments are doing well.

Introduction

Capitala Finance (CPTA) reported IIQ 2017 results after the close on Monday August 7, 2017. Although the press release led with its refinancing efforts, the real story was an upsurge in non-performing loans. Back in August, we decided to take a look under CPTA's hood in the latest 10-Q and bring you some insights you may not find elsewhere.

Homework Done

We've spent several hours looking through the filing in some detail, and comparing against our prior spelunking into the detail of the BDC's filings. From a credit standpoint, the results are mixed. There's a lot of bad news for CPTA's shareholders, but there are also a couple of potential positive issues, which we'll also get to.

Big Picture

Let's start, though, with a look at the CPTA portfolio as a whole. At June 30, 2017, the BDC had assets at cost of $473mn and a FMV of $487mn. That makes matters sound better than they are. CPTA has 46 companies in portfolio. By the BDC Credit Reporter's count 12 of those are under-performing, and have a FMV of nearly $100mn. To put that into context the net book value of CPTA is $230mn. Thus, roughly 1 portfolio company in 4 is in some kind of trouble and the amount at risk of being partly or fully written off is equal to 40% of book capital.

By CPTA's own account, 6 of the 12 companies we've identified as underperforming are not paying interest on their loans. These investments by themselves have a cost basis of $86mn, and a FMV of $51mn. In just 6 months the value of non-performing loans has almost tripled.

Impact

Just to add to the misery - and quoting from the press release and not our own numbers - these non performing loans reduced Net Investment Income in the quarter by ($3.7mn) or ($0.23) per share. It's fair to say this represents a serious set-back from a credit standpoint, even more than the drop in Net Asset Value Per Share from $15.79 at year end 2016 to $14.97 might suggest. After all, Net Investment Income a year before was $7.4mn…

Journey Of A Thousand Miles Begins

Obviously CPTA is seeking to restructure/work-out of the 6 different companies, but has only one resolved at this point, and that wasn't very encouraging as to the impact on recurring earnings.

Sierra Hamilton - an energy deal- exchanged $15mn of first lien debt for a 14% equity stake, which will be non-income generating. That's $1.8mn in annual interest income gone. The only "good news" is that $0.9mn of interest was received in cash and another loan to Sierra for $1.2mn was repaid at par. So on $16.2mn invested in Sierra, only just over $2mn will be available to generate income going forward. Shareholders may comfort themselves with the prospect of a gain on the 14% equity stake down the road but in the quarters ahead that will be no solace to income.

What Remains

Left are 5 other non-performing loans. The most important include Kelle's Transport Service, which went in a quarter from Watch List to non-performing, and includes a $13.7mn loan at a 14% annual rate that is not being collected. The total investment at cost is $17.1mn and is already valued at a nearly 50% discount. That's $2.0mn in Investment Income up in the air. We have no idea about recoverability.

Another big blow is Cedar Electronics Holdings. This borrower was performing just a quarter ago and was valued at par. Now the $22mn in debt is valued at $16mn. More importantly, the 12% yielding loan is non performing, costing CPTA a whopping $2.6mn in annual forgone income. For investors sharp credit movements like this are a nightmare and almost always result in drastic resetting of a BDC's stock price if the amounts are material. That's the case here.

Then there's American Exteriors, with a $4.9mn First Lien loan at 10% also on non accrual. Another $2mn loan to Immersive Media Tactical Solutions LLC has a zero interest rate, and zero value.

Less Obvious

These are just the immediate problems and enough by themselves to cause shareholders to panic, which they have. However, the BDC Credit Reporter has identified 6 other names that might cause troubles in the future. The good news is that only one is in our Category 4, which means that we consider the chances of a loss greater than full recovery. 5 borrowers are under-performing, but we're still hopeful a full recovery is possible. CPTA took preemptive action and sold under-performing CSM Bakery Solutions ( a Category 3 credit we'd noted for awhile) for a 12.5% loss, and collected $4.9mn, so the net number of CCR 3 credits is down to 4.

Next Stop: Turnaround Town

Nonetheless, poor old CPTA management is now probably condemned to spend several quarters focused on working out the 5 non-accruing investments and taking evasive action where other troublesome credits are concerned.

Who Says We Never Point Out The Positive?

There are a few positive elements that will mitigate this credit setback, but as we said at the top, that will only modestly temper what happens to CPTA's stock price. First, the BDC does have several equity investments which might be "harvestable" in the future and re-deployed into yield bearing investments. We count 7 such names and count up $45mn in value. In fact, CPTA is already busy tapping those sources. On August 4, CPTA was repaid a loan to B&W Quality Growers, and partly redeemed some of its warrants for $1.5mn. (Every bit counts). On July 31, CPTA sold its equity investment in Source Capital Penray for $1.3mn, which we've not counted in the Munificent Seven above.

As BDCs always remind us, the control over the timing of an equity sale is usually not under their control so tapping all its equity stakes will take time and much may happen in the interim. Moreover, CPTA will be hard pressed to seed new equity investments in the quarters ahead, with obvious implications for the longer term.

Just Waive

Another positive element is that CPTA's Investment Advisor is not paying itself an Incentive Fee while its earnings and NAV are getting hammered. Last year at this time $1.667mn was going out to the manager, but not in this quarter and presumably not the next few. The Advisor has voluntarily offered to waive the Incentive Fee. That could be rescinded, but that's unlikely and should save shareholders several million dollars. So far in 2017 the waivers amount to $1.0mn.

No Problem From That Quarter

Also, CPTA should not face any problems with its Revolver lender, which can happen when credit and book value is imploding as covenants can get breached. Here CPTA management appears to have seen the trouble coming, which probably explains why the BDC not only redeemed its existing Baby Bond with a new Baby Bond, but also issued Convertible Debt as well. (Some investors in the Convertible may be miffed that the extent of the BDC's credit troubles was not known at the time of the Convertible issuance. As a result, the chances of the stock price ever reaching its conversion price of $15.71 seems very low).

Cost Of Capital

Armed with all that net cash, and various loan and equity repayments, CPTA has repaid its Revolver for the moment. That's not good news from an interest expense point of view given the Notes bear interest at rates of 6.00% (the new 2022 Notes) and 5.75% (the Convertible) while the Revolver is a little less expensive at LIBOR + 3.0% (around 4.0% all in). At June 30, 2017, the 10-Q had $30mn outstanding but has subsequently been paid down to just $10mn.

Top Of Cap Structure

The Revolver at June 2017 still had - presumably after taking into account its problem credits - $214mn of availability, even though the facility is capped at $115mn currently. That's important for a number of reasons. First, that suggests the Note and Convertible holders - with $127mn owed to them - can look at the non-SBIC assets as their principal source of repayment, and will essentially be the first to be paid after the $10mn owed to the Revolver lender, is cleared.

Tappable

Second, CPTA has plenty of liquidity - notwithstanding its current credit crisis - to rebuild its balance sheet in the future. We doubt that the Investment Advisor is in any hurry to grow back up until its issues are on the way to being resolved, but that untapped Revolver and the remaining cash on the balance sheet will prove a useful resource in 2018 and beyond.

The Big Question

However the question the BDC Reporter - and any long term investor - will be asking is whether CPTA's Investment Advisor is up to the challenge of being a BDC ? Do they have the right business model; management team and resources to generate a decent shareholder return ? After all, CPTA came public at $20 a share less than 4 years ago. NAV has dropped since then by more than a quarter already. The distribution was pegged at $0.47 a quarter, has dropped to $0.39 and will likely drop again. The stock price is headed towards a 45% decline since the IPO.

We have no doubt that CPTA - like most BDCs that have tripped up before - will forge on. However, investors don't have to follow them. The BDC Reporter - in any case - is not concerned that CPTA will fall apart, but needs to be convinced the Investment Advisor has a credible plan to avoid this episode being just one of many in a long term decline. Of course, the critical element to determine - and the most difficult to assess in the here and now - is how CPTA will perform from a credit standpoint going forward.

Update

Since we first wrote this review of CPTA's credit performance in August, the stock tanked from $12.90 to reach a low of $8.37 on August 29, 2017, before rallying to $9.32 at the close on September 11, 2017. There has been no additional news since the IIQ 2017 results were announced - with no press releases issued. However, CPTA's SEC filings show several insiders bought more shares on August 14 and 15 at prices around $9.0 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We purchased CPTA after the price drop. We are also Long CPTA's two Baby Bonds.